Barcelona Striker Lewandowski Handed Three-Match Ban for ‘Disrespect’ Towards Referee

After a disrespectful gesture by Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, he has been given a three-match ban in La Liga. He will serve this three-match ban when Spanish domestic football resumes after the World Cup.

Robert Lewandowski was sent off for two bookings while playing against Osasuna and while leaving the pitch, he made a gesture by touching his nose, which was considered disrespectful to referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

#RobertLewandowski was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna on November 8 and made a gesture, touching his nose as he left the pitch, which was considered disrespectful to referee Jesus Gil Manzanohttps://t.co/ZCzgjexKaW — NDTV Sports (@Sports_NDTV) November 16, 2022

The Spanish FA said in a document on Wednesday that in addition to the automatic one-match suspension, a further two matches were imposed on the Lewandowski for showing “an attitude of contempt or disrespect” towards the official.

Lewandowski will miss the derby against Espanyol and also against Atletico Madrid and Getafe.

