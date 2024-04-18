LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Lucknow Supergiant’s (LSG) will face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK recently defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs, while LSG suffered an eight-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams have done fairly well so far, reflected in their standings. CSK, the defending champions, are third with four wins and eight points from six matches. LSG, led by KL Rahul, hold the fifth spot with three wins and six points in as many games. The match promises excitement as these strong team’s clash on April 19th at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While LSG usually performs well at home, they recently faced a setback against Delhi Capitals (DC).

-- Advertisement --

LSG vs CSK Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match LSG vs CSK, 34th Match Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – 19 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for LSG vs CSK Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form LSG: Kl Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi CSK: Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Matheesha Pathirana Weather forecast for LSG vs CSK match Temperature: 38°C Humidity: 22% Precipitation: 0% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for LSG vs CSK Pitch Behavior: Bowling-friendly Best Suited To: Pace and spin Average 1st Innings Score: 160 Toss Factor in LSG vs CSK Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. LSG vs CSK Head-to-head Total – 3

LSG – 1

CSK – 1

No Result – 1 Tata IPL squads – LSG vs CSK LSG squad : KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk)

Probable Playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c)(wk), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman

-- Advertisement --

Impact Players

LSG: M Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Amit Mishra, K. Gowtham and Prerak Mankad

CSK: Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for LSG vs CSK | Today’s Match Prediction

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

-- Advertisement --

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Badoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: The captain of Lucknow Supergiant’s is a consistent run-scorer. Rahul is in good form, and he can anchor the innings and lead from the front. The Indian international is likely to make an impact in the match against CSK at home, both with the bat and behind the stumps.

-- Advertisement --

Nicholas Pooran: The left hander from Lucknow Super Giants is known for his explosive batting skills. In the previous game against KKR, the 28-years-old score 45 runs with the help of 4 sixes and 2 fours. He can give you crucial points.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad has got the ability to build partnerships and dictate the tempo of the game. He has terrific timing and the ability to find gaps effortlessly. He can deliver match-winning performances on his day. Besides, he returned to form with an unbeaten half century against KKR in the last game.

Shivam Dube: The dynamic left hander has been the best batter for CSK in IPL 2024, even though the surface at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow is bit on slower side but his has the ability to generate power in slow wickets makes him such an important player for your team.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has the ability to make significant contributions with both bat and ball. His powerful hitting and useful medium-pacer bowling can turn the tide of the game in his team’s favor, making him a crucial player to watch out for.

Krunal Pandya: The elder Pandya brother can provide depth and balance to the team’s performance. Along with his sharp fielding skills, Krunal ensures a consistent accumulation of points for your fantasy squad.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja is a proven match-winner. He has exceptional skills in both bowling, batting and fielding. Whenever CSK is in trouble, Jadeja picks his team out of the rut almost single-handedly. Although he is yet to show his peak form in this year’s IPL, one cannot ignore his potential.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi’s deceptive googlies and flippers can bewilder Delhi batsmen. More often than not, he outsmarts opponents with his spin. He doesn’t give away runs easily. This makes him an indispensable asset for any team.

Naveen-ul-Haq: This young bowler from Afghanistan known for his constant variations in his bowling and in Lucknow where the surface is but slower, suits his bowling style so he is a great option from the bowling section because he can easily pick wickets in their kind of surfaces.

Matheesha Pathirana: The young fast bowler hailing from Sri Lanka bowls with a slingy action which makes it difficult for the batters to read. His previous performance of wickets against Mumbai Indians is a fine example of how tough is to play against Pathirana. He is a must have player for your dream team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

KL Rahul, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya and Mustafizur Rahman

Must Picks for LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock

Ravindra Jadeja

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Krunal Pandya

Ravi Bishnoi

Risky choices for LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Sameer Rizvi

MS Dhoni

Nicholas Pooran

Who will win today’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings?

LSG is coming from a defeat against DC, where CSK is coming from a nice victory against MI. But talking about the winner of the match, it most depends on the toss because team batting first always have upper hand on the match, but CSK is looking far better than Lucknow on paper and they have players suitable for every conditions so, Chennai Super Kings has slight advantage than LSG in this match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big