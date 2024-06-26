Lockie Ferguson Becomes the First Man to Bowl Four Maidens in a T20 World Cup Match

- Advertisement -

The T20 World Cup is in its second stage and cricket fans are eager to see who will win the competition this year. During the first stage, we’ve seen some incredible team performances as well as some poor showings from favourites. New Zealand was one of the teams that underperformed in this World Cup. However, some of its players provided some remarkable performances on the field. One of those players was Lockie Ferguson who became the first-ever player to bowl four maiden overs in a T20 World Cup match.

Lockie Ferguson’s Amazing Achievement at the T20 World Cup

Pace bowler Lockie Ferguson did the incredible at this year’s T20 World Cup. He became the first man to bowl four maidens in this competition. This cricket player is also the second bowler to do the same in a men’s T20 international cricket competition.

Ferguson finished the match between New Zealand against Papua New Guinea with remarkable figures of 3 for 0 in four overs. It’s worth mentioning that Ferguson got his three wickets on a difficult uneven surface.

This makes his amazing achievement even more incredible, gaining additional respect from players and fans. When he got this extraordinary achievement, his team were already winning the match.

They were restricting the opponent to a run rate of below four per over throughout. In the end, New Zealand won by seven wickets, but they failed to progress through to the second stage.

Following the two losses at the World Cup, fans knew that New Zealand would hardly get to the second stage. They did fail to progress through the competition, but they did win their last two matches.

New Zealand’s Performance at the T20 World Cup

New Zealand had a World Cup to forget as they failed to progress through to the second stage. This is one of the biggest upsets of this year’s competition as everyone saw them as one of the favourites.

In 2021, they were really close to winning the T20 World Cup but lost the match to Australia by 8 wickets. The following year, New Zealand lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets. But none of these losses are more detrimental than the team’s performances at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

This mostly applies to the team’s showings during their two opening matches against Afghanistan and West Indies. According to the bookies, only the latter had better chances of winning the tournament.

In their first World Cup match, New Zealand lost to Afghanistan by 84 runs despite being the ultimate favourite. This was a big surprise at the tournament, which put New Zealand out of balance.

In their second match against West Indies, New Zealand lost by 13 runs. Many fans see this loss coming after evaluating their performance in the first match. This loss meant that their chances of progressing to the second stage were very slim.

New Zealand woke up in their third match against Uganda by 9 wickets, but it was already too late. This win didn’t mean a lot for the Kiwis as Afghanistan and West Indies made it to 3 out of 3. It meant that New Zealand was out of the T20 World Cup regardless of the result of their last match.

As mentioned, they did win in the fourth match against Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets. It’s safe to say that this World Cup was a total nightmare for New Zealand, apart from Ferguson’s incredible achievement.

After the debacle, New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson, stepped down as team captain. This marks the end of an era for a team that reached a World Cup semi-final and final. Surprisingly, Lockie Ferguson also said that he won’t take up a national contract offer when the contracting process begins.

Surely a new cricket era will begin for New Zealand with the departure of such key players. Hopefully, the team will reorganize and come back stronger at the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

