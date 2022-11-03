‘Form is temporary but class is permanent’: Mahela Jayawardene praised Virat Kohli on New Record- #ViratKohli #T20WC | KreedOn Banter

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene praised Virat Kohli after he surpassed Mahela’s record of most runs in the Men’s T20 World Cup history on Wednesday against Bangladesh. Jayawardene had scored 1016 runs in 31 innings whereas Kohli has now scored 1065 runs from 23 innings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Jayawardene said in a video shared by the ICC,

“Records are meant to be broken. Someone was always going to break my record, and it’s you, Virat. Brilliant mate, congratulations. You’ve always been a warrior,” “Form is temporary but class is permanent. Well done, buddy.”

Virat Kohli has continued his strong form since the beginning of the WC tournament and against Bangladesh, on Wednesday he scored 64* runs off 44 balls to help India to 184-6 off its 20 overs.

Kohli has scored 13 half-centuries in the T20 World Cup. Kohli said after the match,

“It was a closer game than we would have liked,” “It was another good day with the bat. I am happy the World Cup is in Australia because I can play my shots here. I love playing in Adelaide. I feel at home and want to keep batting.”

After beating Bangladesh, India climbed above South Africa and clinched the top spot in Group 2 in the Super 12s with six points from four games. Second-place South Africa will play against Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday (3 November 2022). This is a very important match for India and other teams and will have major implications for the group.

