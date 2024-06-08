Saturday, June 8, 2024
List of Indian Olympic Medal Winners: Victory on the Global Stage

List of Indian Olympic Medal Winners: Victory on the Global Stage | KreedOn
Image Source: allwikibiography
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
14 mins read
Updated:
Table of Contents

India’s Olympic campaign got off to a fantastic start with a pair of medals on her debut. In 24 Olympic Games since then, India has won 35 medals in total, including gold, silver, and bronze. This is a list of Indian Olympic Medal Winners.

Indian Olympic Medal Winners List

Olympic Medal Winners for India
Athlete Medal Event Olympics
Norman Pritchard Silver Men’s 200m Paris 1900
Norman Pritchard Silver Men’s 200m hurdles Paris 1900
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Amsterdam 1928
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Los Angeles 1932
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Berlin 1936
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey London 1948
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Helsinki 1952
KD Jadhav Bronze Men’s bantamweight wrestling Helsinki 1952
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Melbourne 1956
Indian hockey team Silver Men’s hockey Rome 1960
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Tokyo 1964
Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey Mexico City 1968
Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey Munich 1972
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Moscow 1980
Leander Paes Bronze Men’s singles tennis Atlanta 1996
Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women’s 54kg weightlifting Sydney 2000
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men’s double trap shooting Athens 2004
Abhinav Bindra Gold Men’s 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008
Vijender Singh Bronze Men’s middleweight boxing Beijing 2008
Sushil Kumar Bronze Men’s 66kg wrestling Beijing 2008
Sushil Kumar Silver Men’s 66kg wrestling London 2012
Vijay Kumar Silver Men’s 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012
Saina Nehwal Bronze Women’s singles badminton London 2012
Mary Kom Bronze Women’s flyweight boxing London 2012
Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men’s 60kg wrestling London 2012
Gagan Narang Bronze Men’s 10m air rifle shooting London 2012
PV Sindhu Silver Women’s singles badminton Rio 2016
Sakshi Malik Bronze Women’s 58kg wrestling Rio 2016
Mirabai Chanu Silver Women’s 49kg weightlifting Tokyo 2020
Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women’s welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020
PV Sindhu Bronze Women’s singles badminton Tokyo 2020
Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men’s 57kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey Tokyo 2020
Bajrang Punia Bronze Men’s 65kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Neeraj Chopra Gold Men’s javelin throw Tokyo 2020

Norman Pritchard – silver medal – men’s 200m hurdles – Paris 1900

Norman Pritchard, The Very First Indian to win medal | KreedOn
Image Source: MensXP

India’s first Olympic stint under Norman Pritchard began in 1900 in Paris. The nation’s first-ever medal (prior to independence) was won by the first Indian delegate to the modern Olympics in the men’s 200-meter hurdles. In the semifinals, Norman Pritchard set an Olympic record of 26.8 seconds. Alvin Kraenzlein of the USA won gold in the final, setting a new Olympic record with a time of 25.4 seconds, while Norman Pritchard took home silver in 26 seconds.

Olympics India KreedOnAlso Read | Olympics India | 25 Mind-blowing facts that will make you feel proud

Norman Pritchard – silver medal – men’s 200m – Paris 1900

Norman crossing the line in the 200m for a silver medal - Indian Olympic Medal Winner | KreedOn
Image Source: Pinterest

At Paris 1900, Norman Pritchard won silver in the men’s 200-meter sprint, earning him a second Olympic medal. In order to advance to the final, where American Walter Tewksbury won gold with a time of 22.2 seconds, he had to place second in the semi-finals. In 22.8 seconds, Norman Pritchard finished in second place and won the silver medal.

Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal – Amsterdam 1928

Amsterdam 1928: India won its first Olympic hockey gold medal | KreedOn
Image Source: Olympics

The Indian hockey team won its first Olympic gold medal by scoring 29 goals in five games without reply. 14 goals were scored by the wizard Dhyan Chand, including a hat-trick against the Netherlands in the championship game. This was the first Olympic medal for Indian hockey.

Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal – Los Angeles 1932

1932 Olympics: Despite groupism India won their second gold | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda

The Indian hockey team defeated Japan 11-1 on a smaller field. The younger brother of Dhyan Chand, Roop Singh, scored ten goals in a row, and the wizard himself scored eight goals to lead the team to a decisive 24-1 victory over the USA and a second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal – Berlin 1936

1936 Berlin Olympic Indian Hockey Team | KreedOn
Image Source: Old Indian Photos

The Indian hockey team, led by Dhyan Chand, won a hat-trick of Olympic gold medals in Berlin 1936. This time, Dhyan Chand’s second hat-trick in the Olympic finals helped India win 8-1 over Germany. They scored 38 goals in five games and only gave up one.

Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal – London 1948

Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal - London 1948 | KreedOn
Image Source: X

The Indian hockey team won the first gold medal for the country after independence when they took back the top spot on the Olympic podium in London 1948. With 19 goals in three games, India easily advanced to the semi-finals, and Balbir Singh Sr. became a new star. In the semifinals, India defeated the Netherlands 2-1. India defeated the host Great Britain 4-0 in the final, led by Balbir Singh’s brace, to win their fourth Olympic gold medal.

indian hockey team coverAlso Read | 7 Moments in Indian Hockey that made us Proud!

Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal – Helsinki 1952

File:1952 Summer Olympics, Helsinki | KreedOn
Image Source: handwiki

The Indian hockey team triumphed over the bitter cold and the midnight sun to win their fifth gold medal in the Olympics. The record for the most goals scored by an individual in an Olympic men’s hockey final was set by Balbir Singh Sr., who netted nine goals in three games, including five against the Netherlands in the championship game.

KD Jadhav, bronze medal – men’s bantamweight wrestling – Helsinki 1952

K D Jadhav | First Indian won Bronze in Wrestler in Olympics in Helsinki | KreedOn
Image Source: Global Indian

Wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav won bronze in the men’s freestyle bantamweight division to become the first individual Olympic medallist from India. For the dedicated wrestler, who had to work tirelessly to raise money for his Olympic journey and demonstrate his abilities on the biggest stage, it was a just reward.

Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal – Melbourne 1956

1956 Melbourne Olympics | KreedOn
Image Source: Bharatiya Hockey

The Indian hockey team won six gold medals at the Melbourne 1956 Olympics. India won the tournament without giving up a goal, and their captain, Balbir Singh Sr., played in the championship game despite having a fracture in his right hand. India defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the finals.

Indian hockey men’s team, silver medal – Rome 1960

India’s unbeaten hockey gold run came to an end in Rome in 1960 when the team lost the gold medal final 1-0 to Pakistan and had to settle for a silver.

Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal – Tokyo 1964

1964 Olympics: Indian hockey team dethrones Pakistan in Tokyo final | KreedOn
Image Source: Olympics

As soon as they won gold in Tokyo 1964, the Indian hockey team was back at the top of the Olympic rankings. India defeated Australia in the semifinals after finishing the group stages with four victories and two draws. For the third time in a row, they faced Pakistan in the championship game and defeated them 1-0 thanks to a penalty kick.

Indian hockey men’s team, bronze medal – Mexico City 1968

1968 Olympics: When Indian hockey team could only win bronze | KreedOn
Image Source: Olympics

The Indian hockey team was gradually losing ground as hockey became more popular in Europe, and their 1968 bronze was the first sign of this. India defeated Japan 2-1 in the semi-finals, but they also defeated Mexico, Spain, and got a walkover against Japan. India finished outside the top two at the Olympics for the first time, losing to West Germany 2-1 in the bronze medal match.

Olympic facts KreedOnAlso Read | 48 Amazing Olympic Facts That Will Blow Your Mind

Indian hockey men’s team, bronze medal – Munich 1972

Indian hockey men’s team, bronze medal - Munich 1972
Image Source: Olympics

The Indian hockey team won a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics for the second time in a row. Prior to facing Pakistan in the semi-finals, India had won four games and drawn two. The Israeli team’s semi-final was subsequently moved up by two days due to the attack, which disrupted their rhythm and ultimately resulted in a 2-0 loss to Pakistan. But they rallied to win bronze by defeating the Netherlands 2-1.

Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal – Moscow 1980

The gold-medal winning Indian hockey team from the Moscow 1980 Olympics | KreedOn
Image Source: Olympics

The Indian hockey team’s dismal seventh-place result in Montreal 1976—at the time their lowest placing at an Olympics—inspired them for Moscow 1980. India won three and drew two of the first-round matches in a field that was reduced. The Indian squad defeated Spain 4-3 in the championship game to take home the gold.

Leander Paes, bronze medal – men’s singles tennis – Atlanta 1996

Leander Paes Won The First Olympic Medal | KreedOn
Image Source: edtimes.com

India had been without a medal for three consecutive editions until 1996, when a bronze from a young Leander Paes put them back on the winning track. Paes defeated Fernando Meligani in the bronze medal match subsequent to his defeat by Andre Agassi in the semi-final.

Karnam Malleswari, bronze medal – women’s 54kg weightlifting – Sydney 2000

At the Sydney 2000 Games, Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal | KreedOn
Image Source: Olympics

Karnam Malleswari, an Indian weightlifter, won the bronze medal in the 54kg division, making history as the first female medal winner from India. She had lifted 240 kg in total—110 kg in the snatch category and 130 kg in the clean and jerk.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, silver medal – men’s double trap shooting – Athens 2004

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on the podium at the Athens 2004 Olympics. | KreedOn
Image Source: Oympics

Indian shooting pioneer Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was the first shooter to win an Olympic medal. In the men’s double trap, it was up to Rathore to hit both of his flying clay targets on his last try after UAE’s Shaikh Ahmed Almaktoum raced into an unstoppable lead. Accurately downing both, the army colonel made sure that India won its first individual silver medal at the Games.

Abhinav Bindra, gold medal – men’s 10m air rifle shooting – Beijing 2008

Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal | KreedOn
Image Source: NRI Internet

Abhinav Bindra’s historic gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle proved to be India’s most joyous Olympic moment in Beijing 2008. With his last shot, the Indian shooter achieved a nearly flawless score of 10.8, guaranteeing India’s first individual Olympic gold medal.

Evaluating the True Cost of Hosting the Olympic Games: Economic Insights | KreedOnAlso Read | Evaluating the True Cost of Hosting the Olympic Games: Economic Insights

Vijender Singh, bronze medal – men’s middleweight boxing – Beijing 2008

Vijender Singh | KreedOn
Image Source: Rediff

The first boxer from India to win an Olympic medal was Vijender Singh. The Haryana native secured a bronze medal by defeating Ecuador’s southpaw Carlos Góngora 9–4 in the quarterfinals. However, he fell to Cuba’s Emilio Correa 5–8 in the semifinals.

Sushil Kumar, bronze medal – men’s 66kg wrestling – Beijing 2008

Sushil Kumar - Indian Olympic Medal Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: Zee News

Sushil Kumar lost his first fight but won three in the repechage round in less than 70 minutes to take home the bronze. It was the first wrestling medal for India in 56 years at the Olympics.

Gagan Narang, bronze medal – men’s 10m air rifle shooting – London 2012

Gagan Narang - Indian Olympic Medal Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: News18

Gagan Narang won the bronze medal in the men’s 10m air rifle competition at the London 2012 Olympics, having narrowly missed the final round in the previous competition due to a countback. With all eyes on him, Gagan Narang battled it out in a close finish against Wang Tao of China and Nicolo Campriani of Italy, ultimately taking third place.

Sushil Kumar, silver medal – men’s 66kg wrestling – London 2012

India-at-London-2012-Olympics: Sushil Kumar:Silver 66kg Wrestling Men | KreedOn
Image Source: blogspot.com

Sushil Kumar, the flag-bearer for India during the opening ceremony, was the country’s greatest medal contender in 2012. He persevered through excruciating body pains to reach the final before his body gave up from exhaustion. Sushil Kumar, who became the only individual two-time Olympic medallist from India, lost to Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu in the final but still took home silver.

Vijay Kumar, silver medal – men’s 25m rapid pistol shooting – London 2012

Vijay Kumar Wins Silver in Rapid Fire Pistol at Olympics | KreedOn
Image Source: IBTimes India

Shooter Vijay Kumar, who was hardly known prior to the Games, made history by winning a silver medal in the 25-meter rapid pistol. Vijay Kumar beat Ding Feng of China, who was tied with him going into the sixth round of the championship match, to advance to the final round. Nevertheless, Vijay Kumar had to settle for silver as Cuba’s Leuris Pupo proved to be too much.

Mary Kom, bronze medal – women’s flyweight boxing – London 2012

Mary Kom- Bronze Medal | KreedOn
Image Source: sportscraazy.com

Mary Kom, who was already a legend before competing in her first Olympics in London 2012, honored the inaugural women’s boxing competition at the Games by winning a bronze in the flyweight division. Before being stopped in the semifinals by eventual British champion Nicola Adams, the boxer from Manipur was having a great run.

Indian flag bearers KreedOnAlso Read | Complete list of Indian Flag bearers at Olympics: 1920 – 2020

Yogeshwar Dutt, bronze medal – men’s 60kg wrestling – London 2012

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt's 2012 London Olympic bronze medal | KreedOn
Image Source: ESPN

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who competed in three Olympics by London 2012, at last realized his childhood ambition when he took home the bronze in the 60kg division. In just 1:02 minutes, he overcame Ri Jong Myong of North Korea in the final repechage round.

Saina Nehwal, bronze medal – women’s singles badminton – London 2012

India's Saina Nehwal kisses her bronze medal | KreedOn
Image Source: Pinterest

In the semi-final, Saina Nehwal made history as the first badminton player from India to win an Olympic medal when Wang Xin, the opponent from China, was forced to retire injured.

PV Sindhu, silver medal – women’s singles badminton – Rio 2016

India cheers first woman to win silver medal | KreedOn
Image Source: DAWN

Saina Nehwal’s achievement undoubtedly helped India’s badminton narrative, as PV Sindhu advanced to the 2016 Summer Olympics final before falling to Carolina Marin of Spain in a fierce 83-minute match.

Sakshi Malik, bronze medal – women’s 58kg wrestling – Rio 2016

Sakshi Malik, India’s first woman wrestler to bag medal | KreedOn
Image Source: India TV News

Sakshi Malik, the first female wrestler from India to win an Olympic medal, joined the country’s Olympic team late. She won the 58kg bronze, making it official that India had won an Olympic wrestling medal in three straight Games, defeating Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan 8-5.

Mirabai Chanu, silver medal – women’s 49kg weightlifting – Tokyo 2020

Lifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics | KreedOn
Image Source: Rediff

Weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu overcame her disappointment from Rio 2016 by lifting 202 kg in total to win the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg division. With this first Olympic medal, she became the second weightlifter from India to do so, following Karnam Malleswari. It was India’s inaugural medal from the Olympics in Tokyo.

Lovlina Borgohain, bronze medal – women’s welterweight (64-69kg) – Tokyo 2020

Indian Olympic Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: India Weekly

Lovlina Borgohain, making her Games debut, lost to top-seeded Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-finals of the women’s 69kg competition, but she went on to win a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. To guarantee herself a medal, Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

OLympics logos KreedOnAlso Read | Explore the Olympics Logos Over the Years – 1924 to 2024

PV Sindhu, bronze medal – women’s singles badminton – Tokyo 2020

Indian Olympic Medal Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: Rediff

PV Sindhu, the reigning champion of badminton, became the first Indian woman and only the second athlete from India to win two individual Olympic medals, following Sushil Kumar. Sindhu won the bronze medal in the women’s singles after defeating He Bing Jiao of China 21-13, 21-15. That was one more than their total from Rio 2016 and India’s third medal of Tokyo 2020.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, silver medal – men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling – Tokyo 2020

Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s Olympic medal at Tokyo | KreedOn
Image Source: Olympics

In the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling final, Ravi Kumar Dahiya was defeated by two-time world champion Zavur Uguev of the ROC, earning him a silver medal. In the semifinals, Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeated Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan, guaranteeing himself a medal at the Olympics. At one point, he was down 2–9, but he rallied spectacularly to win the medal.

Indian hockey team, bronze medal – men’s hockey – Tokyo 2020

Indian hockey team, bronze medal - men’s hockey - Tokyo 2020 | KreedOn
Image Source: Nippon

The Indian men’s hockey team won an Olympic medal, their first since taking home the gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, after a 41-year wait. India staged a stunning comeback to defeat Germany 5-4 and win the bronze medal, having fallen behind 3-1 at one point. After the 1968 and 1972 Olympics, it is Indian hockey’s third bronze medal overall and their 12th Olympic medal overall.

Bajrang Punia, bronze medal – men’s 65kg wrestling – Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia | KreedOn
Image Source: Total Headline

Wrestler Bajrang Punia became the third debutant from India to win a medal in Tokyo 2020. The Bronze medal was won by Bajrang Punia, who defeated Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling playoff. It was India’s sixth medal in the Tokyo Olympics, matching their greatest-ever total for a single Olympics cycle.

Neeraj Chopra – gold medal – men’s javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra scripts history with stunning javelin throw gold | KreedOn
Image Source: Tribune India

After Abhinav Bindra, Neeraj Chopra became the second individual Olympic champion of India with his gold in the men’s javelin throw at Tokyo 2020. It was India’s first-ever Olympic medal in track and field. This was India’s best-ever medal haul at an Olympic single event, their seventh at Tokyo 2020. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 meters.

Top 10 Best Running Shoes for Men in India | Run in Style - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Running Shoes for Men in India | Run in Style

