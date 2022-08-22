Lucky Charm! Deepak Hooda Sets A Unique WR in Cricket’s 145-Year History

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, All-rounder Deepak Hooda created a unique world record after Men in Blue defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in the 2nd match of the ODI. Chasing 162, India wrapped up the game in just 25.4 overs and lead the series by an unassailable 2-0.

Deepak Hooda New World Record

Surprisingly, since Hooda’s international debut, India has won every match that he has played in. He proved to be India’s lucky charm.

So far, he has been a part of 16 international matches for India including seven ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, and interestingly India did not lose any of those 16 matches. He became the 1st player who held the longest winning streak in men’s international cricket in 145 years.

Hooda has also secured his spot in India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad. The tournament will start in UAE on the 27th of August. Hooda is most likely to hold onto his place in the T20 World Cup squad and keep this unique streak alive.

Deepak Hooda- India’s Lucky Charm

In nine T20Is, Hooda has made 274 runs at a strike rate of 161.17. He has shown immense versatility in the batting order. he has played as an opener, middle-order batsman, and finisher for India.

Deepak Hooda Batting Stats M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s ODI 8 5 1 140 33 35.00 161 86.96 0 0 0 10 1 T20I 9 7 2 274 104 54.8 170 161.18 1 0 0 25 13 IPL 95 75 14 1236 64 20.26 936 132.05 0 0 7 77 56

Deepak Hooda Bowling Stats M Inn B Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W ODI 8 5 144 110 3 1/6 1/6 4.58 36.67 48.00 0 0 T20I 9 3 30 29 0 0/1 0/1 5.8 0.0 0.0 0 0 IPL 95 30 349 501 10 2/16 2/16 8.61 50.1 34.9 0 0

Satvik Nadigotla of Romania held the record of 15 matches won since his debut. Whereas, South African star David Miller and Romania’s Shantanu Vashisht have 13 games winning streaks since their international debut.

