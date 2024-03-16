Saturday, March 16, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeAthletesKumar Kushagra Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth |...
-- Advertisement --

Kumar Kushagra Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Kumar Kushagra Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: sportzcraazy.com
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Indian cricketing landscape is a breeding ground for exceptional talent, and Kumar Kushagra is a name rapidly etching itself onto the future of the sport. This young prodigy, born on July 19, 2000, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has captured the attention of fans and selectors alike with his impressive skills and unwavering dedication.

-- Advertisement --

Kumar Kushagra Biography

Biography  
Full Name Kumar Kushagra
Nick Name K Kushagra
Date of Birth October 23, 2004
Kumar Kushagra age 19 years
Birthplace Bokaro, Jharkhand
Playing Role Wicket-Kepeer Batsman
Batting Style Right-Handed bat
Bowling Style
Batting Position Opening, Middle order
Physical Stats & More  
Kumar Kushagra Height (approx.) In meters – 1.76 m
In feet – 5’9” feet
Eye Colour Blue
Hair Colour Brown

Hailing from a place that has produced one of the greatest gloveman of all time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it provided the perfect backdrop for Kushagra’s cricketing passion to ignite. Like countless youngsters before him, his love for the game blossomed in the streets, where they tried to copy their favorite cricketers. However, what was different for Kushagra was that this raw enthusiasm didn’t go unnoticed. Recognizing his talent and unwavering spirit, Kushagra’s parents and coaches nurtured his potential by enrolling him in a local cricket academy at the tender age of 10.

Kumar Kushagra Family

Kumar Kushagra Family | KreedOn
Image Source: Wiki Bio

Kushagra’s Father is Sashikant who worked at a GST department as District commissioner. His mother’s name is Pushpa Devi, and she is a Homemaker. His younger brother’s name is Kalash while her younger sister’s name is Sara.

Click Here To Continue Reading

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Ikshaku Kashyap
Ikshaku Kashyap
Previous article
Muslim Women in Sports Navigate Barriers: Challenges and Solutions

RELATED ARTICLES

News

SG Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd Joins Ultimate Table Tennis as Ahmedabad Franchise Owner

Sumit Malgotra -
The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league has just got bigger as they've added a new team from Ahmedabad called...
Cricket

WPL 2024 Final: Date, Live Streaming and Match Timings for DC vs RCB Clash in the Finale

Sumit Malgotra -
In the last match of the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL 2024 final), the Delhi Capitals will face off...
Cricket

WPL 2024: Delhi Metro Echoes with Chants of Ellyse Perry and RCB Post Eliminator Win

Sumit Malgotra -
The women's team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a spot in the final of (Women's Premier League) WPL...
Football

Kerala Blasters to Sign Noah Sadaoui for Two-Year Contract

Sumit Malgotra -
The Kerala Blasters team is getting ready to hire Noah Sadaoui from FC Goa for two years. Noah Sadaoui,...
Cricket

Gujarat Titans Team – GT History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Be it the swashbuckling sixes off of David Miller’s and Hardik’s bats or the active mentoring manner of Ashish...
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mumbai Clinches Title with Victory over Vidarbha, Ending 8-Year Drought

Sumit Malgotra -
Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy 2024 title on Thursday, March 14, with a commanding 169-run victory over Vidarbha at...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019