Lenny Rodrigues | The footballer’s journey from Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan

Born in Cortalim, Goa, Lenny Rodrigues first developed an interest in football when his grandfather took him to watch local games. He started playing for Fransa-Pax before the club disbanded. He currently plays as a midfielder for ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League.
Lenny Rodrigues Bio
Details
Full Name
Lenny Rodrigues
Age
35
Gender
Male
Sport Category
Football
Date of Birth
10 May 1987
Hometown
Verna, Goa
Height
1.85 m
Weight
65 kg
Achievement
scored 10 goals in his senior club career
Spouse
Rayna Azavedo
Early Career of Lenny Rodrigues
After spending a year and a half with Salgaocar, Rodrigues declined to sign a professional deal with the team in order to join Churchill Brothers, the club where he played as a youngster. Rodrigues assisted Churchill Brothers in capturing two I-League titles, one Federation Cup, and one Durand Cup while he was a member of the team. Additionally, when playing for Churchill Brothers, Rodrigues switched from being an attacker to a defensive midfielder.
Pune City
In the inaugural domestic draft for the 2014 ISL, Rodrigues was chosen by Pune City on July 22, 2014, as the first ever pick. The club’s inaugural game against Delhi Dynamos was on October 14, 2014, and he made his club debut that day. As the game ended 0-0, he began and participated the entire time.
Dempo and Mohun Bagan loans
Rodrigues was on loan from an I-League team, Dempo, before the 2014–15 season. On January 17, 2015, he faced Bengaluru in his club debut. As the game ended 0-0, he began and participated the entire time. Rodrigues was sent to Mohun Bagan for the ensuing campaign. In the team’s AFC Cup match against Maziya, he made his club debut. During Mohun Bagan’s 5-2 victory, he began and played for 84 minutes.
Bengaluru loan and Bengaluru
On December 15, 2016, Rodrigues was loaned to Bengaluru after the 2016 I-League season had come to an end. In the club’s 2017 season opener against Shillong Lajong on January 7, Rodrigues made his club debut. He began and participated throughout the entire game, which Bengaluru won 3-0. He partnered with Cameron Watson. On March 5, 2017, against Minerva Punjab, Rodrigues scored the team’s first goal. Bengaluru won 1-0 thanks to a goal from him in the 17th minute.
Rodrigues was chosen by Bengaluru for the 2017–18 Indian Super League season in the eighth round of the 2017–18 ISL Players Draft on July 23, 2017. The team’s AFC Cup semifinal match against April 25 on August 23, 2017, marked his return to the lineup. Prior to leaving in the 89th minute, he started the game and assisted on Bengaluru’s third goal in a 3-0 triumph.
When he began for Bengaluru in their 4-1 triumph over East Bengal in the Super Cup on April 20, 2018, Rodrigues won his only trophy for the team as a permanent player.
Goa
The relocation of Rodrigues to Goa for the 2018–19 campaign was announced on March 20. One of the Indian Super League’s top five passers was Lenny. When compared to Indian standards, he had the greatest passing accuracy among Indians at around 85%. All season long, he displayed an incredible work ethic in every game. He tackled and forward the ball after he had intercepted it. He received FC Goa’s season-long Indian player of the year award for his outstanding effort during the course of the campaign.
ATK Mohun Bagan
He signed an 18-month deal and transferred from FC Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan in the January 2021 transfer window. He made his debut in a 4-1 victory for ATK Mohun Bagan over Odisha FC.-- Advertisement --
Lenny Rodrigues Stats
|Club
|Season
|League
|Cup
|AFC
|Total
|Churchill Brothers
|2008-14
|I-League
|App-50
Goal-01
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-50
Goal-01
|Pune City
|2014-16
|I-League
|App-29
Goal-01
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-29
Goal-1
|Bengaluru(loan)
|2017-18
|I-League
|App-32
Goal-01
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-32
Goal-02
|Goa
|2018-21
|I-League
|App-51
Goal-02
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|2021-
|I-League
|App-23
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
International Career
On February 23, 2012, against Oman, Rodrigues made his international debut for India. During India’s 5-1 defeat, he entered as a replacement.
Awards and Honours
He won a prestigious I-league award for the year 2008-09 and 2012-13. He was the winner of the Federation Cup 2013-14, 2015-16, and 2016-17.
Lenny Rodrigues Wife
He got married to Rayna Azavedo in January 2020, and they now reside in Goa.
Social Media
Lenny Rodrigues Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram