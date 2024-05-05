Sunday, May 5, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeToday Match PredictionCricket PredictionsLSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight...
-- Advertisement --

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The 54th match of IPL 2024 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Set to take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, both teams are vying for a crucial victory to solidify their positions in the IPL standings.

-- Advertisement --

LSG have showcased commendable form throughout the tournament, securing six wins out of their ten matches. Led by KL Rahul, LSG currently holds the third position in the standings with 12 points. KKR, on the other hand, sit just above LSG in the standings, occupying the second spot with 14 points from seven wins. 

 In their previous encounters, LSG has dominated the head-to-head record, winning three out of the four matches played between the two teams. However, with KKR’s strong lineup and their determination to secure a win, they will look to level the playing field in this encounter.

-- Advertisement --

LSG vs KKR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match LSG vs KKR, 54th Match
Venue Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 5 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for LSG vs DC Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form LSG: Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi

KKR: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt
Weather forecast for LSG vs KKR match Temperature: 34°C

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 23%

Wind: 8 km/h
Pitch conditions for LSG vs KKR The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow typically offers a slow and turning pitch, favoring spinners. Batsmen may find it challenging to score freely, making a cautious approach essential. 
Toss Factor in LSG vs KKR Opting to bat first and setting a competitive total could be advantageous on this surface.
LSG vs KKR Head-to-head LSG – 3 wins

KKR – 1 wins
LSG vs KKR Tata IPL squads LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Probable Playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Players

KKR: Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Srikar Bharat

-- Advertisement --

LSG: Arshin Kulkarni, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, M Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Phil Salt, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Vaibhav Arora

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: KL Rahul, leading the charge for Lucknow Super Giants, is in fine form. His ability to anchor innings and contribute with both bat and gloves makes him a potential game-changer against KKR. He is currently the highest run getter for LSG this season.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt’s aggressive batting approach and his ability to deliver quick starts lay a solid foundation for KKR batting innings. With good form on his side, he’s likely to make significant contributions in the upcoming game.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Venkatesh Iyer: Iyer is coming on the back of a scintillating innings against MI. His confidence is high and is expected to score a good amount of runs against LSG as well.

Shreyas Iyer: KKR Skipper is also expected to perform well in the game against LSG. In the last H2H clash, Shreyas scored unbeaten 38 off 38 to guide his team to victory.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Russell’s sheer power has been the catalyst for numerous victories for KKR. In stellar form during this IPL season, Russell has the capability to single-handedly dismantle opposition bowling lineups, making him a formidable force on any given day.

Sunil Narine: With his exceptional form and ability to score crucial runs, Narine emerges as a pivotal figure for KKR in the batting department.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis possesses the dual prowess to significantly influence matches with both his batting and bowling skills. His ferocious hitting and proficient medium-pace deliveries have the potential to sway the momentum in favor of his team, rendering him a pivotal figure to keep an eye on.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi’s crafty spin arsenal, featuring deceptive googlies and flippers, poses a challenge to Delhi batsmen. His ability to outsmart opponents and maintain tight control over the run-rate solidifies his status as an invaluable asset for any team.

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin’s impressive bowling performances make him a player to watch out for. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures could tilt the scales in favor of LSG.

Mitchell Starc: Starc’s mastery of bowling with variations provides a strategic advantage, particularly in the anticipated pitch conditions in Lucknow. His ability to vary pace and deliver deceptive slower balls adds a vital dimension to his bowling repertoire. In the last game against Mumbai Indians, Starc picked up 4 wickets.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and KL Rahul 

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Andre Russell and Marcus Stoinis

Must Picks for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

  • Andre Russell
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Sunil Narine
  • KL Rahul

Risky choices for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match is expected to be a tight one. However, considering the overall balance and recent form, KKR holds a slight edge over LSG in this match. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
PBKS VS CSK Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket Predictions

PBKS VS CSK Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
PBKS VS CSK Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in Dharamsala, as...
Cricket Predictions

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) gear up for a pivotal...
Cricket

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The 51st match of the IPL 2024 will feature Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata...
Cricket

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for an electrifying encounter...
Cricket Predictions

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: In Match 49 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings...
Cricket

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to collide on 30th...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019