KreedOn Sports Buzz: Australia’s Destined victory Over NZ in the T20 WC Finals 

The big win of Australia in T20 World Cup finals

Australia has finally bagged their maiden T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the finals. The final was held at Dubai International stadium on sunday. It was a spectacular achievement for the Aussies to chase down the target of 173 in 18.5 overs. This could have not been possible without the duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh who were not-out at a score of 53 and 77 respectively.

Australia began the game with an outstanding performance of Warner hitting a few boundaries. Trent Boult sent Aaron Finch packing after scoring just 5 runs. However, the Aussies did not lose their passion to crush New Zealand and Mitchell Marsh came out to bat after Finch’s wicket. He was the real game saver and he changed the game all together by smashing a six and back to back fours of the first three balls faced by him.

Australia outclassed New Zealand

Australia has tasted the flavors of defeat during 2010 by England in T20 finals held at Bridgetown, Barbados but this time nothing could stop them from portraying an outstanding performance to outclass the rivals. Warner and Marsh were the superstars of the great chase for the Australian team.

With only seven balls left, The Aussies chased a stiff target of 173 runs and overstripped New zealands score.

Warner was first to score his half century and he whacked a six of James Neesham. Australia was put in a complete chase after the duo of Marsh and Warner added 92 runs in just 59 balls.

The wretched state of New Zealand

The New Zealand bowlers were tormented and anguished by the all rounders of the Australian team. They could not find a way to push the Australian batters out of the field and meanwhile Marsh and Maxwell kept hitting the boundaries.

VVS Laxman to take over Rahul Dravid as NCA head coach: The turnover of fortunes

The former Indian batsman, VVS Laxman will soon be taking over his former batting colleague Rahul Dravid as the head coach of National Cricket Academy (NCA). Laxman was recently appointed as chief coach of the men in blue after the end of Ravi Shastri’s tenure.

Earlier it was reported that VVS Laxman had already resigned from his role as a mentor of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. At the same time, he is no longer a part of any commentary panel.

According to a report, Laxman will be appointed as the head coach before the BCCI Annual General Meeting which will be held in Kolkata on December 4.

The unexpected denial

VVS Laxman is not willing to take over the responsibility of NCA head coach. He had tailed off BCCI’s offer because he was in favor of shifting his base from Hyderabad. And the NCA job will not allow him to move. Rather for his role as the head coach, he would have to stay in Bengaluru for a minimum of 200 days.

The BCCI wants a smooth synchronization and functioning between the chief coach and NCA head.

VVS Laxman has also been handed over the responsibility to overlook the preparations of the India U ’19 and ‘A’ teams that are on their way to success.

The new format: An upsurge in Olympic quotas in shooting for Asia

A change in shooting Quota places

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has initiated a change in the Olympic quotas for Asia. It has led to a boost in the sports opportunities across the continent. The revised quota place for shooters is 48 whereas earlier it was 38. The allocation of quota places for the shooters has been increased by 10 places. It will kickstart from the upcoming edition of Olympics that are scheduled to be held in Paris in 2024.

The change has been confirmed by ISSF on Sunday as reported by The Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC).

The big Change by ISSF

Quota places from World Cups have been removed by ISSF. It is now only limited to World Championships and Continental Championships. It has curbed the qualification opportunities of athletes.

The new change initiated by ISSF has now placed 48 Olympic shooting category quota places for Asia.

India, China, South Korea and Japan have clinched more than 80 quota places among the Asian countries.

Interestingly, only three nations from Asia- Iran, South Korea and China won medals. Whereas India faced a huge disappointment as none of the Indian shooters could win any medal.

