What’s Buzzing in Indian Sports? All you need to know- KreedOn

How did Mirabai Chanu’s life change after the Rio Olympics?

“Being part of the Rio Olympics, made me learn a lot of new things. In fact, I have learned almost everything from it — from my weaknesses to how to overcome them, how to improve my training and performance,” Mirabai said in a video posted by Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday.

India’s eminent weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has learned a lot after the defeat in the Rio Olympics five years ago. She is now confident of doing well at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu on #JeetengeOlympics From lifting firewood to winning the gold medals, @mirabai_chanu has proved herself time and again. She's confident of winning the Gold in #TokyoOlympics. Join us in wishing her good luck! @sonysportsindia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/0WZthPUqol — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 17, 2021

Mirabai said that she was “completely broken” after the defeat at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She needed a psychologist’s help to get her back on track.

She said she has evolved as a weightlifter only after the last Olympics defeat.

Why Mohammed Azharuddin believe WV Raman is the Sharpest of all?

“WV Raman’s knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many. There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience. Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit,” Azharuddin tweeted

WV Raman‘s knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many. There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience. Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit. @wvraman #WVRaman — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 17, 2021

Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday came in support of WV Raman. Azharuddin said there are very few sharper brains in cricket than the WV Ramana (recently-removed women’s national team coach).

In a less expected decision last week, former Indian bowler Ramesh Powar replaced Raman as the Indian women’s cricket team’s head coach.

The decision surprised many, but Azharuddin fully supported his former teammate Raman. Raman had previously played under Azharuddin.

Meet the new Indian Women’s Team Batting Coach

“I have been working with NCA for the last 4-5 years and have been batting coach for the last couple of years. I would like to thank Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for giving me this opportunity,” said Shiv Sunder Ds (New batting coach of Indian National Women’s Cricket Team)

Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed the new batting coach of the Indian women’s national cricket team for the tour of England on Monday by the BCCI working committee.

Das will be using his coaching skills gained at National Cricket Academy (NCA) to guide the Indian women’s team during the trip. Das, who has represented the country in 23 Tests between 2000-02. He had scored over 1300 runs in his career with a decent average of about 35, including two hundred and nine half-centuries.

