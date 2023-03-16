Legends League Cricket 2023: Chris Gayle Powers World Giants to Convincing Win Over India Maharajas

- Advertisement -

In the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Aaron Finch’s World Giants joined Asia Lions at the top of the points table with a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. This was the Giants’ second victory in three matches, while the Indian side – led by Harbhajan Singh in place of Gautam Gambhir lost three times in four matches. World Giants, with Chris Gayle’s 57, registered a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket Masters.

He smashed nine mighty boundaries and a six. The World Giants struggled to reach the target, but because of Gayle’s supremacy, the team ended up winning by eight balls.

World Giants won the toss and India Maharajas had a different set of openers as Robin Uthappa opened with Manvinder Bisla. Gautam Gambhir, who opened the match with Uthappa and produced an unbeaten 159 in the fourth match against the Asia Lions, was rested. In his absence, it was Harbhajan Singh who led the team.

-- Advertisement --

During the match of Legends League Cricket, World Giants superstar Chris Gayle once again entertained his fans with his on-field dance move in Doha. During his side’s thrilling clash against the Indian Maharajas, the Caribbean superstar was seen grooving to the famous Gangnam Style song.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer’s Guide

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --