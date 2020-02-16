LAZ vs INT Dream11 Prediction | Lazio vs Inter Milan 2020

LAZ vs INT Dream11 Prediction | Lazio vs Inter Milan

Lazio welcome Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico for a blockbuster contest on 16th February. Currently, Serie A has become a 3-team fight, with Juventus, Inter and Lazio fighting for the title. And with just a point gap between the three, every game from now on will be a must-win for each of them.

Let’s have a look at the two teams.

Lazio

Lazio have been the “out of the syllabus” title contenders this Serie A season, sitting third just a point below joint leaders Inter and Juventus. They have played a very attractive attacking brand of football while excelling defensively as well. This has been the key for Simone Inzaghi’s side this season.

Ciro Immobile and Milinkovic have been in top form and, as a result, so have Lazio. However, Lazio have a poor head to head in recent outings against Inter. They have won just two and drew 1 in their last 6 meetings versus Inter, and this is where they will have to improve.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan started their title ambition this season with a victory against AC Milan last Sunday. Summer additions from the PL- Lukaku, A Sanchez and Young along with recent transfer of Christian Eriksen have all strengthened the team.

Inter players were fired up after their comeback victory against AC Milan. However, that did not transcend their cup match against Napoli as they lost 1-0. Now the Nazzuri face Lazio and a victory can get them some breathing space at the top.

LAZ vs INT Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Serie A, Match Week 24 Venue Stadio Olimpico Date 17 February 2020, Monday Time 01:15 AM IST Possible playing XI Lazio: Strakosha, Felipe, Acerbi, Radu, Jony, Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lazzari, Caicedo, Immobile Inter: Handanovic, Skrinar, Vrij, Bastoni, Candreva, Barella, Bronzovic, Eriksen, Young, Lukaku, Martinez. Impact players R Lukaku, L Martinez, C Immobile

My Dream11 Team

S Handanovic (GK); T Hernandez, M Skirniar, C Biraghi; H Calhanoglu, F Kessie, N Barella, N Brozovic; L Martinez, R Lukaku, A Rebic.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Serie A Match: LAZ vs INT Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Inter Milan’s reliable goalkeeper S Handanovic dons the gloves in our Dream11 team. Handanovic has been crucial in Inter’s title chase this season, making 56 saves in 21 matches. He has kept 7 clean sheets this season.

Defenders

Real Madrid loanee Theo Hernandez has been a revelation this season for AC Milan, scoring 5 goals and assisting twice in the league this season. He has made 31 tackles and 24 interceptions this season.

M Skirniar is our second defender. Playing for Inter Milan, Skirniar has made 19 interceptions and 25 tackles in 21 matches. Skrirniar also has completed over 1,300 passes in the league this season, averaging 64.9 per game.

is our second defender. Playing for Inter Milan, Skirniar has made 19 interceptions and 25 tackles in 21 matches. Skrirniar also has completed over 1,300 passes in the league this season, averaging 64.9 per game. His teammate C Biraghi joins him. Biraghi has 18 tackles and 11 interceptions in 15 apps this season. Going forward with the ball, he has made 463 passes, while registering 3 assists.

Midfielders

H Calhanoglu has been in good form, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist in the 2019-20 season. The Turkish midfielder has made 806 passes, averaging 57.9 passes per 90 minutes. F Kessie has made 727 passes in 19 appearances with an average of 38.3 passes per game.

has been in good form, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist in the 2019-20 season. The Turkish midfielder has made 806 passes, averaging 57.9 passes per 90 minutes. has made 727 passes in 19 appearances with an average of 38.3 passes per game. Both Calhanoglu and Kessie help the defence as well. They have made 30 tackles each. Calhanoglu has read passes much better with 22 interceptions compared to Kessie’s 14 interceptions.

Marcelo Brozovic has been in top form for Inter Milan this season. With over 140o passes this season, Brozovic has recorded 2 goals and 5 assists. Defensively, he has made 51 tackles and 8 interceptions for Inter.

N Barella has scored 1 goal and assisted 3 times. He has made 706 passes and 23 tackles this season.

Forwards

Martinez and R Lukaku are among the top forward duos this season. While Martinez has scored 11 goals and 1 assist, Lukaku has 16 goals with 2 assists. The Belgian is only behind Juve’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Lazio’s Ciro Immobile in the top scorer’s list this season.

A Rebic has been in good form recently. He has scored 3 goals in the last month or so. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also a great option to have in your team. He has scored 1 goal in 4 matches.

Dream11 Team Stats: INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction