LEP vs TOT Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Red Bull Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspurs

The 2nd leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League features Red Bull Leipzig who will be hosting Tottenham Hotspurs at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night. RB Leipzig have a one-goal advantage going into this fixture and all the pressure will be on last season’s finalists Tottenham.

Red Bull Leipzig

Leipzig are expected to go through to the quarter-finals based on their form at the moment. The team is unbeaten in the past 6 games across all competition. Timo Werner scored the only goal of the first leg fixture at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, hence claiming an away goal advantage for his team. Leipzig will have to play this match with intensity as Jose Mourinho will be ready with a master plan to take his team to the next round.

Tottenham Hotspurs

The injury-hit Spurs are going through a big rough patch at the moment. Since their 1-0 loss to Leipzig, they went on to lose 3 more games which included a knockout in penalties at the hands of Norwich City in the FA Cup.

This is a rather worrying phase for Jose as his best players are injured and the ones in the team currently are misfiring. He is, however, a smart manager who knows how to get out of tricky situations and this game could be a close call.

Date March 11, 2020 Time 1:30 AM Venue Red Bull Arena Possible playing XI Leipzig : Gulacsi – Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg – Mukiele, Sabitzer (c), Laimer, Angelino – Nkunku, Schick, Werner Tottenham: Lloris (c) – Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies – Ndombele, Winks – Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Lucas – Alli Impact Players Alli, Lucas, Werner, Nkunku

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s UCL Match: Red Bull Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspurs

Goalkeeper : Hugo Lloris

Lloris has registered 11 saves for Tottenham this season. He was out for a while with injury but now will be back to captain his side once again. The French international has conceded 10 goals and has an 83% passing accuracy.

Defenders : Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier, Dayot Upamecano, Ethan Ampadu

Alderweireld will be a crucial player for the Spurs in the 2nd leg. He has registered 20 ball recoveries, 16 clearances, 4 blocks and has completed 253 passes with 85% passing accuracy.

Serge Aurier has made 16 ball recoveries, won 4 tackles and registered 3 clearances and 2 blocks. He has completed 147 passes and has a passing accuracy of 80%.

Dayot Upamecano has made 38 ball recoveries, 13 tackles and has completed 310 passes with 87% passing accuracy.

Ethan Ampadu has made 13 ball recoveries, registered 9 clearances, 2 blocks and has a passing accuracy of 90%.

Midfielders : Erik Lamela, Harry Winks, D Olmo

Lamela has the fantastic ability to come on as a substitute and score goals for Tottenham. Whether he will start the game or come on as a sub, we don’t know that yet. However, he will be an important feature in Tottenham’s comeback in the 2nd leg. He has a 90% passing accuracy, has scored a goal and registered 2 assists this season.

Harry Winks is a bright prospect in Tottenham’s squad who has made 21 ball recoveries, has registered 232 complete passes with an accuracy of 87%.

Dani Olmo scored 3 goals and registered 2 assists in the qualification rounds. He has registered 16 ball recoveries and has a 71% passing rate.

Forwards : Dele Alli, Timo Werner, Schick

Alli has scored a goal and has an assist to his name this season. He has registered 150 successful passes and has a success rate of 78%. Alli is one of England’s brightest talents who has scored this season at crucial times. With the absence of Son and Kane, the next player Tottenham fans would look up to will be Alli.

Patrick Schick has scored a few goals for Leipzig in the league. However, we pick him given his eagerness to get on the score sheet. So far, Patrick has had 6 attempts to score a goal.

Timo Werner is Leipzig’s most crucial player. He got the important penalty in the last fixture. The forward will now be starting in order to get the final goal that seals his side’s qualification in the next round. He has scored 4 goals from 23 attempts and has an assist to his name in the CL campaign.

My Dream11 Team

Hugo Lloris (GK), Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier, D Upamecano, E Ampadu, Erik Lamela, Harry Winks, D Olmo, Dele Alli, Timo Werner, Schick.

