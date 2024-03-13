Lucknow Super Giants Team – LSG History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats

Table of Contents
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are a professional cricket team based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. They compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting in 2022. Their home ground is the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The team is owned by the RPSG Group, which previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise from 2016 to 2017. KL Rahul leads the team as captain, with Justin Langer serving as the coach.
Team History (Lucknow Super Giants)
In February 2022, during a major auction event, the franchise made its first player acquisitions. Notable signings included K.L. Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis. Subsequently, Rahul was appointed as the team’s captain, and former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower was appointed head coach. Additionally, Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer, joined as the team mentor.
During the 2022 season, the franchise finished third in the group stage and secured a spot in the playoffs. However, they were eliminated in the eliminator match by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Similarly, in the 2023 season, they again finished third but lost the eliminator, this time to the Mumbai Indians.
In August 2021, the Indian Premier League Governing Council initiated an invitation to tender for two new teams. Despite interest from 22 companies, only six submitted serious bids due to the high base price. Eventually, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group won the rights to operate the Lucknow franchise with a bid of ₹7,090 crore.
To decide its name, the team conducted a competition, ultimately selecting "Super Giants" in January 2022.
Support Staff and Administration
|Position
|Name
|CEO
|Vinod Bisht
|Team manager
|Avinash Vaidya
|Strategic consultant
|M. S. K. Prasad
|Mentor
|NIL
|Head coach
|Justin Langer
|Assistant coach
|Lance Klusener
Sridharan Sriram
|Spin bowling consultant
|Pravin Tambe
|Fast bowling coach
|Morne Morkel
|Fielding coach
|Jonty Rhodes
IPL 2024 Sponsors
Sanjiv Goenka Group owns the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team. They bought the Lucknow IPL team for a huge 7090 crore rupees (over 932 million USD) in the IPL 2022 Team Auction.
|Partnership
|Brand
|Sponsors
|My11Circle
|Shyam Steel
|Green Ply
|JIO
|VIDA
|Bond Tite Adhesives
|TOO YUMM
|Prayag Bathware
|Somany
|Fancraze
|Royal Challengers Package Drinking Water
|Kingfisher
|Campa
|Official Partners
|PayTM Insider + PayTM
|Dr. Vaidya’s New Age Ayurved
|Radio City
|The Soul Store
|ALCIS
|Spencer’s
|Macmerise
|FC Hospitality
|Amul Organic
|Sahara Hospital
Home Ground of LSG
The team’s home base is the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. However, during their debut season, they couldn’t play any matches there due to COVID-19 restrictions in India. Consequently, all of their 2022 league stage matches were hosted in Maharashtra. Fortunately, these restrictions were lifted in 2023, allowing the team to return to their home ground and play there during the season.
Captains of Lucknow Super Giants
|Player
|Nationality
|From
|To
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|Best Result
|KL Rahul
|India
|2022
|Present
|24
|14
|10
|0
|0
|58.33
|Playoffs (2022,2023)
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|2023
|2023
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|50
|Stand-In
IPL 2024 Squad of Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul ©, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, and Mohd. Arshad Khan.
IPL Performance of Lucknow Super Giants
Since LSG was introduced to the Indian Premier League, the team has been one of the most consistent teams, qualifying two consecutive times. In their first season in 2023, they finished at number 3, and in 2023, they again finished at number 3, without their star players in the team. So far in the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants have displayed great strategies and gameplay on the field and established themselves as one of the most competitive teams in the league. Again, in the IPL 2024, it will be a tough challenge for other teams to beat LSG.
|Season
|Round
|Table Standing
|Match Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|2022
|Eliminator
|3rd
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|60.0
|2023
|Eliminator
|3rd
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|53.33
Performance Against Different Teams
|Opposition
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|1
|1
|50
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0.0
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|3
|1
|0
|75
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|66.6
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|1
|2
|0
|33.3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|1
|3
|0
|25
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|4
|0
|0
|100
Most Runs for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul
|2022-2023
|24
|24
|4
|890
|103*
|44.5
|697
|127.69
|2
|6
|3
|73
|34
|Q de Kock
|2022-2023
|19
|19
|1
|651
|140*
|36.16
|443
|146.95
|1
|4
|–
|57
|31
|MP Stoinis
|2022-2023
|26
|25
|4
|564
|89*
|26.85
|378
|149.2
|–
|3
|3
|35
|40
|DJ Hooda
|2022-2023
|27
|26
|1
|535
|59
|21.4
|420
|127.38
|–
|4
|–
|39
|20
|A Badoni
|2022-2023
|28
|23
|5
|399
|59*
|22.16
|302
|132.11
|–
|2
|1
|24
|19
Most Wickets for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|Ravi Bishnoi
|2022-2023
|29
|28
|627
|104.3
|–
|847
|29
|3/28
|29.2
|8.10
|21.62
|–
|Avesh Khan
|2022-2023
|22
|22
|460
|76.4
|1
|699
|26
|4/24
|26.88
|9.11
|17.69
|1
|KH Pandya
|2022-2023
|29
|24
|480
|80.0
|1
|578
|19
|3/18
|30.42
|7.22
|25.26
|–
|Mohsin Khan
|2022-2023
|14
|13
|258
|43.0
|2
|304
|17
|4/16
|17.88
|7.06
|15.17
|1
|JO Holder
|2022-2022
|12
|12
|249
|41.3
|–
|391
|14
|3/31
|27.92
|9.42
|17.78
|–
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The highest team score of Lucknow Super Giants is 257/5 which came against Punjab Kings.
RPSG Group owns the Lucknow Super Giants team.
The theme song of Lucknow Super Giants is “Ab Apni Baari Hai”.
Lucknow Super Giants is led by KL Rahul since 2022.
Justin Langer is the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants.
Lance Klusener serves as an assistant coach at the LSG.