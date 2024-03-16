Kumar Kushagra Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

- Advertisement -

The Indian cricketing landscape is a breeding ground for exceptional talent, and Kumar Kushagra is a name rapidly etching itself onto the future of the sport. This young prodigy, born on July 19, 2000, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has captured the attention of fans and selectors alike with his impressive skills and unwavering dedication.

Kumar Kushagra Biography

Biography Full Name Kumar Kushagra Nick Name K Kushagra Date of Birth October 23, 2004 Kumar Kushagra age 19 years Birthplace Bokaro, Jharkhand Playing Role Wicket-Kepeer Batsman Batting Style Right-Handed bat Bowling Style – Batting Position Opening, Middle order Physical Stats & More Kumar Kushagra Height (approx.) In meters – 1.76 m

In feet – 5’9” feet Eye Colour Blue Hair Colour Brown

Hailing from a place that has produced one of the greatest gloveman of all time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it provided the perfect backdrop for Kushagra’s cricketing passion to ignite. Like countless youngsters before him, his love for the game blossomed in the streets, where they tried to copy their favorite cricketers. However, what was different for Kushagra was that this raw enthusiasm didn’t go unnoticed. Recognizing his talent and unwavering spirit, Kushagra’s parents and coaches nurtured his potential by enrolling him in a local cricket academy at the tender age of 10.

Kumar Kushagra Family

Kushagra’s Father is Sashikant who worked at a GST department as District commissioner. His mother’s name is Pushpa Devi, and she is a Homemaker. His younger brother’s name is Kalash while her younger sister’s name is Sara.