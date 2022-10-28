“Laao bhaiya do”: Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious statement goes viral | #SuryakumarYadav #T20WC- KreedOn Banter

Friday, October 28, 2022
"Laao bhaiya do": Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious statement goes viral

By Sneha Ghosh
"Laao bhaiya do": Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious statement goes viral
Image Source- Hindustan Times
Suryakumar Yadav left the audience in splits with his hilarious statement caught on the mic, at the award ceremony, while receiving the player of the match trophy. “Laao bhaiya do,” said Suryakumar after the announcement of the trophy.

The cricketer amazed everyone with his outstanding performance of 51 (not out) off just 25 balls at the T20 World Cup Super-12 match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The cricketer said during the presentation ceremony,

“I was just trying to express myself when I went into bat. The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today (to get going), but the message was loud and clear. We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total that our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went. Really enjoyed batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get a few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that’s what we are doing,”

Suryakumar said during the innings break,

“I’ve enjoyed batting here, enjoyed that partnership. When I went inside, Virat bhai just said keep batting the way you have been batting, so I just expressed myself. Good to see everyone come here and support us, my wife is also around so that’s a great support as well. The wicket is a bit two-paced, but it is a good score to defend. (On Virat Kohli) He has been batting amazingly, he has just stuck to his routines and processes. I’m really enjoying batting with him.”

