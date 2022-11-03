Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn Banter‘Form is temporary but class is permanent’: Mahela Jayawardene praised Virat Kohli...

‘Form is temporary but class is permanent’: Mahela Jayawardene praised Virat Kohli on New Record- #ViratKohli #T20WC | KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
‘Form is temporary but is permanent’: Mahela Jayawardene praised Virat Kohli- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene praised Virat Kohli after he surpassed Mahela’s record of most runs in the Men’s T20 World Cup history on Wednesday against Bangladesh. Jayawardene had scored 1016 runs in 31 innings whereas Kohli has now scored 1065 runs from 23 innings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Jayawardene said in a video shared by the ICC,

“Records are meant to be broken. Someone was always going to break my record, and it’s you, Virat. Brilliant mate, congratulations. You’ve always been a warrior,”

“Form is temporary but class is permanent. Well done, buddy.”

-- Advertisement --

Virat Kohli has continued his strong form since the beginning of the WC tournament and against Bangladesh, on Wednesday he scored 64* runs off 44 balls to help India to 184-6 off its 20 overs.

-- Advertisement --

Kohli has scored 13 half-centuries in the T20 World Cup. Kohli said after the match,

“It was a closer game than we would have liked,”

“It was another good day with the bat. I am happy the World Cup is in Australia because I can play my shots here. I love playing in Adelaide. I feel at home and want to keep batting.”

After beating Bangladesh, India climbed above South Africa and clinched the top spot in Group 2 in the Super 12s with six points from four games. Second-place South Africa will play against Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday (3 November 2022). This is a very important match for India and other teams and will have major implications for the group.

-- Advertisement --

Netizens slammed Shakib for 'we are not here to win the World Cup' statementRead More | Netizens slammed Shakib Al Hasan for ‘we are not here to win the World Cup

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleAsian Squash C’ships: Indian Men’s & Women’s Team Reached Semis | Confirm Medals for India
Next articleHilal Rasool emphasizes the rebirth of football in Kashmir – KreedOn Candids

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
India Faces Final Warning! IOC may ban IOA if governance dispute not resolved- KreedOn

IOA Faces Final Warning! IOC Suspend India If Governance Dispute Not...

News
Suryakumar Yadav KreedOn

Suryakumar Yadav Biography: The Journey of a Flamboyant Batsman

Athletes
The Rock evokes enthusiasm among fans ahead of the upcoming face-off between India and Pakistan Clash- KreedOn

The Rock Evokes Enthusiasm Among Fans Ahead of India vs Pakistan...

KreedOn Banter
Sports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan- KreedOn

Sports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan |...

KreedOn Banter