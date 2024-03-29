Friday, March 29, 2024
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
5 mins read
Updated:
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings on Saturday, 20 March 2024, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With each team eager to make a mark and climb up the points table, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle filled with thrilling cricketing action.

Lucknow Super Giants find themselves at the bottom of the table after a disappointing start to their campaign, having lost their opening game. However, they have shown glimpses of potential, and under the leadership of KL Rahul, they will be determined to turn their fortunes around.

Punjab Kings, too, had a stumbling start with a defeat in their first match. Nevertheless, they bounced back emphatically against Delhi Capitals, securing a vital win that propelled them to the middle of the points table. Now it remains to be seen will LSG be able to claim two crucial points at home.

LSG vs PBKS Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Match-11 –LSG vs PBKS – Tata Indian Premier League (IPL)
Match Date Saturday, March 30, 2024
RR vs LSG Match Time 7:30 pm IST
RR vs LSG Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for LSG vs PBKS Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form LSG top performers: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis

PBKS top performers: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada
Weather forecast for LSG vs PBKS match Temperature: 37°C

Humidity: 38%

Wind Speed: 16 km/hr

Precipitation: None
Pitch conditions for the LSG vs PBKS match Pitch Behavior: Balanced

Best Suited To: Spin

Average 1st innings score: 142
Toss Factor in LSG vs PBKS match Toss could play a crucial role, with teams likely to prefer chasing due to the balanced nature of the pitch.
LSG vs PBKS Head-to-head Played: 3

LSG Won: 2

PBKS: 1
LSG vs PBKS Tata IPL squads LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Probable Playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players

LSG: Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, David Willey

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Woakes, Rilee Rossouw

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for LSG vs PBKS | Today’s Match Prediction

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Krunal Pandya, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: Consistent run-scorer and captain of Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul can anchor the innings and lead from the front. He is in good form and is likely to make an impact in today’s match, both with the bat and behind the stumps.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan: Experienced opener with a prolific record in T20 cricket, capable of providing solid starts and anchoring the innings.

Jonny Bairstow: Explosive batsman with the ability to dominate bowling attacks, is a must-have for his aggressive strokeplay and versatility in batting positions.

Devdutt Padikkal: This young and promising left-handed batsman should be in your lineup, given his elegant stroke play and ability to build innings steadily.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: Dynamic all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. His power-hitting and handy medium-pace bowling can make a difference on the field.

Liam Livingstone: This versatile all-rounder has the ability to provide breakthroughs with the ball and make valuable contributions with the bat. His utility in all aspects of the game make him an ideal all-rounder pick.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Kagiso Rabada: World-class fast bowler with the ability to generate pace and swing. His lethal yorkers can help take early wickets to put the opposition under pressure.

Naveen ul Haq: Naveen has some good variations and ball control abilities. He is capable of troubling batsmen with his pace and movement during the middle overs.

Ravi Bishnoi: This young leg-spinner is known for his deceptive variations. His ability to fox batsmen with his googlies and flippers makes him an absolute choice for your bowling lineup.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan can be compelling choices for captaincy.

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Liam Livingstone and Marcus Stoinis can be your vice-captain choices.

Must Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Risky choices for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings?

Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed bottom of the table after losing their first game of the season. On the other hand, Punjab Kings too had lost their first game. However, they came back strong against Delhi Capitals to collect two points, taking them to the middle of the points table. This indicates a potential momentum advantage for PBKS.

As far as squad analysis is concerned, Punjab Kings boast a balanced squad with impactful players across all departments, including formidable batting line-up and potent bowling options. Lucknow Super Giants, while possessing talent, have struggled to capitalize on key moments, exposing vulnerabilities in their team composition.

However, there is a home advantage factor associated with Lucknow Super Giants, given that they will be playing in front of their home supporters. Considering all the factors carefully, LSG emerges as the favorites to win today’s match against Punjab Kings.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


