Wednesday, January 25, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterLionel Messi rejects offer to renew PSG contract

Lionel Messi rejects offer to renew PSG contract

-- Advertisement --
Sneha Ghosh
By Sneha Ghosh
1 min.
Updated:
Lionel Messi PSG contract
Image Source: Al Bawaba
- Advertisement -

Argentina’s ace footballer Lionel Messi has reportedly rejected the offer to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi left Barcelona and joined PSG in 2021. Lionel Messi was expected to sign a deal of extension of the contract with PSG. However, the 35-year-old star footballer seems to have changed his mind as he rejected the contract extension.

General Secretary of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Ibrahim Alkassim, denied the rumors of Messi joining them. However, he expressed he would be delighted to welcome the Argentina icon to Saudi Arabia saying,

“At the moment, we do not know anything about a possible Lionel Messi arrival. Although I do not hide that, as the Saudi Federation, we would like to have him one day in the domestic league.”

-- Advertisement --

He further added,

“The idea of the Federation is always to improve our football, and of course, we would like to see Cristiano and Messi in the same league again, but the truth is that we don’t know anything now.”

Messi’s hesitation about staying in PSG has now sparked rumors of him joining Ronaldo in the Saudi Football Federation. If the Saudi Federation succeeds in signing a deal with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, it will open a new chapter of the rivalry. 

-- Advertisement --

copa mundial kreedonRead More | Top 13 Best football shoes

-- Advertisement --

 

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sneha Ghosh
Sneha Ghosh
Previous article
Swapna Barman aims at 6000 again, concentrates on Asian Indoor

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Most Valuable Squads in FIFA World Cup 2022- KreedOn

Top 10 Most Valuable Squads in FIFA World Cup 2022

Football
most goals in international football - cristiano ronaldo | KreedOn

Most goals in football | List of highest goal scorer in...

Football
Best Football Academy in India - KreedOn

Top 15 Best Football Academy in India | Which is the best...

Football
What Are Extras in Cricket | Know its types & how they are awarded | KreedOn

What Are Extras in Cricket ? Know its types & how...

Cricket