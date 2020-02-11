Lalremsiami, Vivek Sagar become 1st Indians to win this prestigious award

Highlights

Indian Women’s Hockey team striker Lalremsiami has won the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Rising Star of the Year Award on Monday. The 19-year-old is now the first Indian woman to receive the famed award.

Vivek Sagar Prasad also has received the title of the FIH Rising Star Award, a first for India’s men team as well. The Rising Star of the Year Award by FIH is the annual awVivek Sagar Prasadard for the best men’s and women’s player in the U23 category.

Fans and athletes determine whom to award depending on the performances on the international front. The title was first awarded in 2001. However, no one both in the men and women’s sides had managed to win the award, until now. Argentina’s Julieta Jankunas, China’s Zhong Jianqi and Netherland’s Frederique Matla were the other nominees for the award.

It was Indian skipper Rani Rampal who broke the news to her young teammate. “I didn’t expect to win it, but I’m so happy now,” Lalremsiami said in a video posted by FIH. Rampal, herself, was nominated for the award in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

She added, “I am happy with my performance in 2019, and we qualified for the Olympics as well. I would like to dedicate this award to my team.” Hockey India President Mohammad Mushtaque also congratulated Lakrensiami.

“I congratulate Lalremsiami for winning the prestigious FIH Rising Star of the Year award. She is a youth icon for youngsters in Mizoram. She has done very well for the team since her debut AND has great potential. I wish her the very best in future tournaments,” he said.

Who is Lalremsiami?

Lalremsiami is the youngest player in the Indian women’s hockey team. She is believed as one of the brightest prospects in both Women’s and Indian hockey. Siami, as she is known by many, hails from a small village in Mizoram.

She has shown steady progress since her stunning silver-winning performance at the 2018 Asian Games. She was also part of India’s run to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup. The 19-year-old also was a key member of the U 18 team which won the silver at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics, 2018.

She also scored twice to help to India, a silver 2018 Asian Champions Trophy. Saimi picked the ‘Under-21 rising star award’ for her efforts.

Lalremsiami began 2019 in the best possible way; scoring 4 goals to finish as the leading top scorer in the tour of Spain. Siami continued to star as she then featured in various tournaments like the FIH Women’s Series Finals and the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.