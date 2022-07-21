List of sports added for the first time in CWG 2022 & sports that are removed

- Advertisement -

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is going to kick start on July 28, 2022. India has been fairly regular at the quadrennial event, featuring in all except four editions (1930, 1950, 1962, and 1986). In every edition of the Commonwealth Games, different sports are added and excluded from the tournament.

The Commonwealth Games have been played since 1930 (Hamilton) except in 1942, and 1946. This time a total of 19 sports are set to be played in the XXII event of CWG 2022.

Sports added for the first time in CWG 2022

Women’s cricket, Beach volleyball, Para table tennis, Basketball 3×3, and Wheelchair Basketball 3×3 are new to the list in this year’s CWG 2022. The cricket will be exclusively for women in the T20 format. The decision to include these events was taken by the Executive Board of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Women's cricket will be a part of the Commonwealth Games for the first time in the Birmingham 2022 edition 🏏 The ICC has announced a qualification process for the eight-team tournament 📢 Details ⬇️ — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2020

Withdrawal of Sports from CWG 2022

The shooting event has been sidelined along with archery in the Commonwealth games 2022. This will be a big blow to the Indian medal tally.

Manu Bhakkar said the move to sideline shooting from CWG 2022 is wrong. Shooting as a sport is appreciated by people in India and the Indian team should boycott Birmingham CWG 2022. Joydeep Karmakar, a former Shooter said it is a very disappointing and unfair decision.

Manu Bhakkar Said-

“I think the Indian team should consider boycotting the Commonwealth Games to make a bold statement. Exclusion of shooting is not fair. It looks like we are being taken for granted”

London Olympics Bronze medalist, Gagan Narang stated that the removal of this productive sport will lead to less number of medals in India’s kitty and that would finally reflect on the medal tally.

The reason for the non-inclusion of the shooting was a lack of infrastructure and logistics support.

