LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of the IPL 2024 season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. As the tournament reaches its midway point, both teams find themselves in contrasting positions on the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently positioned 3rd on the table. They boast 6 points with a commendable net run rate of +0.775. On the contrary, Delhi Capitals have endured a challenging run in the tournament thus far. With only one win from five games, they languish at the bottom of the table with just 2 points and a concerning net run rate of -1.370.

Considering the pitch behavior and historical data, the team winning the toss might opt to bat first and set a challenging total on the board. However, chasing teams have struggled at this venue, with a winning percentage of just 42%, indicating the importance of a strong start for the batting side.

LSG vs DC Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match LSG vs DC, 26th Match Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Friday, 12 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for LSG vs DC Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form LSG: Quentin De Kock, KL Rahul DC: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel Weather forecast for LSG vs DC match Temperature: 38°C Humidity: 22% Precipitation: 0% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for LSG vs DC Pitch Behavior: Bowling-friendly Best Suited To: Pace and spin Average 1st Innings Score: 160 Toss Factor in LSG vs DC Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. LSG vs DC Head-to-head LSG – 3 wins DC – 0 wins Tata IPL squads – LSG vs DC LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan DC squad: David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), RK Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, J Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Lizaad Williams

Probable Playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c)(wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Probable Playing XI for DC

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Impact Players

LSG: Deepak Hooda, M Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Amit Mishra

DC: Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for LSG vs RCB | Today’s Match Prediction

LSG vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

KL Rahul, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur

LSG vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants is a consistent run-scorer. Rahul is in good form, and he can anchor the innings and lead from the front. The Indian international is likely to make an impact in today’s match against DC at home, both with the bat and behind the stumps.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Quinton de Kock: His explosive batting style and ability to provide quick starts can set a solid foundation for the innings. Besides, he is in good form and most likely to score big in today’s game.

David Warner: Warner’s proven track record and capability to dominate the opposition make him an invaluable asset. Warner’s presence in the team adds depth and firepower, making him a must-have player in today’s fantasy cricket selection.

Prithvi Shaw: The DC opener scored 66 off just 40 in the last game against Mumbai Indians. He is expected to perform well against the neighbors as well.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has the ability to make significant contributions with both bat and ball. His powerful hitting and useful medium-pace bowling can turn the tide of the game in his team’s favor, making him a crucial player to watch out for.

Krunal Pandya: The elder Pandya brother can provide depth and balance to the team’s performance. Along with his sharp fielding skills, Krunal ensures a consistent accumulation of points for your fantasy squad.

Axar Patel: The 30-year-old Indiann allrounder possesses a dual skill set as a batsman and a bowler. He can make significant impacts, adding a valuable dimension to the team’s lineup.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi’s deceptive googlies and flippers can bewilder Delhi batsmen. More often than not, he outsmarts opponents with his spin. He doesn’t give away runs easily. This makes him an indispensable asset for any team.

Khaleel Ahmed: His mastery of slower ball variations can prove to be advantageous, especially in the pitch conditions expected in Lucknow. His ability to vary pace and deliver deceptive slower balls adds a crucial dimension to his bowling arsenal, making him a strategic pick for your Dream11 team.

Ishant Sharma: Ishant’s ability to generate variations in pace and movement adds depth to his bowling, posing a significant threat to opposition batsmen. Sharma’s expertise and adaptability make him a reliable choice for fantasy cricket teams seeking a seasoned campaigner to lead their bowling attack.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs

Must Picks for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant

Quinton de Kock

Tristan Stubbs

Risky choices for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Anrich Nortje

Jhye Richardson

Who will win today’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?

LSG comes into this match with a commendable start to their 2024 IPL campaign, securing three wins out of four matches. On the other hand, DC finds themselves in a precarious position, having managed just one win from five matches. DC has struggled to find rhythm and cohesion in their performances. With mounting pressure to turn their fortunes around, DC will be eager to come out all guns blazing and stage a comeback in the tournament.

The team that holds its nerve and executes its plans effectively on the day will come out victorious. According to our analysis, LSG holds a significant edge in terms of form, momentum, and head-to-head record against DC.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big