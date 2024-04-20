‘Mahi maar Raha hai’: MS Dhoni’s Explosive Batting Display Leaves LSG Bowlers in Awe

- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni continues to defy odds. Despite his advancing age, potential knee injury, or limited match practice, he consistently excels in the most challenging circumstances. With a calm demeanor, he steps onto the field, effortlessly sends the ball flying, and exits as if it were routine. Demonstrating his prowess once again, on April 19 at the Lucknow Super Giants Den, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Dhoni showcased another brilliant batting performance. Joining the Chennai Super Kings at 141/6 with only 13 balls left in the inning, he smashed the ball at an incredible strike rate of 311.11, accumulating 28 runs from just 9 deliveries.

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Batting Against LSG

𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚! MS Dhoni smacks a 1⃣0⃣1⃣ metre SIX into the stands 💥 Lucknow is treated with an entertaining MSD finish 💛 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/XIT3O43l99 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2024

In his brief appearance, MS Dhoni managed to hit 5 boundaries, comprising of 3 fours and 2 sixes. The majority of his 28 runs, precisely 24, were amassed from only 5 deliveries, with just a solitary dot ball faced during his innings. His pivotal contribution of 28 runs significantly boosted the Chennai Super Kings’ total to 176, offering them a competitive edge in the match.

During the press briefing following the IPL match, CSK coach Stephen Fleming conceded that Lucknow displayed superior performance. He confessed that CSK’s bowlers failed to match the effectiveness of the LSG openers, emphasizing that the early partnership significantly influenced the outcome of the game.

