Major feat by Parul Chaudhary: Brakes 3000m national record | 1st Indian woman to clock sub-9 minute time

By Nidhi Singh
Major feat by Parul Chaudhary : Brakes 3000m national record | First Indian woman to clock sub-9 minute time
Image Source- Indian Express
Indian ace runner Parul Chaudhary sets a new national record and became the first Indian athlete to clock a sub-nine-minute time in the women’s 3000m event at the Sound Running meet in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ace Indian women track athlete, Parul Chaudhary, covered the distance in 8:57.19 and smashed the national record on Saturday night. She gained momentum in the last two laps to claim the third spot in the race.

27-year-old Chaudhary who specializes in steeplechase broke Suriya Loganathan’s record of 9:04.5s, set six years ago in New Delhi.

Chaudhary (ranked 48th) is also part of the Indian team for the World Championships in Oregon, USA 2022. She is 39th among the 45 women who will be competing in Eugene, Oregon. She will take part in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event.

Last month at Chennai, She won gold in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the national event.

