LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to collide on 30th April at Lucknow in the 50th match of IPL 2024. Led by KL Rahul, LSG will be eager to reclaim their momentum, while MI, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, will be determined to bounce back from recent setbacks and climb up the points table.

-- Advertisement --

LSG has displayed impressive form in recent matches, however they have lost their recent match. On the other hand, MI has been struggling to find consistency in both batting and bowling departments. For LSG, the opening duo of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock hold the key to providing a solid foundation, while the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis add firepower to the middle order. In the bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi and Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial in stifling the opposition with their wicket-taking ability.

MI will heavily rely on the explosive batting lineup consisting of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan to set up or chase down big totals. Additionally, the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee will be instrumental in dismantling LSG’s batting lineup.

-- Advertisement --

The pitch at Ekana Sports City is expected to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and carry for the batsmen to play their shots freely. However, the bowlers will also find some assistance, especially in the latter part of the match, with spinners coming into play.

LSG vs MI Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match LSG vs MI, 50th Match Venue BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Saturday, 30 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for LSG vs MI Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form LSG : KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis MI: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah Weather forecast for LSG vs MI match Temperature: 37°C Precipitation: 0% Humidity: 14% Wind: 27 km/h Pitch conditions for LSG vs MI Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly Best Suited To: Spin Average 1st Innings Score: 180 Toss Factor in LSG vs MI Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. LSG vs MI Head-to-head LSG – 3 wins MI – 1 win LSG vs MI Tata IPL squads LSG : KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan. MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Probable playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Probable playing XI for MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

-- Advertisement --

Impact players for LSG vs MI

LSG: Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, K Gowtham, M Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh

MI: Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Karthikeya

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Nuwan Thushara

-- Advertisement --

LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Piyush Chawla, Mohsin Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: Rahul has been a consistent top-order batsman. He has the capability to anchor the innings or accelerate as needed, ensuring steady points accumulation for your fantasy cricket lineups.

Quinton de Kock: This dynamic left-handed opener renowned for his aggressive batting style, making him a potent choice for Dream11.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Tilak Varma: The southpaw has been a go through batter for Mumbai Indians this season. He has scored 336 runs in 9 games at an average of 48. Adding him to your fantasy side would give you some crucial points.

Suryakumar Yadav: The tournament has not been great enough for SKY. However, the chances of him performing well in this game is pretty high and hence he should get a place in your dream team.

Rohit Shamra: With over 300 runs in this season so far Sharma is leading the batting unit of MI. The opener has also scored a ton in this season. His aggressive approach in the powerplay may give you important points.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Pandya is not in good form this season. Adding salt to his wounds is his forgettable display of captaincy. However, one cannot keep him out of fantasy lineups, given that he can change the course of the game single-handedly, be it with the bat, with the ball, or in the field.

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has been enjoying his all-round role for LSG. He has already scored a brilliant century, winning the match for LSG almost single-handedly. If he gets going, MI bowlers are set to have a nightmare.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorkers and versatility in the death overs make him a valuable Dream11 pick. He has already claimed one 5-wicket haul this season and is chasing the purple cap in style. Keeping him out of your team is surely not an ideal thing.

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi can trouble opponent batsmen with his variations and subtle changes in pace. Coupled with his ability to stifle the opposition’s scoring rate, Bishnoi is a must-have spinner in your fantasy teams.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav

Dream11 Vice-Captain Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah and Marcus Stoinis

Must Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

KL Rahul

Marcus Stoinis

Tilak Varma

Jasprit Bumrah

Risky choices for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Deepak Hooda

Mohammad Nabi

Who will win today’s match between the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians?

Lucknow’s recent performances have been impressive, while MI has been inconsistent this season. It seems, LSG will have an upper hand in today’s match, given that they will be playing at home.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big