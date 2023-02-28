Lionel Messi Won FIFA ‘The Best’ Players Award For 7th Time | Alexia Putellas clinches women’s prize

- Advertisement -

Football megastar, Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA Best Player award on Monday after his World Cup triumph with Argentina. Even his national teammates bagged the other men’s awards. Alexia Putellas from Spain received the women’s award at a ceremony in Paris.

What a night 🤩 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

Lionel Messi beat PSG team-mate and World Cup finals rival Kylian Mbappe, with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema the other contender for the award. Argentina’s Captain won the best player vote against Mbappé and Karim Benzema to secure the FIFA award for the seventh time in 14 years.

The award, which is voted for by national team coaches and captains, journalists as well as fans chose this former Barcelona star and his illustrious career by leading Argentina to victory at the World Cup 2022.

Messi scored twice in the epic final in Doha as Argentina beat France on penalties despite Mbappe scoring a hat-trick for Les Bleus in a astonishing 3-3 draw. He also bagged the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament and Mbappe won the golden boot. In the tournament, Mbappe was the top scorer with eight goals, one more than Messi.

Lionel Messi was sitting in the Paris theatre in between Mbappe and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and said after receiving the 2022 FIFA Best Player award,

“This year was just mad for me, to be able to achieve my dream that I had fought so hard for. In the end I got it and it was the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career,” Messi said of his World Cup win as he collected his award. -- Advertisement -- “It is a dream for every footballer but something that very few can make come true,” added Messi,

