Saturday, April 27, 2024
LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction - KreedOn
Image Source- Cricket Addictor
LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a thrilling encounter at the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. RR, boasting an impressive track record of seven wins from eight games, sit comfortably at the top of the table. LSG, though, have been on an upward trajectory, currently holding the fourth position with five wins from eight matches.

RR’s batting lineup has been formidable, with standout performances from Riyan Parag and the resurgence of Yashasvi Jaiswal adding depth and firepower. Jaiswal’s recent unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians underlined his return to form, alongside the consistent contributions of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer.

RR’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Trent Boult and Avesh Khan, has been instrumental in their success. Sandeep Sharma’s impressive figures against Mumbai Indians showcased their depth. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and R. Ashwin adds further strength, although Ashwin has struggled this season.

LSG, eager for redemption after their previous loss to RR, will be fueled by the desire to secure a hat-trick of victories and climb higher in the standings. Marcus Stoinis’ recent century against Chennai Super Kings exemplified LSG’s middle-order prowess, providing depth alongside the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Nicholas Pooran.

The battle between RR’s top order and LSG’s bowling attack, particularly the potential return of Mayank Yadav, will be pivotal. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock’s ability to tackle RR’s formidable bowling will be crucial for LSG’s success. With RR aiming to maintain their winning streak and LSG seeking revenge and upward momentum, this encounter promises fireworks and high stakes. 

LSG vs RR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match LSG vs RR, 44th Match
Venue BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Saturday, 27 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for LSG vs RR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form
  • LSG: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis
  • RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Weather forecast for LSG vs RR match
  • Temperature: 37°C
  • Humidity: 21%
  • Precipitation: 10%
  • Wind: 21 km/h
Pitch conditions for LSG vs RR
  • Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly
  • Best Suited To: Spin
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 180
Toss Factor in LSG vs RR Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
LSG vs RR Head-to-head
  • LSG – 1 win
  • RR – 3 wins
LSG vs RR Tata IPL squads LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

Probable playing XI for RR

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Probable playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Impact players for LSG vs RR

LSG: Shivam Mavi, David Willey, Amit Mishra

RR: Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Sen, Rovman Powell

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

LSG vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Matt Henry

LSG vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Image

Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Ayush Badoni, Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: With his recent form and leadership role as captain, Samson emerges as a solid choice for the wicketkeeper slot in Dream11 teams.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Jos Buttler: Buttler has the potential to single-handedly sway the game with his aggressive stroke play and ability to accumulate runs quickly. He has already scored 2 centuries this season, winning the match for his side in both those games.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal’s demonstrated capability to deliver match-winning performances, coupled with his elegant batting style and ability to stabilize the innings, makes him a valuable asset in fantasy teams.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin’s experience and strategic insight not only make him a potent wicket-taking option but also a significant contributor with the bat. His adeptness at controlling the game in the middle overs renders him an indispensable asset in fantasy teams.

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis’ dual-threat capability with both bat and ball elevates his importance in fantasy teams. His aggressive batting style and knack for pivotal breakthroughs position him as a must-have player. He single-handedly won the previous game for LSG.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: Boult’s proficiency in swinging the new ball and securing early wickets renders him a lethal asset. His knack for delivering breakthroughs at crucial junctures adds immense value to fantasy teams.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal’s mastery in spin bowling and ability to outfox batsmen with his variations make him a consistent wicket-taker. His economical spells and propensity for taking clusters of wickets render him a top choice.

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi’s adeptness at troubling batsmen with his variations and subtle changes in pace, coupled with his ability to stifle the opposition’s scoring rate, make him an enticing pick for fantasy teams.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler  and KL Rahul 

Dream11 Vice-Captain Prediction

Sanju Samson and Marcus Stoinis 

Must Picks for LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction

  • Sanju Samson
  • Jos Buttler
  • KL Rahul
  • Marcus Stoinis

Risky choices for LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals?

While LSG’s recent performances have been commendable so far, RR’s consistency and depth across both batting and bowling departments give them a slight edge in this contest. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


