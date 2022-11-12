Gold Medals Alert! Lovlina Borgohain & fellow countrywomen bagged gold in Asian Boxing C’ships 2022

- Advertisement -

India’s boxing star, Lovlina Borgohain clinched a gold medal in the women’s 75kg category at the Asian Boxing Championship 2022 on Friday. This is Borgohain’s first gold medal on the Asian stage.

Lovlina Borgohain wins 🇮🇳's 2nd 🥇 in Asian Boxing Championship 😍 Lovlina won the Women's 75kg Final vs 🇺🇿's Ruzmetova Sokhiba by Unanimous Decision 🔥 What a dominating performance by the Tokyo 2020 Medalist 🙌 Congratulations champion 👏 pic.twitter.com/JRwFBeYe3X — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 11, 2022

Lovlina, in her maiden tournament in the 75kg category, defeated Ruzmetova Sokhiba (Uzbekistan) 5:0 by unanimous decision in the final. Her previous weight category was removed from the Paris Olympics schedule, so she had moved up from 69 kg to 75kg.

Prior to this victory, Lovlina had secured bronze medals from the Olympics, World Championships, and Asian Championships to her name.

Other Indian women boxers, Parveen Hooda (63 kg) and Saweety (81 kg), also clinched gold in their respective weight divisions on Friday. Minakshi bagged silver in the 52 kg category. She lost to Japan’s Kinoshita Rinka in the Women’s 52kg Flyweight final by a Split decision.

3rd 🥇 for 🇮🇳 at the Asian Women's Boxing Championship 2022 🔥 Saweety thwarted 🇰🇿's Gulsaya Yerzhan by Unanimous Decision in the Women's 81 kg Final 😍 Many congratulations Champion 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GnU68dRqVI — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 11, 2022

Alfiya Khan won gold in the Women’s 81+kg final as her opponent Islam Husaili was disqualified.

Alfiya wins the 4th🥇 of the day for 🇮🇳 women, taking their final medal tally at the Asian Boxing Championships to 7⃣ 🔥 Alfiya Khan won the Women's 81+ kg final as her opponent, 🇯🇴's Islam Husaili was disqualified Indian women finish their campaign with:

4 🥇 1 🥈 & 2 🥉 pic.twitter.com/jjAuoepvwe — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 11, 2022

