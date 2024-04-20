Saturday, April 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricket‘Mahi maar Raha hai’: MS Dhoni’s Explosive Batting Display Leaves LSG Bowlers...
-- Advertisement --

‘Mahi maar Raha hai’: MS Dhoni’s Explosive Batting Display Leaves LSG Bowlers in Awe

‘Mahi maar Raha hai’: MS Dhoni hits hard LSG Bowlers and Left them Seeing Stars | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni continues to defy odds. Despite his advancing age, potential knee injury, or limited match practice, he consistently excels in the most challenging circumstances. With a calm demeanor, he steps onto the field, effortlessly sends the ball flying, and exits as if it were routine. Demonstrating his prowess once again, on April 19 at the Lucknow Super Giants Den, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Dhoni showcased another brilliant batting performance. Joining the Chennai Super Kings at 141/6 with only 13 balls left in the inning, he smashed the ball at an incredible strike rate of 311.11, accumulating 28 runs from just 9 deliveries.

-- Advertisement --

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Batting Against LSG

In his brief appearance, MS Dhoni managed to hit 5 boundaries, comprising of 3 fours and 2 sixes. The majority of his 28 runs, precisely 24, were amassed from only 5 deliveries, with just a solitary dot ball faced during his innings. His pivotal contribution of 28 runs significantly boosted the Chennai Super Kings’ total to 176, offering them a competitive edge in the match.

-- Advertisement --

During the press briefing following the IPL match, CSK coach Stephen Fleming conceded that Lucknow displayed superior performance. He confessed that CSK’s bowlers failed to match the effectiveness of the LSG openers, emphasizing that the early partnership significantly influenced the outcome of the game.

Top Ten Cricket Balls | Know which ball you enjoy playing with - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
Top 10 Best Under Armour Shoes for Men | Walk the Talk

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s...

KreedOn Network -
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata...
Cricket

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Dеlhi Capitals (DC) arе aiming to rеgain thеir momеntum in IPL 2024 aftеr a...
Cricket

Rahul and Ruturaj Face 12 Lakhs Fines for Slow Pace in IPL 2024

Saiman Das -
The captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul, and his counterpart from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad,...
Sports

Ranking the 10 Best WWE Couples: From the Ring to Romance

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Considеring thе dеmanding travеl schеdulе of WWE wrеstlеrs as thеy movе bеtwееn citiеs, it's not uncommon for thеm to...
News

Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal Sidelined from Olympic Qualifiers: Unforeseen Obstacles

Saiman Das -
Deepak Punia (86kg) and Sujeet Kalkal, Indian wrestlers aiming to secure spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics, faced a...
News

Diamond League 2024 Xiamen Schedule and Start Times: Don’t Miss Out

Saiman Das -
The Diamond League 2024 kicks off its season in Xiamen, marking the commencement of elite athletes preparing for Paris...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019