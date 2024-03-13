Lucknow Super Giants Team – LSG History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats

- Advertisement -

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are a professional cricket team based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. They compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting in 2022. Their home ground is the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The team is owned by the RPSG Group, which previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise from 2016 to 2017. KL Rahul leads the team as captain, with Justin Langer serving as the coach.

Team History (Lucknow Super Giants)

In February 2022, during a major auction event, the franchise made its first player acquisitions. Notable signings included K.L. Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis. Subsequently, Rahul was appointed as the team’s captain, and former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower was appointed head coach. Additionally, Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer, joined as the team mentor.

During the 2022 season, the franchise finished third in the group stage and secured a spot in the playoffs. However, they were eliminated in the eliminator match by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Similarly, in the 2023 season, they again finished third but lost the eliminator, this time to the Mumbai Indians.

In August 2021, the Indian Premier League Governing Council initiated an invitation to tender for two new teams. Despite interest from 22 companies, only six submitted serious bids due to the high base price. Eventually, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group won the rights to operate the Lucknow franchise with a bid of ₹7,090 crore.

To decide its name, the team conducted a competition, ultimately selecting “Super Giants” in January 2022.