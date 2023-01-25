Lionel Messi rejects offer to renew PSG contract

- Advertisement -

Argentina’s ace footballer Lionel Messi has reportedly rejected the offer to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi left Barcelona and joined PSG in 2021. Lionel Messi was expected to sign a deal of extension of the contract with PSG. However, the 35-year-old star footballer seems to have changed his mind as he rejected the contract extension.

General Secretary of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Ibrahim Alkassim, denied the rumors of Messi joining them. However, he expressed he would be delighted to welcome the Argentina icon to Saudi Arabia saying,

“At the moment, we do not know anything about a possible Lionel Messi arrival. Although I do not hide that, as the Saudi Federation, we would like to have him one day in the domestic league.”

-- Advertisement --

He further added,

“The idea of the Federation is always to improve our football, and of course, we would like to see Cristiano and Messi in the same league again, but the truth is that we don’t know anything now.”

Messi’s hesitation about staying in PSG has now sparked rumors of him joining Ronaldo in the Saudi Football Federation. If the Saudi Federation succeeds in signing a deal with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, it will open a new chapter of the rivalry.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 13 Best football shoes

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --