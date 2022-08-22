Monday, August 22, 2022
Maharashtra CM acknowledges Dahi Handi as Adventure sport | Says it will bring international fame

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- India.com
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde has given the adventure sport tag to ‘Dahi Handi’ and under that, all the young participants called Govindas will be allowed to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said ‘Dahi Handi’ as an adventure sport will bring fame to the country at the international level.

State Industries Minister, Uday Samant said-

“Recognizing Dahi Handi as an adventure sport will bring world fame to India. It will not impact students who try hard to crack the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination every year,” 

The opposition claims that this move will cause aspirants to lose the opportunity to get a government job in Maharashtra. Whereas on Sunday, Samant from the Eknath Shinde camp, slammed this criticism by saying that the opposition is misleading people. 

The state industries minister, Uday Samant said,

“ They are misguiding people by claiming that aspirants will lose the opportunity to land a government job. The government will hold talks with experts in the field and institutes to frame rules and regulations for the game and qualifications,” 

READ | Top 25 Crazy Adventure Sports in India That Will Give You Adrenalin Rush

Nidhi Singh
