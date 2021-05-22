India’s Olympic preparations and Covid-19 | More latest news | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 5

What’s the fate of Tokyo Olympics 2021 amid the Pandemic?

“All the measures we are undertaking will ensure a safe Games regardless of whether there is a state of emergency or not,” John Coates (Vice-president of the International Olympic Committee) said after a virtual meeting with organizers on Friday. “Provided that we can protect the Japanese public, the most important thing is giving athletes a chance to compete,” he added.

John Coates (Vice-president of the International Olympic Committee) said that the Tokyo Olympics will be hosted safely. Despite the growing concerns in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, IOC has assured smooth conduct of the games. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start from July 23.

India’s Olympic preparations and Covid-19

Ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic games, the Indian Olympic Association has stated that a total of 19 Olympic-bound athletes have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Whereas 131 athletes and 13 para-athletes have received the 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. IOA assured that the Indian athletes are fully prepared for the games and are well vaccinated against the virus.

IOA also informed that 17 athletes and 2 para-athletes have received both doses of the vaccine as of 20th May 2021. 23 coaching staff have also received both doses of the vaccine. 87 members have taken the first dose, IOA added further.

Earlier, Japan had banned the entry of athletes from India, Nepal, and Pakistan due to the high COVID-19 cases. This raised questions on whether the Indian athletes will be allowed to participate in the Tokyo Olympics or not. But IOA President Narinder Batra, on Friday, made it clear that all protocols will be followed. And there will be no restriction to the entry of Indian athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Who is ‘India’s first-choice Wicketkeeper for WTC’?

“Rishabh Pant has done well in the last few matches of the World Test Championship. He should be our first-choice keeper in England. I will wait for the right opportunity and will give my best if I get any. I will keep training hard for that one chance,” Saha said in an interview.

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha believes that Rishabh Pant should be India’s first-choice-keeper for the upcoming tour of England.

In the 1st Test against Australia, Saha was the first choice. But Saha’s lack of score in Adelaide’s pink-ball Test helped Pant secure his place in the squad. Pant played a crucial role in India’s memorable victory in Australia earlier this year.

How Bala Devi’s hard work can open new paths for aspiring footballers?

“When I reached for the league, it was a complete lockdown here, it was quite emotional and difficult for me. I couldn’t figure out what to do and how to go about everything. But slowly I developed a positive mindset. I reminded myself why I am here and I have to make India proud,” Said Bala. “I kept thinking that the amount of hard work that I put in will open the path for others to follow” she added.

Bala Devi became the 1st Indian woman to sign a professional football contract. She believes that her hard work will pave the way for other aspiring players in the future. She is the only Indian to play in the Scottish Women’s Premier League from India. Bala is playing for Rangers Women FC.

Haryana to get 2.67 cr to host Khelo India Youth Games 2021

“Haryana has a very strong culture of sport that is commendable. The sports minister of the state has been an elite hockey player. He has a deep interest in strengthening the sports ecosystem there,” said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

To host Khelo India Youth Games, Sports Ministry has sanctioned Rs 20.67 crore to Haryana. https://t.co/zwcPejLLUW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 21, 2021

As part of the contract between the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Haryana Government, the Sports Ministry has sanctioned Rs 20.67 crores for the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Khelo India Youth Games is a national-level multi-sport competition for athletes in the Under-18 age category. It will be the fourth edition of the games in 2021.

