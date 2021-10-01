KreedOn Sports Buzz: Smriti Mandhana to Manu Bhaker: Today’s Latest News in Indian Sports

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Have a look at what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

Smriti Mandhana becomes the 1st female Indian Pink ball centurion

Indian Women’s team opener Smriti Mandhana became the 1st Indian woman to score a ton in a pink ball test against Australia. She scored a fine 127 run knock on Friday in the one-off D/N test.

Mandhana was 80 not out overnight on Day 1, and kept her form to secure the record on Day 2. She scored 127 runs from 171 balls with the help of 23 boundaries at the Carrara Oval. She also became the 1st Indian woman to score a century on Australian Soil.

Mandhana’s knock helped India progress to 231/3 in 84 overs after most of the 2nd day’s session was washed out.

Veteran Drag Flicker Rupinder Pal Singh retires from Hockey

A veteran of 223 international caps and Olympic Bronze medalist Rupinder Pal Singh announced his international hockey retirement on Thursday.

Singh has been regarded as one of the best drag flickers in the sport. He helped to score 4 crucial goals to help India win a historic Olympic Bronze at The Tokyo Olympics.

Singh scored a whopping 119 goals for India.

His top honors include 2 Gold and 1 silver at Asian Champions Trophy, 1 Gold and 1 Bronze at Asian Games, 1 silver at Commonwealth Games, and 1 Bronze at Olympics.

“I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy that I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India.” Rupinder Pal Singh post his retirement announcement.

Manu Bhaker wins Gold at ISSF Junior World Championship

Youngster Manu Bhaker bounced back and won the top spot in the women’s air pistol at the ISSF Jr. World championship.

It was a delightful double podium for India, with silver going to Esha Singh. After a forgetful Olympics for Bhaker, she bounced back quickly to take home the Gold at the coveted championship.

Manu scored 241.3 while Esha shot 240 to complete the 1-2 at Lima on Friday.

The bronze medal went to Yasemin Yilmaz of Turkey with a score of 217.9. In the women’s 10m Air Rifle, Ramita settled for Bronze with a score of 229.1

In the men’s 10m Air rifle, 3 Indians qualified for the finals. Youngster Rudrankksh Patil lost out the gold by a whisker of 0.7 points. He settled for silver with a score of 250 behind Olympic Champion William Shaner of the USA.

India advances to Semifinals at FIDE World women’s team chess championship.

Indian women qualified for the semifinals at the FIDE World Women’s Team Chess championship at Sitges on Friday.

India defeated Kazakhstan after an intense quarter-final battle. No 1 player D Harika and Mary Gomes played vital roles to win with a score of 1.5-0.5.

In the other quarterfinals, Russia beat FIDE Americas 2-0. Followed by Georgia knocking out Azerbaijan 2-0 and Ukraine edging past Armenia 2-1.

India is up against Georgia while Russia and Ukraine meet in the semifinal encounters.

