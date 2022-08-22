Lucky Charm! Deepak Hooda Sets A Unique WR in Cricket’s 145-Year History

Monday, August 22, 2022
By Nidhi Singh
Lucky Charm! Deepak Hooda sets a unique world record in cricket’s 145-year history -KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
On Saturday, All-rounder Deepak Hooda created a unique world record after Men in Blue defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in the 2nd match of the ODI. Chasing 162, India wrapped up the game in just 25.4 overs and lead the series by an unassailable 2-0.

Deepak Hooda New World Record 

Surprisingly, since Hooda’s international debut, India has won every match that he has played in. He proved to be India’s lucky charm.

So far, he has been a part of 16 international matches for India including seven ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, and interestingly India did not lose any of those 16 matches. He became the 1st player who held the longest winning streak in men’s international cricket in 145 years.

Hooda has also secured his spot in India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad. The tournament will start in UAE on the 27th of August. Hooda is most likely to hold onto his place in the T20 World Cup squad and keep this unique streak alive.

Deepak Hooda- India’s Lucky Charm

In nine T20Is, Hooda has made 274 runs at a strike rate of 161.17. He has shown immense versatility in the batting order. he has played as an opener, middle-order batsman, and finisher for India.

Deepak Hooda Batting Stats

MInnNORunsHSAvgBFSR100200504s6s
ODI8511403335.0016186.96000101
T20I97227410454.8170161.181002513
IPL95751412366420.26936132.050077756

Deepak Hooda Bowling Stats

MInnBRunsWktsBBIBBMEconAvgSR5W10W
ODI8514411031/61/64.5836.6748.0000
T20I93302900/10/15.80.00.000
IPL9530349501102/162/168.6150.134.900

 

Satvik Nadigotla of Romania held the record of 15 matches won since his debut. Whereas, South African star David Miller and Romania’s Shantanu Vashisht have 13 games winning streaks since their international debut.

Nidhi Singh
