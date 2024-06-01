Saturday, June 1, 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: List of Indian Origin Cricketers in USA Squad

List of Indian Origin Cricketers in USA Squad | KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan Times
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is on the countdown now, as it is a few days away from cricket lovers around the globe. This time the T20 mega event will be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies; in that case, the USA is the automatic team in the tournament. The team led by UAS skipper Monank Patel has a diverse group of people, including players of Indian origin. In this article, we will have a look at the cricketers who are in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad of USA and have been of Indian origin.

Indian-Origin Cricket Players in the USA Squad

S no  Players 
1 Monank Patel
2 Harmeet Singh
3 Milind Kumar
4 Jessy Singh
5 Nisarg Patel
6 Nitish Kumar 
7 Nosthusha Pradeep Kenjige
8 Saurabh Netravalkar

Monank Patel (C)

USA captain Monank Patel | KreedOn
Image Source: USA Cricket

Born in Anand, Gujarat, Monank Patel is a top-order batter who keeps the wicket. He started his cricketing journey in the USA after his family migrated there. He has been playing professional cricket for the USA since 2018 and has also played U16 and U18 levels cricket for Gujarat

Harmeet Singh

List of all Indian origin cricketers in USA squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source – Khel Now

Born in Mumbai, Harmeet Singh is a bowling all-rounder who started his career in Indian domestic cricket. He played for Mumbai and Tripura in the domestic circuit and even represented India during the 2012 U19 World Cup. In 2021, he moved to the USA and played club cricket before making it to the USA team in March 2024.

Milind Kumar

Milind Kumar | KreedOn
Image Source – CricClubs

Born in Delhi, Milind Kumar has played domestic cricket for Delhi and Sikkim. He has also played in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a local player. In 2021, he announced his retirement from Indian cricket and moved to the USA, where he has played Major League Cricket and will now be playing the T20 World Cup for the USA.

Jessy Singh

Jessy Singh - USA | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Born in New York, Jessy Singh is a 31-year-old pacer who made his debut for the USA in 2015. He has played professional cricket for the country and has already represented the USA in ODIs and T20Is. Apart from this, he has featured in MLC, CPL, and GT20 leagues as well.

Nisarg Patel

USA allrounder Nisarg Patel - Indian Origin Cricketer | KreedOn
Image Source: Peter Della Penna

Born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Nisarg Patel is a spin-bowling all-rounder who will feature in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 for the USA. He made his List A debut for the USA in 2018 and played international cricket for this team in 2019. Until now, Nisarg has played 41 ODIs and 20 T20Is in his career.

Nitish Kumar

List of all Indian origin cricketers in USA squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source – Khel Now

Born to an Indian Canadian family in Ontario, Canada, Nitish Kumar has an interesting story. He even represented Canada at the international level and became the captain in 2016. He played in the 2011 World Cup for Canada and later featured in the MLC. With more opportunities awaiting him, he switched countries recently, made his international debut for the USA in April 2024, and now will be playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Nosthush Pradeep Kenjige

Nosthush Pradeep Kenjige | KreedOn
Image Source – USA Cricket

Born in Alabama, United States, Nosthush Pradeep Kenjige was part of an Indian family. He started his cricketing journey in Bengaluru, India, and later moved back to the USA, where he worked as a lab technician and started playing cricket again. He made his List A debut for the USA in 2018 and his international debut in 2019. Nosthush is a spin all-rounder who has played 40 ODIs and 4 T20Is.

Saurabh Netravalkar

Saurabh Netravalkar | KreedOn
Image Source: Peter Della Penna

Last but not least, Saurabh Netravalkar is probably the most popular Indian-origin player in the USA squad. He played U19 cricket for India during the 2010 U19 World Cup and made his UFC debut in 2013 for Mumbai. However, due to lack of opportunities, he moved to the USA and made his international debut in 2019. So far, he has played 48 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

USA Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Monank Patel (C), Aaron Jones (VC), Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jessy Singh, Harmeet Singh, Noshtush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel and Milind Kumar

Reserve Players

Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale and Yasir Mohammad

Conclusion

The USA team, led by Monank Patel, will be featuring a diverse group of players from different parts of the world, including several cricketers of Indian origin. The team is all set to take on the best teams in the world and make their mark in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

