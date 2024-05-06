The Complete List of Businesses and Brands Associated with Virat Kohli: From the Pitch to the Boardroom

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest names in Indian cricket. Known for his incredible talent and leadership, he became an inspiration to millions. But Kohli isn’t just a star on the cricket field, he also has a great business sense. Let’s take a look at all the businesses and brands Virat Kohli owns, invests in, and endorses.

Virat Kohli owns and has invested in several companies, showcasing his keen business sense.

One8 is a sportswear brand started by Virat Kohli. It has a partnership with PUMA, with whom Kohli launched a line of sneakers in 2017. The brand also includes a chain of restaurants named One8 Commune. Kohli’s vision for One8 extends beyond just sportswear, aiming to create a lifestyle brand.

WROGN is a fashion brand co-owned by Kohli, focusing on unconventional styles. The brand is managed by Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL), and its aim is to break traditional fashion norms. WROGN recently became the sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), indicating its growing popularity.

Companies Virat Kohli Has His Investments In

Apart from his own businesses, Virat Kohli has invested in various other companies, diversifying his business portfolio.

Blue Tribe

Blue Tribe is a startup offering plant-based meat products. Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, invested in this startup to support healthier and more sustainable food options.

Rage Coffee

Kohli invested in Rage Coffee, a coffee brand based in New Delhi, in March 2022. The investment helps Rage Coffee expand its product line and boost its marketing efforts.

Hyperice

This wellness startup focuses on providing health and fitness products. Kohli’s investment in Hyperice supports the company’s growth and aligns with his passion for fitness.

Chisel Fitness

In 2015, Kohli partnered with Chisel Fitness and CSE to create a chain of fitness centres. He reportedly invested Rs. 90 crores in this venture, reflecting his commitment to promoting fitness in India.

Digit Insurance

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invested Rs. 2.2 crores in Digit Insurance, a company offering a range of insurance products. This strategic move has helped Digit secure a strong position in the Indian insurance market.

Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd.

In 2020, Kohli invested Rs. 19.3 crores in Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd., which manages his fashion brand WROGN. The investment supports the company’s growth and expansion into new fashion markets.

FC Goa – ISL Franchise

Virat Kohli owns a 12% stake in FC Goa, a football club in the Indian Super League. His investment in sports outside cricket shows his diverse interests and love for football.

Galactus Funware Technology Pvt. Ltd.

In early 2019, Kohli invested in this Bengaluru-based gaming startup. The investment aligns with Kohli’s interest in technology and gaming.

Nueva Restaurant

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma opened Nueva Restaurant in RK Puram, Delhi, which serves South American cuisine. This venture reflects Kohli’s interest in the food industry.

Sport Convo

Founded in 2014, Sport Convo is a tech startup focused on social networking related to sports. It allows fans to connect with each other and interact with sports stars. Kohli, along with football star Gareth Bale, is a shareholder in the company.

Team Blue Rising

Team Blue Rising is part of the E1 World Championship, featuring “all-electric” race boats. Kohli co-owns this team with Adi K Mishra, focusing on sustainability and innovation in the world of electric boat racing.

Brands Endorsed by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli endorses numerous brands, contributing to his widespread popularity and significant income.

Myntra

Kohli endorses Myntra, a leading lifestyle and fashion app, alongside Anushka Sharma. His energy and passion help the brand connect with a younger audience.

Puma

Puma signed Kohli to an eight-year deal worth Rs. 110 crores in 2017. This partnership led to the launch of the One8 range of sneakers. Puma’s association with Kohli reflects their shared commitment to sports and fitness.

HSBC India

In 2023, Kohli became the brand ambassador for HSBC India, a global financial and banking company. This partnership aligns with their shared values of excellence and integrity.

Noise

Noise is a popular tech-driven brand in India that makes smartwatches and other gadgets. Kohli’s endorsement helps Noise reach a wider audience.

Star Sports

In 2023, Kohli became the brand ambassador for Star Sports, promoting the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other sports events. This partnership boosts excitement among cricket fans.

