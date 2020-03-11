LIV vs ATL Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid CL R16 Leg 2

LIV vs ATL Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

The 2nd leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League features the reigning champions Liverpool who will host Atletico Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool. Although they dominated the first leg with 73% possession, Liverpool still lost to Atletico Madrid. Can they turn things around in the second leg?



Liverpool

Sometimes dominating a match doesn’t win you games. This is exactly what happened to Liverpool since losing to Atletico. They succumbed to a 3-0 thrashing to Watford in the Premier League followed a 2-0 loss against Chelsea in the FA Cup, despite dominating the proceedings. With that, their hopes for a treble ended and becoming only the second side to call themselves ‘invincibles’ in England. Can they at least manage to salvage a European double?



Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have a bit of uncertainty around them in tough situations. With the La Liga out of bounds, the team will use its extensive experience in the Champions League to hold on to the slender 1-0 lead over Liverpool in the 2nd leg. Having said that, the likes of Joao Felix and Alvaro will need to score goals and not rely on defending as Liverpool have the potential to hunt them down with their pressing style of play.

Date March 12, 2020 Time 1:30 AM Venue Anfield, Liverpool Possible playing XI Liverpool: Adrian (Gk), Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane Atletico Madrid: Oblak (GK), Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi, Koke, Saul, Partey, Joao Felix, Correa, Morata Impact Players Mane, Salah, Morata, Felix.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s UCL Match: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Goalkeeper : Jan Oblak

Oblak vs Becker was going to be a tough pick as these two are currently few of the best keepers in the world. Oblak has made 12 saves and has a 61% ball distribution success rate. He has conceded only 5 goals in the campaign and will be looking to keep another clean sheet against the Reds.

Defenders : Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic

Virgil has registered 69 ball recoveries and 21 clearances in the CL campaign so far. He has registered 555 accurate passes and has a passing accuracy of 90%.

Lovren has made 20 ball recoveries, 6 clearances, 2 blocks and has a 90% passing accuracy after registering 206 accurate passes.

Stefan Savic has not featured in all of Atletico’s CL games this season, however, he will be in contention to start after making appearances midweek in the League. He has registered 8 ball recoveries, 6 clearances and has a passing accuracy of 80%.

Kieran Trippier will be familiar with the Liverpool atmosphere and will put in an extra shift in keeping his lines clear. He has made 22 ball recoveries, 7 clearances and has a 79% passing accuracy.

Midfielders : Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Koke, Saul Ninguez

Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson are two of Liverpool’s crucial players regardless of the competition. Mane has 2 goals and 2 assists so far and will be that player to get a crucial goal that could win Liverpool the fixture. Henderson has made 20 ball recoveries and has a passing accuracy of 83%.

Koke and Saul, on the other hand, are two crucial midfielders for Atletico. Koke has registered 383 accurate passes and has 85% passing accuracy this season. He has also registered 26 ball recoveries and has won 2 tackles. Saul has registered 39 ball recoveries has completed a total distance of 82.2 km and has an 82% passing accuracy.

Forwards : Mohamed Salah, Joao Felix

Free-scoring Salah and Felix are our final picks for the Dream11 team.

Salah has scored 4 goals from 28 attempts, with 2 assists to his name. He has also completed 172 passes accurately with a 73% success rate.

Joao Felix has scored 2 goals from 16 attempts. He has registered 88 passes and has an 81% passing accuracy this season. He will be crucial in taking Atletico to the next round if he is able to score at Anfield.

My Dream11 Team

Jan Oblak (GK), Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Koke, Saul Ninguez, Mohammad Salah, Joao Felix.

