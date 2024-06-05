Kylian Mbappe Completes Dream Move to Real Madrid with Five-Year Contract

- Advertisement -

Renowned footballer Kylian Mbappe’s has inked a five-year contract with Real Madrid, commencing this season. According to reports, the deal is valued at 35 million Euros (approximately $38 million) per season.

-- Advertisement --

Real Madrid, in an official statement, affirmed one of their most significant acquisitions. “Real Madrid has secured an agreement for the player to remain with the club for the next five seasons,” the club’s announcement stated.

The French footballer had initially agreed in principle to join Real Madrid in February. By May, he officially declared his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

-- Advertisement --

Real Madrid announced the deal following their victory in the Champions League, where they secured their 15th title with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. The club confirmed the agreement before Mbappe joined the French national team for their Euro 2024 preparations.

Kylian Mbappe contributed significantly to Paris Saint-Germain’s success, securing six Ligue 1 championships and guiding the team to the Champions League final in 2020, where they were ultimately defeated by Bayern Munich.

In the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, Mbappe netted a hat-trick against Argentina, yet France fell short, losing in a penalty shootout to Lionel Messi’s team.

-- Advertisement --

At Real Madrid, Mbappe is set to join an impressive roster that includes Brazil’s Vinicius Jr and England’s Jude Bellingham.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price