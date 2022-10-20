Lenny Rodrigues | The footballer’s journey from Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan

- Advertisement -

Born in Cortalim, Goa, Lenny Rodrigues first developed an interest in football when his grandfather took him to watch local games. He started playing for Fransa-Pax before the club disbanded. He currently plays as a midfielder for ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League.

Lenny Rodrigues Bio

Details Full Name Lenny Rodrigues Age 35 Gender Male Sport Category Football Date of Birth 10 May 1987 Hometown Verna, Goa Height 1.85 m Weight 65 kg Achievement scored 10 goals in his senior club career Spouse Rayna Azavedo

Early Career of Lenny Rodrigues

After spending a year and a half with Salgaocar, Rodrigues declined to sign a professional deal with the team in order to join Churchill Brothers, the club where he played as a youngster. Rodrigues assisted Churchill Brothers in capturing two I-League titles, one Federation Cup, and one Durand Cup while he was a member of the team. Additionally, when playing for Churchill Brothers, Rodrigues switched from being an attacker to a defensive midfielder.

Pune City

In the inaugural domestic draft for the 2014 ISL, Rodrigues was chosen by Pune City on July 22, 2014, as the first ever pick. The club’s inaugural game against Delhi Dynamos was on October 14, 2014, and he made his club debut that day. As the game ended 0-0, he began and participated the entire time.

Dempo and Mohun Bagan loans

Rodrigues was on loan from an I-League team, Dempo, before the 2014–15 season. On January 17, 2015, he faced Bengaluru in his club debut. As the game ended 0-0, he began and participated the entire time. Rodrigues was sent to Mohun Bagan for the ensuing campaign. In the team’s AFC Cup match against Maziya, he made his club debut. During Mohun Bagan’s 5-2 victory, he began and played for 84 minutes.

Bengaluru loan and Bengaluru

On December 15, 2016, Rodrigues was loaned to Bengaluru after the 2016 I-League season had come to an end. In the club’s 2017 season opener against Shillong Lajong on January 7, Rodrigues made his club debut. He began and participated throughout the entire game, which Bengaluru won 3-0. He partnered with Cameron Watson. On March 5, 2017, against Minerva Punjab, Rodrigues scored the team’s first goal. Bengaluru won 1-0 thanks to a goal from him in the 17th minute.

Rodrigues was chosen by Bengaluru for the 2017–18 Indian Super League season in the eighth round of the 2017–18 ISL Players Draft on July 23, 2017. The team’s AFC Cup semifinal match against April 25 on August 23, 2017, marked his return to the lineup. Prior to leaving in the 89th minute, he started the game and assisted on Bengaluru’s third goal in a 3-0 triumph.

When he began for Bengaluru in their 4-1 triumph over East Bengal in the Super Cup on April 20, 2018, Rodrigues won his only trophy for the team as a permanent player.

Goa

The relocation of Rodrigues to Goa for the 2018–19 campaign was announced on March 20. One of the Indian Super League’s top five passers was Lenny. When compared to Indian standards, he had the greatest passing accuracy among Indians at around 85%. All season long, he displayed an incredible work ethic in every game. He tackled and forward the ball after he had intercepted it. He received FC Goa’s season-long Indian player of the year award for his outstanding effort during the course of the campaign.

ATK Mohun Bagan

He signed an 18-month deal and transferred from FC Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan in the January 2021 transfer window. He made his debut in a 4-1 victory for ATK Mohun Bagan over Odisha FC.

Lenny Rodrigues Stats

Club Season League Cup AFC Total Churchill Brothers 2008-14 I-League App-50 Goal-01 App-0 Goal-0 App-0 Goal-0 App-50 Goal-01 Pune City 2014-16 I-League App-29 Goal-01 App-0 Goal-0 App-0 Goal-0 App-29 Goal-1 Bengaluru(loan) 2017-18 I-League App-32 Goal-01 App-0 Goal-0 App-0 Goal-0 App-32 Goal-02 Goa 2018-21 I-League App-51 Goal-02 App-0 Goal-0 App-0 Goal-0 App-0 Goal-0 ATK Mohun Bagan 2021- I-League App-23 Goal-0 App-0 Goal-0 App-0 Goal-0 App-0 Goal-0

International Career

On February 23, 2012, against Oman, Rodrigues made his international debut for India. During India’s 5-1 defeat, he entered as a replacement.

Awards and Honours

He won a prestigious I-league award for the year 2008-09 and 2012-13. He was the winner of the Federation Cup 2013-14, 2015-16, and 2016-17.

Lenny Rodrigues Wife

He got married to Rayna Azavedo in January 2020, and they now reside in Goa.

Social Media

Lenny Rodrigues Instagram

