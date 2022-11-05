Video of MS Dhoni giving his autograph on a fan’s Ducati resurfaced | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

A video of former captain MS Dhoni resurfaced where he was spotted giving his autograph on a fan’s Ducati XDiavel S sports cruiser motorcycle. A Dhoni fan and the owner of the Ducati, Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, shared the video of MS Dhoni signing his bike on Instagram. It’s worth noting that the bike is worth around Rs 23 lakh in India and is one of the premium bikes of the automaker.

The MSD fan captioned the video, “My devil with MSD autograph.” The video on Instagram received quite some exposure with more than 231,000 views. In the video, Dhoni is wearing a helmet while signing the Ducati XDiavel with a matt black color and red trims added with a mineral gray frame and glossy black wheels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

MS Dhoni also seems to have reached the location on one of his vintage bikes, given the helmet on his head. Dhoni’s Yamaha RD 350 LC in yellow is visible in the initial seconds of the video. The cricket icon is a notable motorhead and is famous for his collection of exotic and vintage motor vehicles.

-- Advertisement --

Dhoni’s fan seems to be a close acquaint of MS Dhoni as he has acquired several other items autographed by the former cricketer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Read more | 7 Unique Rules of Box Cricket that you should know

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport