Friday, May 3, 2024
List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007 to 2022): Champions Through the Years

T20 World cup Winners List
Image Source: cricfiles.com
Updated:
The T20 World Cup has produced countless unforgettable moments that continue to be cherished by fans. From Yuvraj Singh‘s six sixes in an over to Shane Watson’s complete domination in the 2012 edition or Carlos Braithwaite’s barrage of sixes against Ben Stokes in 2016, the tournament has provided a treasure trove of dramatic moments that solidify its place in cricketing folklore. This fast-paced format, with its explosive batting displays and nail-biting finishes, has witnessed some remarkable team performances and individual brilliance. Let’s embark on a journey through time, revisiting the list of winners who have etched their names on the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

T20 World Cup Winners List and Stats (2007 to 2022)

 List of T20 World Cup Winners and Stats (2007 to 2022)
Year Winners Runners Up Player of the Tournment Top Run Scorer Highest Wicket Taker Venue
2022 England Pakistan Sam Curran Virat Kohli Wanindu Hasaranga Australia
2021 Australia New Zealand David Warner Babar Azam Wanindu Hasaranga Oman & UAE
2016 West Indies England Virat Kohli Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Nabi India
2014 Sri Lanka India Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ahsan Malik and Imran Tahir Bangladesh
2012 West Indies Sri Lanka Shane Watson Shane Watson Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka
2010 England Australia Kevin Pietersen Mahela Jayawardene Dirk Nannes West Indies
2009 Pakistan Sri Lanka Tillakaratne Dilshan Tillakaratne Dilshan Umar Gul England
2007 India Pakistan Shahid Afridi Matthew Hayden Umar Gul South Africa
