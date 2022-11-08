The Impact of Revoking of Article 370 on Ladakh Marathon

- Advertisement -

Brief History of Ladakh Marathon

The Ladakh Marathon is already famous. It can be called the highest marathon race in the world, held at a height of 11 thousand to 17 thousand feet. The marathon started in 2012. The initiative was taken by an organization that also has been famous for organizing expeditions across the Himalayas. They along with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council organize the marathon jointly.

Ladakh had to face a terrific natural disaster in 2010 due to a cloud burst. More than 200 people were dead and several people were homeless. In a bid to shrug off the psychological trauma, the people of Ladakh were going through as well as with the motive of letting the world get aware of Ladakh’s revival through the sport this Ladakh marathon was initiated. The organizers have classified the marathon race into five categories such as 5km, 10km, 21km, 42km, 72km Khardung-la Challenge, and 122km ultra-marathon Silk Route that can be called the toughest marathon as the participants in this race starts at 10 thousand feet and ends at Leh that is at 11,400 feet via Khardung-la at an altitude of more than 17 thousand fits.

The Infrastructure in Ladakh

After Article 370 was revoked and Ladakh was declared a full Union Territory, the central government announced special development packages in sports for Ladakh and Ladakh Marathon. Priority was given to ice hockey, adventure sports as well as endurance training facilities for the national athletes of any discipline. An Astro-turf football ground along with synthetic track is also coming up soon in Sputlek, Leh. The founders of Rimo Expeditions are Chewang Motup, a former mountaineer and his wife is also the daughter of legendary mountaineer Nowang Gombo, the first man to have climbed Everest twice. Motup commenting on the issue said,

“Major changes are happening, especially in sports. Now being completely under the central government, in only the last two or three years a lot of changes have happened. The best of the stadium along with a synthetic track has also been laid. Now the boys and girls are being able to practice there.”

Promotion of Ladakh Marathon

Motup asserted,

“We are creating a pool of runners. In association with the Indian army and a few other organizations, we are going to organize small races also in the other pockets of Ladakh and simultaneously, talent scouts are also being organized from these races. In 2019 and 2022, almost three thousand young runners from Ladakh itself participated in the small marathons (5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km).” Motup also revealed, “The winners of Ladakh marathons are also provided training and that is on since 2012. We generally send them to different marathon races as well as also provide training for them. For example, we sent the winners to Kolkata Tata Steel for training in 2019.”

The Optimism of Producing Marathoners of International Standard

Even though a lot of young boys and girls from Ladakh are taking part in marathon races of different categories and the gradual development Ladakh has not yet obtained qualified and experienced coaches. Motup said,

“One coach from Mumbai has come recently, training some selected marathoners here on a voluntary basis. But as the financial assistance is coming up from the central government, I am optimistic that qualified coaches will be available in the near future and we will be able to produce marathoners of international level.”

