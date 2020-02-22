LEI vs MCI PL Dream11 Prediction | Leicester City FC vs Manchester City FC

Leicester City FC welcome Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium in a matchup between second and third. Pep Guardiola and his men sit second on the table with 54 points, while Brendon Rodger’s Foxes sit a spot below on the Premier League with 50 points.

With one eye on the CL clash against Real Madrid, Pep hinted there might be a few changes in the lineup on Saturday. However, it is highly unlikely that Leicester would do the same. Especially knowing that a victory will give them some breathing space as well as the distance from 4th place Chelsea, who will play earlier on Saturday.

Let us have a look at both the teams.

Leicester City F.C.

Leicester failed to live up to the promising football they showed in the opening month. With a pinch of experience mixed with young blood, Brendon Rodgers has done well to manage them. However, Liverpool have played on a different level altogether, leaving the Foxes to battle it out for the second place with tonight’s rivals.

Leicester have had a few dismissive outings in recent times, with just 2 of the 9 points in their last 3 games. Further, their recent head-to-head stat with City is not very impressive. But the Saturday nights fixture gives them an opportunity to put it all behind them as they get a chance to provide another blow to a distracted Manchester City.

Manchester City FC

It won’t be false to say the PL title is out of Manchester City’s hands. An 18-point gap means it won’t be long before Liverpool will officially be named champions. As if that wasn’t enough, the club got another blow earlier this week with the UEFA banning them from the CL for two years. And in a week, Aguero has been rumoured to leave to Barcelona, Kevin De Bruyne and Rahim Sterling to Real Madrid.

While City claims no wrongdoings and the management is fighting it; the players know they could not feature in the next year’s top club competition. And with no major domestic commitments, they can focus on just that. But before facing Madrid, they will face a young and tough Leicester team.

Past Meetings

Manchester City have dominated the last five head-to-heads against Leicester- winning 3 times, drawing and losing once. The most recent meeting was on 21st December, with City taking all three points. Jamie Vardy, Jesus, Gubdigan and Mahrez were on the score sheets.

The last 5 matches have seen 16 goals, 11 for City and 5 for Leicester. Both teams have scored in four out of five matches and there gave been three games with over 2 goals. So, expect a fixture with goals.

LEI vs MCI PL Dream11 Prediction

Date 21 February 2020, Saturday Time 11:00 PM (IST) Venue King Power Stadium, Leicester Injuries Leicester City F.C. – Out: Nampalys Mendy, Matty James, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhary; Doubt: Wilferd Ndidi Manchester City- Out: Raheem Sterling; Doubt: Leroy Sane, David Silva Possible playing XI Leicester City FC : Schmeichel (GK), Evans, Benett, Soyuncu, Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Chilwell, Vardy, Perez. Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, Gundagon, Rodrigo, Brunye, Mahrez, Aguero, Silva. Key Players Leicester City FC : Vardy, A Perez. Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne, S Aguero

LEI vs MCI PL Dream11 Prediction: My Dream11 Team

K Schmeichel (GK); R Pereira, K Walker, Fernandinho; A Perez, J Maddison, K De Bruyne, R Mahrez, R Hernandez; J Vardy, S Aguero.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match: Leicester City FC vs Manchester United

Goalkeeper

K Schmeichel is our choice to go with for goalkeepers. The Denmark international has 9 clean sheets when compared to Ederson’s 8. In 26 matches, Schmeichel has made 68 saves at an average of 2.62 saves per game. Furthermore, the Denmark international has a save percentage of 72.34% and makes 27.34 passes per game.

Defenders

Richardo Pereira has played 25 games, making 63 tackles and 39 interceptions. Pereira also has made 1364 passes at an average of 54.56 passes per game. Furthermore, he has 3 goals and 2 assists for Leicester City.

Kyle Walker has made 15 tackles and 21 interceptions. The English wingback is crucial with the ball at his feet with 1304 passes, averaging 62.09 ppg. He also has scored 1 goal and assisted twice.

Fernandinho is most likely to play in defence. The defensive midfielder has made 18 tackles and 17 interceptions while completing over 1400 passes with an average of 70.38 ppg,

Midfielders

Ayoze Perez will be joining Vardy as a second striker. The Spanish player has scored 7 times and registered 4 assists this season. Perez is joined by Englishman James Maddison .

Maddison has become a crucial part of the Foxes’ mid-field, starting 25 games this season. The Englishman averages 41.84 ppg while scoring 6 goals. Maddison is an excellent set-piece tacker and has 3 assists this season.

Another master of set pieces and delivering the early ball, Kevin De Bruyne has made over 1250 passes averaging 50 passes per game. The Belgian playmaker is crucial in delivering goals. He has 8 goals and 17 assists.

Riyad Mahrez will look to deliver as he returns to his former team. The Algerian winger has played in 21 games scoring and assisting 7 times. He averages above 30 passes per game and helps out defensively as well.

Rodrigo Hernandez will be crucial in holding the ball in the midfield for Manchester City. The Spanish midfielder has made over 1,600 passes, averaging at 68.67 passes per game. He has made 37 tackles and 22 interceptions while contributing 4 goals for City.

Forwards

Jamie Vardy is having another spectacular season. He is among the league’s top scorer with 17 goals and 4 assists. Vardy’s thrives on counter-attacking football, and that is what he will get against a team like Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero has led the City front line scoring 16 goals and 3 assists. The absence of Raheem Sterling and a misfiring Jesus means the Argentine will be the man to watch on Saturday evening.

Dream11 Team Stats: LEI vs MCI PL Dream11 Prediction