Sunday, November 13, 2022
Gold Medals Alert! Lovlina Borgohain & fellow countrywomen bagged gold in Asian Boxing C’ships 2022

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Gold Medals Alert! Lovlina Borgohain & fellow countrywomen bagged gold in Asian Boxing C'ships 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
India’s boxing star, Lovlina Borgohain clinched a gold medal in the women’s 75kg category at the Asian Boxing Championship 2022 on Friday. This is Borgohain’s first gold medal on the Asian stage.

Lovlina, in her maiden tournament in the 75kg category, defeated Ruzmetova Sokhiba (Uzbekistan) 5:0 by unanimous decision in the final. Her previous weight category was removed from the Paris Olympics schedule, so she had moved up from 69 kg to 75kg.

Prior to this victory, Lovlina had secured bronze medals from the Olympics, World Championships, and Asian Championships to her name.

Other Indian women boxers, Parveen Hooda (63 kg) and Saweety (81 kg), also clinched gold in their respective weight divisions on Friday. Minakshi bagged silver in the 52 kg category. She lost to Japan’s Kinoshita Rinka in the Women’s 52kg Flyweight final by a Split decision.

Alfiya Khan won gold in the Women’s 81+kg final as her opponent Islam Husaili was disqualified. 

Nidhi Singh
