Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketLockie Ferguson Becomes the First Man to Bowl Four Maidens in a...
-- Advertisement --

Lockie Ferguson Becomes the First Man to Bowl Four Maidens in a T20 World Cup Match

Lockie Ferguson Becomes the First Man to Bowl Four Maidens in a T20 World Cup Match | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
Vartika Pandey
By Vartika Pandey
3 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The T20 World Cup is in its second stage and cricket fans are eager to see who will win the competition this year. During the first stage, we’ve seen some incredible team performances as well as some poor showings from favourites. New Zealand was one of the teams that underperformed in this World Cup. However, some of its players provided some remarkable performances on the field. One of those players was Lockie Ferguson who became the first-ever player to bowl four maiden overs in a T20 World Cup match.

-- Advertisement --

Lockie Ferguson’s Amazing Achievement at the T20 World Cup

Lockie Ferguson registered the incredible figures of 4-4-0-3, New Zealand vs PNG, Tarouba,T20 World Cup 2024, June 17, 2024, | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Pace bowler Lockie Ferguson did the incredible at this year’s T20 World Cup. He became the first man to bowl four maidens in this competition. This cricket player is also the second bowler to do the same in a men’s T20 international cricket competition.

Ferguson finished the match between New Zealand against Papua New Guinea with remarkable figures of 3 for 0 in four overs. It’s worth mentioning that Ferguson got his three wickets on a difficult uneven surface.

-- Advertisement --

This makes his amazing achievement even more incredible, gaining additional respect from players and fans. When he got this extraordinary achievement, his team were already winning the match.

They were restricting the opponent to a run rate of below four per over throughout. In the end, New Zealand won by seven wickets, but they failed to progress through to the second stage.

Following the two losses at the World Cup, fans knew that New Zealand would hardly get to the second stage. They did fail to progress through the competition, but they did win their last two matches.

-- Advertisement --

Lucky bettors that believed in the team capitalize from their late performance upgrade. Some of them even used the Betano Offer to gain a little bit extra.

best sports apps in India - KreedOnAlso Read | 20 Best Sports Apps in India | Experience Sports Like Never Before

New Zealand’s Performance at the T20 World Cup

New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

New Zealand had a World Cup to forget as they failed to progress through to the second stage. This is one of the biggest upsets of this year’s competition as everyone saw them as one of the favourites.

In 2021, they were really close to winning the T20 World Cup but lost the match to Australia by 8 wickets. The following year, New Zealand lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets. But none of these losses are more detrimental than the team’s performances at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

This mostly applies to the team’s showings during their two opening matches against Afghanistan and West Indies. According to the bookies, only the latter had better chances of winning the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

In their first World Cup match, New Zealand lost to Afghanistan by 84 runs despite being the ultimate favourite. This was a big surprise at the tournament, which put New Zealand out of balance.

In their second match against West Indies, New Zealand lost by 13 runs. Many fans see this loss coming after evaluating their performance in the first match. This loss meant that their chances of progressing to the second stage were very slim.

New Zealand woke up in their third match against Uganda by 9 wickets, but it was already too late. This win didn’t mean a lot for the Kiwis as Afghanistan and West Indies made it to 3 out of 3. It meant that New Zealand was out of the T20 World Cup regardless of the result of their last match.

As mentioned, they did win in the fourth match against Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets. It’s safe to say that this World Cup was a total nightmare for New Zealand, apart from Ferguson’s incredible achievement.

After the debacle, New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson, stepped down as team captain. This marks the end of an era for a team that reached a World Cup semi-final and final. Surprisingly, Lockie Ferguson also said that he won’t take up a national contract offer when the contracting process begins.

Surely a new cricket era will begin for New Zealand with the departure of such key players. Hopefully, the team will reorganize and come back stronger at the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Best Gaming Headphones - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Gaming Headphones to Buy in 2024 – Total Audio Domination

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Vartika Pandey
Vartika Pandey
Previous article
How to Become a FIFA Referee: Step-by-Step Guide [2024]
Next article
Sreeja Akula Makes History, Reaches Career-High World No. 24 in Table Tennis Rankings

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

IND vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: India will take on the defending champions England in 2nd semi-final game of the...
News

India’s Equestrian Star Anush Agarwalla Set to Shine in Paris Olympics

Saiman Das -
Anush Agarwalla, an Asian Games medalist, has been chosen by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) to represent the...
Badminton

Suhas Yathiraj Makes History as World No. 1 in BWF Para Badminton Rankings

Saiman Das -
Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj achieved the no. 1 spot in the BWF Para Badminton World Rankings on Tuesday,...
News

Sreeja Akula Makes History, Reaches Career-High World No. 24 in Table Tennis Rankings

Saiman Das -
Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula has reached a career-best ranking of world No. 24 after winning the WTT...
Football

How to Become a FIFA Referee: Step-by-Step Guide [2024]

Abhirup Biswas -
I know you are a soccer lover with passion for soccer and desire to participate in soccer related games....
Cricket

SA vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: The ICC Men T20 World Cup Super 8 has come to an end as...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019