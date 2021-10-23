IPL is the most lucrative and popular domestic cricket tournament, having shot several of the world’s cricketers to fame since its inception in 2008. IPL is a paradise for batsmen, boundaries are flying left and right. Every batsman’s ambition is to hit a century for his side when he walks onto the field. But to hit a century in T20 cricket is a big deal. Batsmen celebrating after a ton is a common sight in the IPL. Here is a list of top 10 players with the most centuries in IPL history.

Top 10 Players with Most Centuries in IPL History

Pos Player Matches Runs 100s Average Strike Rate 1 Chris Gayle 142 4965 6 39.72 148.96 2 Virat Kohli 207 6283 5 37.44 129.9 3 David Warner 150 5449 4 41.59 139.96 4 Shane Watson 145 3874 4 30.99 137.91 5 AB de Villiers 184 5162 3 39.77 151.7 6 Sanju Samson 121 3068 3 29.72 134.81 7 Shikhar Dhawan 192 5784 2 34.88 126.6 8 Ajinkya Rahane 151 3941 2 31.52 121.33 9 KL Rahul 94 3273 2 47.44 136.4 10 Brendon McCullum 109 2880 2 27.69 131.74

There are five Indian cricketers in the list of top 10 Players with the most centuries in IPL History: Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and KL Rahul.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 players with most 100 in IPL in detail: