What’s Buzzing in Indian Sports? All The Latest Sports News- KreedOn

New annual contract for the Indian women’s national cricket team announced by BCCI

BCCI announced the new annual contract for India’s women’s cricket team for 2020-21 on Wednesday. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Poonam Yadav are the only 3 players in the grade A list. The new contract by BCCI will cover the period from Oct. 2020 to Sept. 2021. Last year, a total of 22 players were signed to contracts by the BCCI. However, this year the list has been cut short to 19 players for 2020-21.

The annual contracts for the Indian women’s national cricket team have been categorized into 3 grades. The players in Grade A earn Rs 50 lakh/ annum, Grade B – Rs 30 lakh, Grade C – Rs 10 lakh.

BCCI annual contracts for India women 2020-21: Full list

Grade A

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav

Grade B

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues

Grade C

Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh.

Mohammed Shami is all set for the ICC WTC final: ‘We Will Not Play Under Stress’

“Obviously, we are better than Boult, Southee, and Wagner. When we play Test cricket, even if someone is having a bad day the other bowlers step up. When someone is down we make sure to pick up that teammate and carry the team forward as a unit. We try to cheer him up as well- Mh. Shami told Sports Tak on Wednessday.

Mohammed Shami will be making a comeback in the Indian Test squad after more than 6 months. Shami was battling an injury that forced him to return home from the Australian tour in December 2020.

Shami rated India’s bowling attack higher than that of N.Z. Shami’s statement came ahead of their upcoming ICC WTC final in Southampton from June 18.

First-ever pink-ball test match for the Indian women’s team: India and Australia will be facing each other in the thriller

“Taking forward our commitment towards women’s cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia,” Shah tweeted.

JUST IN: India Women to play in a pink-ball day-night Test in Australia later this year, announces BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. pic.twitter.com/x8S4HqTlNG — ICC (@ICC) May 20, 2021

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday took to Twitter to make an announcement that the Indian Women Team will play in their 1st-ever pink-ball Test match in Australia later this year.

The fate of the T20 World Cup In India?

“I think it’s going to be very difficult in my view to play T20 World Cup in India. We’re talking about eight teams in the IPL. I think there is probably a similar number, maybe more teams coming in from overseas for the T20 World Cup, there’d be more venues. As I said earlier, if they’re playing in different cities, that is when the risk goes up,” Hussey told Fox Cricket.

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey in an interview on Wednesday said that it would be difficult for India to host the T20 World Cup this year. The situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India worsened.

Due to the high rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, the IPL 2021 was postponed on May 4.

Dark Shadow over Cricket: After the IPL, Asia Cup called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka

“Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year,” De Silva told reporters.

The 2021 Asia Cup, which was shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, was called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup, which was previously held in 2018, was scheduled to be held in June but Sri Lanka Cricket Board CEO Ashley de Silva announced that it will be difficult for them to organize the tournament.

