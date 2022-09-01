LEI vs MAN DREAM11 Prediction Premier League 2022 | Where to watch LEI vs MAN today’s match? DREAM11 PL Prediction for today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips

- Advertisement -

LEI vs MAN Dream11 prediction Dream11 prediction PL 2022: The PL 2022 is going really well so far. Last week, we witnessed some great results from all sides. Let us see what we can expect this week.

Today, Leicester City will welcome Manchester United for an exciting clash. The foxes are at bottom of the table with just a single point in their hand. While the Red Devils won the game on the edge against Southampton.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, ground report, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a closer look at both the sides.

Leicester City FC

Leicester is currently the worst team in Premier League right now. The Foxes once again suffered a 2-1 loss against Chelsea. Brendan Rogers has quite a pressure to bring his side back at first half of the table. Let’s see what magic this side can create.

Manchester United FC

Man United, on the other hand, have found their form. The Erik Ten Hag’s side won by a single goal against Southampton, thanks to a strike from Bruno Fernandes. Now the Red Devils

will be looking to continue their winning streak and chase the top four.

LEI vs MAN Dream11 prediction PL 2022 | Arsenal vs Leicester City Prediction

Date 2nd September 2022, Friday Time 12:30 AM Venue Emirates Stadium, London Predicted playing XI Leicester City: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Justin; Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Perez, Barnes; Vardy Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford Injuries Leicester City: Ricardo Periera, Harvey Barnes, Ryan Bertrand. Manchester United: Martial Players to watch Sancho, Odegaard, Martinelli, Bruno, Rashford, and Elanga.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | LEI vs MAN | Fantasy Prediction

Goalkeeper

De Gea: His selection can be questioned by many, but not if the other goalkeeper is Ward, who has conceded a lot since the beginning of the season.

Defender

Castagne: A road runner on the right flank, Castagne is picked over Arsenal’s Ben White after scoring the opening goal against Brentford. He’ll be looking to produce his magic again in this fixture.

Varane: has started taking a leadership role ever since Maguire has been benched. He’ll be looking to lead Man United defence just like he did at Madrid.

Martinez: The 1.75 m center back has started to fit really well in Premiere league. Let’s see what the season holds for him.

Justin: Arsenal’s latest signing, Zinchenko, is a major boost for Arteta’s defense and will help the club provide both attacking and defensive cover.

Midfielder

Teilemans: The Belgian was given time to sort his future, given that the deadline day is near. Nevertheless, he is still called up by gaffer.

Fernandez: The Portuguese scored the only goal against Southampton, thus he’ll be motivated than ever.Casemiro: The new signing will be hoping to get his full debut, who did gained a few minutes in the previous encounter.

Forwards

Rashford: The striker didn’t took the no9 role as expected, but may change, when he’ll face a vulnerable Leicester defence.

Sancho: the winger has all the confidence he wants to succeeded is season, after starting back to back games under Ten Hag.Barnes: the winger scored his first goal of the season against Chelsea, but wasn’t enough to clinch a single point. Nevertheless, he’ll still be confident enough to make a difference in this one.

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION | LEI vs MAN

Arsenal are in good form and will be fully confident to face Rodgers’s side. Leceister, on the other hand, might be vulnerable after playing a draw with Brentford, but this might be the time to bounce back and surprise us with a different scoreline. Either way, given both sides’ recent form, Arsenal are expected to win this one with a score of 3-1.

Where to watch Leicester City vs Man United Premier League 2022 match?

In India, the Leicester City vs Man United match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select HD channels. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

