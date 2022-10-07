Ind vs Pak head to head | India vs Pakistan Stats – Looking at the fiercest rivalry in Cricket

- Advertisement -

Ind vs Pak head to head | India Pakistan rivalry has been the most talked about rivalry in the history of Sports. Indo-Pak matches have produced some exciting thrillers over the long history of Cricket. The matches have been no less than a war movie with both teams fighting for each ball. The atmosphere is electric and the whole world is at a standstill when India and Pakistan face each other.

The emotions are high; both sides are not giving an inch of opportunity to the opposition. It is the pinnacle of an event. The fans are closely involved as if their lives are at stake.

It is a great event for broadcasters, not just the fans and cricketers. A 10-second ad for an India-Pakistan match costs up to 25 to 30 lakhs. The contest is watched by around 83 million people worldwide. Such is the magnitude of the contest! This contest is a money-making machine for people across the globe.

Since around 2012, India and Pakistan play only in multinational tournaments. Due to the political tension between the two countries, they do not play any bilateral series. Hence, they meet each only in the ICC tournaments. The contest is seen hence every 2 years. This adds more to the hype and the glamour of the contest.

The pressure on the players on either side is immense. They have to shut all the outside noise and focus on the game with a neutral point of view. They try to remain calm and composed, but eventually, an India-Pakistan match brings out a different level of enthusiasm in them.

Over the years, Indo-Pak matches have been filled with drama, tension, and some banter. Let us have a look at head to head between the two teams:

INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD TO HEAD

India vs Pakistan stats

Format Matches India Won Pakistan Won Draw/NR/Tie Test 59 9 12 38 ODI 132 55 73 4 T20 11 8 3 0 Total 200 71 87 43

Ind vs Pak head to head in TEST

India and Pakistan played some historic matches in this format.

India and Pakistan last played a red ball match way back in 2007. Pakistan beat India by a whooping margin of 341 runs. They lead the test matches head to head 12-9. Pakistan troubled India over the years in tests due to sheer pace bowling. They had stalwarts like Wasim Akram, Waqar, and Mohammad Asif. They had quality spinners like Saqlain Mushtaq who troubled Indian batsmen on pitches that didn’t help spinners.

India had a dream batting lineup with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly. India had some historic wins against Pakistan in this format. The iconic 10-wicket haul for Anil Kumble happened in this format. Sehwag scored a splendid triple hundred (309) at Multan against Pakistan. Irfan Pathan took a memorable hat-trick against Pakistan.

Ind vs Pak head to head in ODI

India and Pakistan had some unforgettable matches. The famous Javed Miandad six, Saeed Anwar’s 194 assault at Chennai, and Shahid Afridi’s hattrick of sixes in the 2014 Asia Cup are some of the memories that India would like to forget. Virat Kohli’s 183, Sachin’s fighting knock of 95 at Lahore in 2006, and Bhuvi’s dream debut in 2012 are etched in the hearts of Indians for a lifetime. In the head-to-head, Pakistan lead 73-55 with 4 matches not producing any result.

Ind vs Pak head to head in T20

India leads the T20 head-to-head by 8-3. India has been instrumental in this format against Pakistan. They have just lost 3 matches in this format.

Ind vs Pak head to head in World Cups

Tournament Matches India Won Pakistan Won Draw/Tie/NR 50-over World Cup 7 7 0 0 T20 World Cup 6 4 1 1 Champions Trophy 5 2 3 0 Total 13 11 1 1

India vs Pakistan head to head in 50-Over World Cup

The 50-over World Cup is all about Indian domination. Pakistan is yet to win a match in the 50-year-old World Cup. India is unbeaten due to the heroics like Sachin’s 98 and 85 at the 2003 and 2011 World Cup respectively, Venkatesh Prasad’s famous sendoff to Amir Sohail, and Rohit Sharma’s 140 off 113 balls. Pakistan has been unable to produce match-winning knocks with bat and ball.

India vs Pakistan head to head in T20 World Cup

Pakistan was yet to beat India in the T20 World Cup until last year. Last year Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets and made a mockery of the target set by India. But India leads the overall head to heads 4-1. The T20 contests saw some unforgettable matches like the 2007 World Cup bowl-out and the final, Virat Kohli’s fighting knocks in 2012 and 2016.

India vs Pakistan head to head in Champions Trophy

Pakistan has an edge over India in this tournament. They lead 3-2 in Champions Trophy. Pakistan produced some match-winning performances. The game-changing hundred by Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir spell in 2017 final, a tense thriller in 2004 went Pakistan’s way.

India will be facing Pakistan on 23rd October 2022. India will be looking to avenge the humiliating loss they suffered last World Cup. All India Pakistan matches have been an absolute treat for the fans all over the world. This promises to be another thriller.

India vs Pakistan records

India vs Pakistan in Tests

Highest team total in a Test Match : Pak scored 699/5 against Ind in the 3rd Test at Lahore in 1989/90.

: Pak scored 699/5 against Ind in the 3rd Test at Lahore in 1989/90. Lowest team total in a Test Match : Pakistan stopped India at 106 in the 2nd Test at Lucknow in 1952/53.

: Pakistan stopped India at 106 in the 2nd Test at Lucknow in 1952/53. Highest individual score in Tests : India’s fearless batsmen and opener, Virender Sehwag scored 309 against Pakistan in the 1st Test match at Multan in 2004.

: India’s fearless batsmen and opener, Virender Sehwag scored 309 against Pakistan in the 1st Test match at Multan in 2004. Best bowling figures in Tests: India’s ace spinner Anil Kumble picked up 10/74 against Pakistan in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi in 1999.

India vs Pakistan in ODIs

Highest team total in ODI : Team India scored 356/9 in the 2nd ODI against Pakistan at Vizag in 2004/05.

: Team India scored 356/9 in the 2nd ODI against Pakistan at Vizag in 2004/05. Lowest team total in ODI : Pakistan bowled out India for 79 in the 2nd ODI at Sialkot in 1978/79.

: Pakistan bowled out India for 79 in the 2nd ODI at Sialkot in 1978/79. Highest individual score in ODIs : Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar scored 194 against India in the 6th ODI of the Independence Cup at Chennai in 1997.

: Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar scored 194 against India in the 6th ODI of the Independence Cup at Chennai in 1997. Best bowling figures in ODIs: Aaqib Javed of Pakistan picked up 7/37 against India in the final of the Wills Trophy at Sharjah in 1991.

India vs Pakistan in T20Is

India and Pakistan cricket teams scripted history by becoming the 1st two countries to reach the final of the inaugural ICC World T20 event in SA in 2007.

Highest team total in T20Is : India scored 192/5 against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I at Ahmedabad in 2012.

: India scored 192/5 against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I at Ahmedabad in 2012. Lowest team total in T20I : India bowled out Pakistan for 83 in the 4th T20I at Dhaka during the Asia Cup in 2016.

: India bowled out Pakistan for 83 in the 4th T20I at Dhaka during the Asia Cup in 2016. Highest individual score in T20I : Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan’s 79 against India during the Super 12 match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is the highest individual score by any batsmen in India vs Pakistan match.

: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan’s 79 against India during the Super 12 match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is the highest individual score by any batsmen in India vs Pakistan match. Best bowling figures in T20I: Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif picked up 4/18 against India in the 10th match of the 2007 T20 World Cup at Durban.

