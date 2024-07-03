Lakshya Sen Withdraws from Canada Open, Prioritizes Training in France

- Advertisement -

Indian Badminton Star and the reigning champion, Lakshya Sen withdrew from the Canada Open Super 500 on Tuesday to focus on preparing for the Paris Olympics. The Canada Open begins on Tuesday in Calgary, Canada.

Lakshya Sen will travel to France to train with the Popov brothers, Toma and Christo, at the Halle des Sports Parsemain in Marseille. The Canada Open was the last title Lakshya Sen secured on the BWF World Tour in 2023.

Although the official reason for his withdrawal remains unknown, it is speculated that Lakshya made this decision because his performance at the event would not impact his seeding for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This season, the Indian shuttler reached the semifinals at both the French Open and the All-England Open, securing his qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In Lakshya’s absence, Priyanshu Rajawat will lead India’s campaign at the event. The young player will compete against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

S Sankar Muthusamy and Ayush Shetty are the other two Indian participants at the Canada Open. In women’s singles, Anupama Upadhya and Tanya Hemanth will represent India in a less competitive field.

In men’s doubles, Krishna Garga and Sai Pratheek are the sole Indian pair in the main draw, facing Canada’s Lap Pong and Larry Pong in the first round. Trees Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand received a bye in the first round of women’s doubles and in mixed doubles, the Indian teams will be Kona Tarun-Sri Krishna Priya and Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde at the BWF World Tour event.

