Monday, April 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketLSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians...
-- Advertisement --

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to collide on 30th April at Lucknow in the 50th match of IPL 2024. Led by KL Rahul, LSG will be eager to reclaim their momentum, while MI, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, will be determined to bounce back from recent setbacks and climb up the points table.

-- Advertisement --

LSG has displayed impressive form in recent matches, however they have lost their recent match. On the other hand, MI has been struggling to find consistency in both batting and bowling departments. For LSG, the opening duo of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock hold the key to providing a solid foundation, while the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis add firepower to the middle order. In the bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi and Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial in stifling the opposition with their wicket-taking ability.

MI will heavily rely on the explosive batting lineup consisting of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan to set up or chase down big totals. Additionally, the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee will be instrumental in dismantling LSG’s batting lineup.

-- Advertisement --

The pitch at Ekana Sports City is expected to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and carry for the batsmen to play their shots freely. However, the bowlers will also find some assistance, especially in the latter part of the match, with spinners coming into play.

LSG vs MI Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match LSG vs MI, 50th Match
Venue BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Saturday, 30 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for LSG vs MI Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form LSG: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis

MI: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah
Weather forecast for LSG vs MI match Temperature: 37°C

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 14%

Wind: 27 km/h
Pitch conditions for LSG vs MI Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: Spin

Average 1st Innings Score: 180
Toss Factor in LSG vs MI Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
LSG vs MI Head-to-head LSG – 3 wins

MI – 1 win
LSG vs MI Tata IPL squads LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Probable playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de KockMarcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Probable playing XI for MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

-- Advertisement --

Impact players for LSG vs MI

LSG: Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, K Gowtham, M Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh

MI: Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Karthikeya

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Nuwan Thushara

-- Advertisement --

LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

LSG vs MI dream11 prediction | KreedOn

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Piyush Chawla, Mohsin Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: Rahul has been a consistent top-order batsman. He has the capability to anchor the innings or accelerate as needed, ensuring steady points accumulation for your fantasy cricket lineups.

Quinton de Kock: This dynamic left-handed opener renowned for his aggressive batting style, making him a potent choice for Dream11.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Tilak Varma: The southpaw has been a go through batter for Mumbai Indians this season. He has scored 336 runs in 9 games at an average of 48. Adding him to your fantasy side would give you some crucial points.

Suryakumar Yadav: The tournament has not been great enough for SKY. However, the chances of him performing well in this game is pretty high and hence he should get a place in your dream team.

Rohit Shamra: With over 300 runs in this season so far Sharma is leading the batting unit of MI. The opener has also scored a ton in this season. His aggressive approach in the powerplay may give you important points.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Pandya is not in good form this season. Adding salt to his wounds is his forgettable display of captaincy. However, one cannot keep him out of fantasy lineups, given that he can change the course of the game single-handedly, be it with the bat, with the ball, or in the field.

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has been enjoying his all-round role for LSG. He has already scored a brilliant century, winning the match for LSG almost single-handedly. If he gets going, MI bowlers are set to have a nightmare.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorkers and versatility in the death overs make him a valuable Dream11 pick. He has already claimed one 5-wicket haul this season and is chasing the purple cap in style. Keeping him out of your team is surely not an ideal thing.

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi can trouble opponent batsmen with his variations and subtle changes in pace. Coupled with his ability to stifle the opposition’s scoring rate, Bishnoi is a must-have spinner in your fantasy teams.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav 

Dream11 Vice-Captain Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah and Marcus Stoinis 

Must Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Risky choices for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians?

Lucknow’s recent performances have been impressive, while MI has been inconsistent this season. It seems, LSG will have an upper hand in today’s match, given that they will be playing at home. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Top 10 Highest Aggregates Scores in T20 Cricket: Explosive Batting Displays

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Top 10 Highest Aggregates Scores in T20 Cricket: Explosive Batting Displays

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Twenty20 cricket, with its explosive batting displays and nail-biting finishes, has captivated audiences worldwide. One of the most thrilling...
Sports

Top 10 Greatest Wrestlers to Grace WWE SmackDown: Reigning Royalty

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Since its electrifying debut in 1999, WWE SmackDown has established itself as a cornerstone for wrestlers indulged in professional...
Acrobatics

Acrobatics: The Perfect Blend of Skill, Grace, and Artistry

Akshanda Chandel -
The display of human balance, agility, and motor coordination is known as acrobatics. Martial arts, athletic activities, and performing...
News

Velavan Senthilkumar Secures Batch Open Squash Title with Win over Melvil Scianimanico

Saiman Das -
Indian squash prodigy Velavan Senthilkumar claimed his eighth Professional Squash Association (PSA) tour title by winning the Batch Open...
Badminton

Indian Women’s Team Storms into Uber Cup Quarterfinals with 4-1 Victory over Singapore

Saiman Das -
In the Uber Cup badminton tournament, the Indian women's team, led by Isharani Baruah and Anmol Kharb, secured a...
Archery

Archery World Cup: Indian Archery Men’s Team Triumphs Over Korea for First Gold in 14 Years

Saiman Das -
Indian men's recurve archery team, consisting of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav, achieved a landmark victory over...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019