IPL is the most lucrative and popular domestic cricket tournament, having shot several of the world’s cricketers to fame since its inception in 2008. IPL is a paradise for batsmen, boundaries are flying left and right. Every batsman’s ambition is to hit a century for his side when he walks onto the field. But to hit a century in T20 cricket is a big deal. Batsmen celebrating after a ton is a common sight in the IPL. Here is a list of top 10 players with the most centuries in IPL history.
Top 10 Players with Most Centuries in IPL History
|Pos
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|100s
|Average
|Strike Rate
|1
|Chris Gayle
|142
|4965
|6
|39.72
|148.96
|2
|Virat Kohli
|207
|6283
|5
|37.44
|129.9
|3
|David Warner
|150
|5449
|4
|41.59
|139.96
|4
|Shane Watson
|145
|3874
|4
|30.99
|137.91
|5
|AB de Villiers
|184
|5162
|3
|39.77
|151.7
|6
|Sanju Samson
|121
|3068
|3
|29.72
|134.81
|7
|Shikhar Dhawan
|192
|5784
|2
|34.88
|126.6
|8
|Ajinkya Rahane
|151
|3941
|2
|31.52
|121.33
|9
|KL Rahul
|94
|3273
|2
|47.44
|136.4
|10
|Brendon McCullum
|109
|2880
|2
|27.69
|131.74
There are five Indian cricketers in the list of top 10 Players with the most centuries in IPL History: Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and KL Rahul.
Let’s take a look at the top 10 players with most 100 in IPL in detail:
1Most Centuries in IPL History: Chris Gayle: PBKS and West Indies
Chris Gayle is perhaps the best T20 player of all time, he has a total of six centuries in the mega tournament, which makes him the player with the most centuries in IPL. In 2011, the Caribbean giant scored his maiden IPL century with stunning innings of 102 runs off 55 balls, which included 10 fours and seven sixes. Gayle has played a total of 4965 runs in 142 matches. In the IPL, his most recent century came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.
2Most Centuries in IPL History: Virat Kohli: RCB and India
Until the 2016 season, Indian captain Virat Kohli had not scored a century in the T20 format. In that same season, he broke all major records by scoring four hundreds in a single season and totaling 973 runs. The Talismanic Indian is the only captain in the league with 5 centuries. He has a whopping 6283 runs in 207 matches. Kohli is also the 1st Indian with more than 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He stand 2nd in the list of most centuries in IPL history.
3Most Centuries in IPL History: David Warner: SRH and Australia
David Warner, regarded as one of the tournament’s most successful international players, has so far smacked four centuries. He hit his first century in 2010 while playing for the Delhi Daredevils. The Aussie repeated the feat in 2012, 2017, and 2019 with his current team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner has a total of 5449 runs in 150 matches.
4Shane Watson: Former CSK and Australia
Shane Watson, even after retiring from the league in 2020 is in the top 5. The Aussie has four hundred in the tournament and is tied with Warner. In the inaugural season, he was instrumental in helping Rajasthan Royals win the title. He again produced brilliant innings of 117 in 57 balls in 2018 final, to guide Chennai Super Kings to its 3rd title. Watson has a total of 3874 runs in 145 matches.
5AB De Villiers: RCB and South Africa
The South African is a household name in the league. He started off at Delhi Daredevils and stayed there till the 2010 season. RCB poached ABD for the 2011 season and has been integral in the team ever since. He is known for his flamboyant and aggressive style of play. He has over 5000 runs in over 180 matches with 3 centuries under his name. The list of most 100 in IPL cannot be completed without AB’s name.
6Sanju Samson: RR and India
The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batsman has risen in the IPL in recent years. Samson has over 3000 runs under his belt in 121 matches. He is tied with ABD with 3 centuries. His powerful display with the bat earned him Rajasthan’s captain’s armband in the recently concluded season.
7Shikhar Dhawan: DC and India
The Talismanic Indian opener has been part of IPL since the inaugural season. He has been in and out of various outfits. Dhawan started off with his hometown team Delhi Daredevils, moved to Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and finally came back to where it all started Delhi Capitals in 2019. Dhawan has always played an instrumental part wherever he went. He has over 5500 runs in over 190 matches with 2 centuries under his cap.
8Ajinkya Rahane: DC and India
The Indian test team’s Vice-captain has been in the IPL since way back. He started at Mumbai for 2 seasons, captained Rajasthan for 4 seasons, went to Pune for a while, had a comeback season with Rajasthan and is currently with the Delhi Capitals. The humble batsman has just under 4000 runs in 151 matches along with 2 centuries.
9KL Rahul: PBKS and India
The Indian team’s opener has had a meteoric rise in the IPL. He made his debut with hometown Bangalore outfit in 2013, then moved to neighboring Hyderabad for a season, then a short comeback stint with RCB followed by Punjab Kings. Rahul has around 3200 runs in just 94 matches with 2 centuries under his belt. He is also leading the Punjab outfit from the front.
10Brendon McCullum: Former RCB and New Zealand
The Kiwi became the first player in the IPL to strike a century. In the first encounter of the 2008 IPL, he blasted 158 runs for KKR vs RCB. He played for various outfits over the years like Chennai, Gujarat, Kochi and ended his stint at Bangalore. McCullum has over 2800 runs in 109 matches. He is currently the Head coach of KKR.