Wednesday, May 19, 2021
HomeNewsWhat’s Buzzing in Indian Sports? All you need to know- KreedOn

What’s Buzzing in Indian Sports? All you need to know- KreedOn

-- Advertisement --
By Aditya Mishra
Updated:
Image Source: scroll.com

How did Mirabai Chanu’s life change after the Rio Olympics?

“Being part of the Rio Olympics, made me learn a lot of new things. In fact, I have learned almost everything from it — from my weaknesses to how to overcome them, how to improve my training and performance,” Mirabai said in a video posted by Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday.

-- Advertisement --

Image Source: Outlook india.com

India’s eminent weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has learned a lot after the defeat in the Rio Olympics five years ago. She is now confident of doing well at the Tokyo Olympics.

-- Advertisement --

Mirabai said that she was “completely broken” after the defeat at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She needed a psychologist’s help to get her back on track.

She said she has evolved as a weightlifter only after the last Olympics defeat.

Why Mohammed Azharuddin believe WV Raman is the Sharpest of all?

“WV Raman’s knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many. There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience. Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit,” Azharuddin tweeted

Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday came in support of WV Raman. Azharuddin said there are very few sharper brains in cricket than the WV Ramana (recently-removed women’s national team coach).

In a less expected decision last week, former Indian bowler Ramesh Powar replaced Raman as the Indian women’s cricket team’s head coach.

The decision surprised many, but Azharuddin fully supported his former teammate Raman. Raman had previously played under Azharuddin.

Meet the new Indian Women’s Team Batting Coach

“I have been working with NCA for the last 4-5 years and have been batting coach for the last couple of years. I would like to thank Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for giving me this opportunity,” said Shiv Sunder Ds (New batting coach of Indian National Women’s Cricket Team)

Image Source: Sportsstarthehindu

Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed the new batting coach of the Indian women’s national cricket team for the tour of England on Monday by the BCCI working committee.

Das will be using his coaching skills gained at National Cricket Academy (NCA) to guide the Indian women’s team during the trip. Das, who has represented the country in 23 Tests between 2000-02. He had scored over 1300 runs in his career with a decent average of about 35, including two hundred and nine half-centuries.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

-- Advertisement --
Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
Previous articleWhat’s Buzzing in Indian Sports? All you need to know- KreedOn
Next articleThe ‘Fearless’ Arjan Bhullar- Journey from an Olympic Wrestler to MMA fighter

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
khel ratna award kreedon

Shifting the Spotlight Towards Women Cricket in India | Issues &...

Cricket
Indian Women Cricket team KreedON.

ICC Womens T20 WC: Young Shefali Verma shines again as India...

News

Ramesh Powar | The New Coach Of Indian Women’s National Cricket...

News
Tatenda Taibu KreedOn

10 Shortest cricketer: You will be shocked to know the topper!...

Cricket