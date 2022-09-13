Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Gold Medal Alert! Long Jumper Jeswin Aldrin Bagged Gold in Golden Fry Series Meet

By Nidhi Singh
Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin Bagged Gold in Golden Fry Series meet - KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
India’s ace long jumper Jeswin Aldrin clinched gold in the 3rd Golden Fry Series athletics meet at Schaan in Liechtenstein, with a majestic effort of 8.12m. This is Aldrin’s first time when he has jumped more than 8m outside India, which he had failed to touch in his last five meets.

Jeswin expressed his happiness and tweeted

“Really Happy with 8.12m in Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein. It’s been a long season one more round to go before the end of this season…Will keep on improving. More to come,”

Czech Republic’s Radek Juska finished second with 7.70m while Henrik Flatnes of Norway clinched the third position with 7.66m. Indian triple jumper, Praveen Chithravel, competing in the long jump, stood fourth with 7.58m.

In July, Aldrin failed to qualify for the final round in the World Championships in Eugene (USA) and finished 20th overall in the qualification round with a jump of 7.78m.

In Federation Cup, held in April 2022, Aldrin won gold and jumped a wind-assisted 8.37m. He also clinched gold in an Indian Grand Prix meet with a distance of 8.20 meters in March 2022.

The Golden Fly Series is held in public places in different cities and the next stop in the series will be in Thailand in December 2022.

Nidhi Singh
