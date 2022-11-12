Magan Singh on a noble mission to gives back to Indian Football

- Advertisement -

Magan Singh: The Arjuna Awardee Footballer

Magan Singh Rajvi, popularly known in Indian football as Magan Singh has such a sports heritage that can be envious. He is related to legendary rifle shooter Maharaja Karni Singh who won the Arjuna award in 1961. His brother Chain Singh Rajvi was also a famous footballer from Rajasthan. Magan Singh himself was a famous international footballer from India. The 74-year-old striker from Rajasthan is the 6th hat-trick scorer from Indian football in international football. One of the key members of the senior Indian squad in the bronze medal-winning national football team in the 1970 Asian Games scored the hat-trick against Thailand in Merdeka Cup in 1974. Magan Singh who also donned East Bengal and Mohun Bagan shirts consistently scored 15 goals in his 33 international matches for India and playing for RAC Bikaner of Rajasthan Magan Singh created history. His outstanding performance along with perfect assistance from his brother Chain Singh stunned star-studded East Bengal in the semifinal of the Durand Cup in 1973-74. RAC Bikaner finally finished as the runner-up of the tournament.

The Noble Venture

Magan Singh and his son Vikram Singh who also was a footballer have started a gracious endeavor. The purpose is to pay something back to football. That is setting up a football academy in a remote village at your own expense. Talking over the phone from his residence at Bikaner, Magan Singh revealed,

“Vikram and I both have started a school in a village named Dheengsari which is 60km far from our residence at Bikaner. It started two years ago. It is completely a desert. We have purchased the land, equivalent to a full-sized football ground spending our own money. Now we have set up a tub well to fetch out underground water and planting grass seeds are going on to convert the sandy land to a grassy field. Lakhs of rupees will have to be spent finally but we have not approached for financial help from anybody. Currently, around 200 footballers including 151 girl students.The 51 players in total have taken part in state championships. Among them 43 girls have participated in state championships. The age group is between seven years and 17 years. Nisha Kawar is the girl who participated in the under-17 national championship. All these players are from local villages.”

Significantly, Magan Singh also informed that already 10 girls from their school have joined the state football preparatory camp. Singh said,

“I feel it can be my success even if four to five girls among them are selected in the final team.”

No Need for Foreign Coach, says Magan Singh

The former India international is very much aware of the current status of Indian football. Commenting on the senior Indian team’s recent performance at the international level, Magan Singh pointed out,

“Roping in foreign coaches against a lot of money is not at all helping us. Rather, we would have benefitted more if the other significant tournaments like Rovers Cup, and Nagjee Trophy had not stopped. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) should have been more careful. We have several experienced and skilled coaches who are capable enough of guiding Indian footballers. But if adequate tournaments are not there then how can you find out new players? That is why it becomes difficult for the coaches to find new blood of quality footballers in the Indian team.” Magan Singh also sounded discouraged while commenting on ISL. He added, “ISL is not benefiting us. The footballers are getting money only. But playing against foreign footballers who are ordinary by the standard is not uplifting the standard of our footballers.” -- Advertisement --

