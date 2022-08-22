Lucky Charm! Deepak Hooda Sets A Unique WR in Cricket’s 145-Year History

On Saturday, All-rounder Deepak Hooda created a unique world record after Men in Blue defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in the 2nd match of the ODI. Chasing 162, India wrapped up the game in just 25.4 overs and lead the series by an unassailable 2-0.
Surprisingly, since Hooda’s international debut, India has won every match that he has played in. He proved to be India’s lucky charm.
So far, he has been a part of 16 international matches for India including seven ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, and interestingly India did not lose any of those 16 matches. He became the 1st player who held the longest winning streak in men’s international cricket in 145 years.
Hooda has also secured his spot in India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad. The tournament will start in UAE on the 27th of August. Hooda is most likely to hold onto his place in the T20 World Cup squad and keep this unique streak alive.
In nine T20Is, Hooda has made 274 runs at a strike rate of 161.17. He has shown immense versatility in the batting order. he has played as an opener, middle-order batsman, and finisher for India.
Deepak Hooda Batting Stats
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|ODI
|8
|5
|1
|140
|33
|35.00
|161
|86.96
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|T20I
|9
|7
|2
|274
|104
|54.8
|170
|161.18
|1
|0
|0
|25
|13
|IPL
|95
|75
|14
|1236
|64
|20.26
|936
|132.05
|0
|0
|7
|77
|56
Deepak Hooda Bowling Stats
|M
|Inn
|B
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Econ
|Avg
|SR
|5W
|10W
|ODI
|8
|5
|144
|110
|3
|1/6
|1/6
|4.58
|36.67
|48.00
|0
|0
|T20I
|9
|3
|30
|29
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|5.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|IPL
|95
|30
|349
|501
|10
|2/16
|2/16
|8.61
|50.1
|34.9
|0
|0
Satvik Nadigotla of Romania held the record of 15 matches won since his debut. Whereas, South African star David Miller and Romania’s Shantanu Vashisht have 13 games winning streaks since their international debut.