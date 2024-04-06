LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to clash in the 21st fixture of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams are coming off contrasting performances in their previous matches.

LSG have shown promising form recently, bouncing back from an initial defeat to Rajasthan Royals by securing consecutive victories in their subsequent matches. Their batting line-up, spearheaded by Nicholas Pooran, Quentin De Kock, and KL Rahul, has been instrumental in their success so far. Additionally, the bowling department led by Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mohsin Khan has been effective in containing opposition batsmen.

On the other hand, GT have had a mixed journey in the tournament, with wins and losses alternating in their four matches. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been consistent performers with the bat, while Mohit Sharma, the current holder of the Purple Cap, has been leading their bowling attack admirably.

LSG’s batting prowess, especially in high-scoring matches, could give them an advantage if they continue their trend of setting formidable targets. GT’s bowling, led by Mohit Sharma and supported by other talented bowlers, will be crucial in containing LSG’s strong batting line-up. The toss could play a significant role in determining the course of the match, with teams likely to prefer batting first to capitalize on the conditions and post competitive totals.

LSG vs GT Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match LSG vs GT, 21st Match Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 7 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for LSG vs GT Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form LSG: Quentin De Kock, KL Rahul

Quentin De Kock, KL Rahul GT: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Weather forecast for SRH vs CSK match Temperature: 37°C

Humidity: 18%

Precipitation: 0%

Wind: 16 km/h Pitch conditions for SRH vs CSK Pitch Behavior: Bowling-friendly

Best Suited To: Pace and spin

Average 1st Innings Score: 160 Toss Factor in SRH vs CSK Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. SRH vs CSK Head-to-head LSG – 0 wins

GT – 4 wins SRH vs CSK Tata IPL squads LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan. GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Probable Playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mayank Yadav, Noor Ahmed

Probable Playing XI for GT

Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill (C), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudarshan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players

LSG: Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, David Willey

GT: Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for LSG vs GT | Today’s Match Prediction

LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, K L Rahul (WK), Quinton de Kock (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson (C), Sai Sudarshan, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, KL Rahul (VC), Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mohit Sharma

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants is a consistent run-scorer. Rahul is in good form and he can anchor the innings and lead from the front. The Indian international is likely to make an impact in today’s match against GT at home, both with the bat and behind the stumps.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is equipped with a wide range of shots and impeccable technique. He can dominate bowling attacks at will. Gill’s ability to read the game and play according to the situation makes him a must pick for your fantasy batting lineup.

Devdutt Padikkal: This promising left-handed batsman should be in your lineup, given his good form as well as a wide range of elegant strokeplay ability.

Quinton de Kock: His explosive batting style and ability to provide quick starts can set a solid foundation for the innings. Besides, he is in good form and most likely to score big in Sunday’s game.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: Dynamic all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. His power-hitting and handy medium-pace bowling can make a difference on the field.

Krunal Pandya: The senior Pandya brother should be in your chosen all-rounder for his dual prowess in both batting and bowling. He adds depth and balance to the team’s overall performance. Additionally, he is a good fielder. So he can accumulate points for your fantasy team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is a game-changer with his lethal leg-spin bowling. His economical bowling in the middle overs puts pressure on the opposition, forcing them to take risks against him.

Noor Ahmed: This young Afghan spinner has some good variations and ball control abilities. He is capable of troubling batsmen with his movement during the middle overs.

Ravi Bishnoi: This young leg-spinner is known for his deceptive variations. His ability to fox batsmen with his googlies and flippers makes him an absolute choice for your bowling lineup.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Quinton de Kock

Must Picks for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Quentin De Kock

KL Rahul

Nicholas Pooran

Shubman Gill

Rashid Khan

Risky choices for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Darshan Nalkande

Rahul Tewatia

Who will win today’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans?

With LSG aiming to maintain their winning momentum and GT looking to solidify their position in the tournament, the clash promises to be an enthralling contest between bat and ball. Considering LSG’s recent form and their familiarity with the conditions at Ekana Stadium, they might have a slight edge going into the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big