Mobile Premier League (MPL)

MPL, an online gaming platform, partnered with Kohli in 2019 with a deal of Rs. 12 crores. The success of this collaboration led to a renewal, with Kohli endorsing MPL’s campaigns.

Philips India

Philips India, a well-known consumer electronics brand, roped in Kohli to promote male grooming products. His endorsement helps inspire men to embrace personal grooming.

Audi India

Kohli has been the brand ambassador for Audi India since 2015. This partnership reflects the premium automotive brand’s alignment with Kohli’s charisma and style.

Manyavar

Manyavar, an ethnic wear brand, enlisted Kohli as their brand ambassador in 2016. The campaign “Adha-Adha” featuring Kohli and Anushka highlighted the essence of Indian marriage traditions.

Toothsi

Toothsi, an oral hygiene brand, partnered with Kohli and Anushka Sharma to promote oral care and hygiene. Their endorsement encourages people to take care of their teeth and embrace confident smiles.

Great Learning

Great Learning, an ed-tech company, appointed Kohli as their brand ambassador to inspire people to upskill and improve their futures.

Too Yumm

Too Yumm, a health-focused snack brand, collaborated with Kohli in 2018. As a fitness enthusiast, his endorsement of healthy snacks had a positive impact on the brand’s popularity.

Luxor

Luxor, a well-known writing instruments brand, signed Kohli as its brand ambassador in early 2023. Kohli’s endorsement brings attention to Luxor’s commitment to quality and innovation in the writing industry.

Volini

Volini, a pain relief product under Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, partnered with Kohli in 2018. His endorsement reinforces Volini’s connection to fitness and active lifestyles.

Wellman

Wellman, a health supplement brand, signed Kohli to promote their products in 2019. Kohli’s commitment to fitness helps promote Wellman as a trustworthy brand for health supplements.

Vivo

Vivo, a leading smartphone brand in India, partnered with Kohli to endorse its smartphones. His energy and popularity help Vivo reach a wider audience.

Duroflex

Duroflex, a brand that focuses on sleep and health, partnered with Kohli in 2023. The campaign “Great Sleep, Great Health” aims to raise awareness about the importance of sleep.

American Tourister

American Tourister, a global luggage brand, collaborated with Kohli to promote its products. The campaign “Born To Cross Boundaries” encourages people to explore and travel with American Tourister luggage.

Shyam Steel

Shyam Steel partnered with Kohli and Anushka Sharma for its campaign “Hamesha Ke Liye Strong.” The couple’s popularity boosted the brand’s image.

Avas Living

Avas Living is a luxury residential community in Alibaug, India, with Kohli as its brand ambassador. This partnership reflects Kohli’s commitment to community and high standards.

MRF Tyre

MRF Tyre, a leading tyre company in India, has been associated with Kohli since 2015. Kohli earns Rs. 12.5 crore each year from this endorsement.

O’cean Beverages

O’cean Beverages offers hydration drinks and energy beverages. Kohli’s endorsement helps attract fitness-focused consumers to the brand.

Essilor

Essilor, a French eyewear brand, partnered with Kohli in 2023. The campaign featuring Kohli aims to increase the brand’s presence in India.

Batwrap

Batwrap is an Australian sports equipment brand that partnered with Kohli in 2023. The collaboration includes the “Virat Kohli Electric Blue” collection, allowing users to personalise their cricket bats.

LivSpace

LivSpace, an Indian interior design company, collaborated with Kohli and Anushka Sharma for its marketing campaigns. Their endorsement brings attention to LivSpace’s innovative products and services.

Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition, a global wellness company, renewed its partnership with Kohli in 2021. His endorsement promotes a healthy lifestyle and Herbalife’s products.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, a leading motorcycle manufacturer, signed Kohli to promote the “Xtreme 200R” motorcycle in 2018. His youthful energy and popularity align with the brand’s message.

Conclusion

Overall, the business deals and endorsements that Virat Kohli undertakes prove that he’s not only a proficient cricket player but also a proficient businessperson and influencer. He has personally chosen only those brands with whom he has a shared vision and direction, leading the majority of them to strongly desire his collaboration.

