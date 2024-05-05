LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The 54th match of IPL 2024 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Set to take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, both teams are vying for a crucial victory to solidify their positions in the IPL standings.

LSG have showcased commendable form throughout the tournament, securing six wins out of their ten matches. Led by KL Rahul, LSG currently holds the third position in the standings with 12 points. KKR, on the other hand, sit just above LSG in the standings, occupying the second spot with 14 points from seven wins.

In their previous encounters, LSG has dominated the head-to-head record, winning three out of the four matches played between the two teams. However, with KKR’s strong lineup and their determination to secure a win, they will look to level the playing field in this encounter.

LSG vs KKR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match LSG vs KKR, 54th Match Venue Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 5 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for LSG vs DC Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form LSG: Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi KKR: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt Weather forecast for LSG vs KKR match Temperature: 34°C Precipitation: 0% Humidity: 23% Wind: 8 km/h Pitch conditions for LSG vs KKR The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow typically offers a slow and turning pitch, favoring spinners. Batsmen may find it challenging to score freely, making a cautious approach essential. Toss Factor in LSG vs KKR Opting to bat first and setting a competitive total could be advantageous on this surface. LSG vs KKR Head-to-head LSG – 3 wins KKR – 1 wins LSG vs KKR Tata IPL squads LSG squad : KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya , Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur , Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan. KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Probable Playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Players

KKR: Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Srikar Bharat

LSG: Arshin Kulkarni, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, M Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Phil Salt, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Vaibhav Arora

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: KL Rahul, leading the charge for Lucknow Super Giants, is in fine form. His ability to anchor innings and contribute with both bat and gloves makes him a potential game-changer against KKR. He is currently the highest run getter for LSG this season.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt’s aggressive batting approach and his ability to deliver quick starts lay a solid foundation for KKR batting innings. With good form on his side, he’s likely to make significant contributions in the upcoming game.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Venkatesh Iyer: Iyer is coming on the back of a scintillating innings against MI. His confidence is high and is expected to score a good amount of runs against LSG as well.

Shreyas Iyer: KKR Skipper is also expected to perform well in the game against LSG. In the last H2H clash, Shreyas scored unbeaten 38 off 38 to guide his team to victory.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Russell’s sheer power has been the catalyst for numerous victories for KKR. In stellar form during this IPL season, Russell has the capability to single-handedly dismantle opposition bowling lineups, making him a formidable force on any given day.

Sunil Narine: With his exceptional form and ability to score crucial runs, Narine emerges as a pivotal figure for KKR in the batting department.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis possesses the dual prowess to significantly influence matches with both his batting and bowling skills. His ferocious hitting and proficient medium-pace deliveries have the potential to sway the momentum in favor of his team, rendering him a pivotal figure to keep an eye on.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi’s crafty spin arsenal, featuring deceptive googlies and flippers, poses a challenge to Delhi batsmen. His ability to outsmart opponents and maintain tight control over the run-rate solidifies his status as an invaluable asset for any team.

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin’s impressive bowling performances make him a player to watch out for. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures could tilt the scales in favor of LSG.

Mitchell Starc: Starc’s mastery of bowling with variations provides a strategic advantage, particularly in the anticipated pitch conditions in Lucknow. His ability to vary pace and deliver deceptive slower balls adds a vital dimension to his bowling repertoire. In the last game against Mumbai Indians, Starc picked up 4 wickets.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and KL Rahul

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Andre Russell and Marcus Stoinis

Must Picks for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Andre Russell

Marcus Stoinis

Sunil Narine

KL Rahul

Risky choices for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Naveen Ul Haq

Ramandeep Singh

Who will win today’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match is expected to be a tight one. However, considering the overall balance and recent form, KKR holds a slight edge over LSG in this match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big