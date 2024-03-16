Kumar Kushagra Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Table of Contents
The Indian cricketing landscape is a breeding ground for exceptional talent, and Kumar Kushagra is a name rapidly etching itself onto the future of the sport. This young prodigy, born on July 19, 2000, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has captured the attention of fans and selectors alike with his impressive skills and unwavering dedication.
Kumar Kushagra Biography
|Biography
|Full Name
|Kumar Kushagra
|Nick Name
|K Kushagra
|Date of Birth
|October 23, 2004
|Kumar Kushagra age
|19 years
|Birthplace
|Bokaro, Jharkhand
|Playing Role
|Wicket-Kepeer Batsman
|Batting Style
|Right-Handed bat
|Bowling Style
|–
|Batting Position
|Opening, Middle order
|Physical Stats & More
|Kumar Kushagra Height (approx.)
|In meters – 1.76 m
In feet – 5’9” feet
|Eye Colour
|Blue
|Hair Colour
|Brown
Hailing from a place that has produced one of the greatest gloveman of all time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it provided the perfect backdrop for Kushagra’s cricketing passion to ignite. Like countless youngsters before him, his love for the game blossomed in the streets, where they tried to copy their favorite cricketers. However, what was different for Kushagra was that this raw enthusiasm didn’t go unnoticed. Recognizing his talent and unwavering spirit, Kushagra’s parents and coaches nurtured his potential by enrolling him in a local cricket academy at the tender age of 10.
Kumar Kushagra Family
Kushagra’s Father is Sashikant who worked at a GST department as District commissioner. His mother’s name is Pushpa Devi, and she is a Homemaker. His younger brother’s name is Kalash while her younger sister’s name is Sara.Click Here To Continue Reading
Kumar Kushagra’s Domestic Cricket Career & Debut
Talking about his professional cricketing career, he started playing cricket professionally for Jharkhand since 2021. He made his List A debut on 20 February 2021, for Jharkhand in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bеforе his first appеarancе, hе was sеlеctеd for India’s tеam for thе 2020 Undеr-19 Crickеt World Cup. Hе playеd his first Twеnty20 match on 4 Novеmbеr 2021, rеprеsеnting Jharkhand in thе 2021–22 Syеd Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Additionally, hе had his dеbut in first-class crickеt on 24 Fеbruary 2022, playing for Jharkhand in thе 2021–22 Ranji Trophy.
Kumar Kushagra’s International Career
He is yet to make his international debut.
Kumar Kushagra Batting Stats
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100/50
|First Class
|19
|32
|1245
|266
|40.6
|59.8
|2/4
|List A
|23
|19
|700
|98
|46.6
|89
|0/7
|T20
|11
|11
|140
|33
|15.4
|117.6
|0/0
Kumar Kushagra’s IPL Career
🚨 PLAYERS SOLD 🚨— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) December 19, 2023
Kumar Kushagra, the uncapped wicketkeeper-batter, went to Delhi Capitals for INR 7.20 crore!
Here's a look at him during a Ranji Trophy match against Nagaland in 2022, when he smashed 266 off 269 balls.#IPLAuction #IPL2024Auctionpic.twitter.com/OeGo9oeCCU
The IPL auction has always been a ground of surprises, with it serving as a springboard for young talent to reach the upper echelons of T20 cricket, where new and unheard names make waves like never before. Similar was the case with Kumar Kushagra. The 19-year-old wicketkeeper batsman from Jharkhand caught the attention of major teams in the auction, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals for a whopping Rs 7.2 crore.
His Domestic Exploits
Kushagra had hit the headlines the previous year when he hit 266 runs in a Ranji match for Jharkhand in 2022. On doing so, he became the youngest ever to hit 250 in the tournament.
What’s more is that in the List A circuit, he has notched up 700 runs with a stellar average of 46.66 runs. Continuing his good form, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 season, Kumar Kushagra notched up 164 runs in seven matches, maintaining a strike rate of 83.24.
Facts about Kumar Kushagra
- His jersey number is #1 for the Indian team.
- he represents Jharkhand in domestic cricket.
- He transitioned to wicket-keeping after being inspired by MS Dhoni’s technique.
- During his schooling, he focused on his studies and trained with his father using coaching principles from cricket books like The Art and Science of Cricket by Bob Woolmer.
- Due to limited practice time, his father started early morning sessions from 5 to 7 am before school.
- Despite his father lacking formal cricket training, he guided Kushagra using resources like NCA books.
- When the state association initially refused to release him for the domestic season, Ganguly intervened directly.
- Upon being selected by Delhi Capitals, he emotionally shared the news with his mother, leading to tears of joy.
Inspiration of Kushagra
It should not come as a surprise that Kushagra was inspired from an early age by none other than his own native, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He has often credited Dhoni for being the one who drew him into the world of cricket. Holding him in the highest regard, Kushagra has stated that in spite of hailing from such a small city, Dhoni has made his mark in the world; that is exactly what inspires him the most.
Girlfriend of Kumar Kushagra
As of now, there is no details available on the relationship status of Kumar Kushagra. However, it is assumed that the youngster is single and is focused to build his cricketing career.
Net Worth of Kumar Kushagra
According to crictalky, Kumar Kushagra is еxpеctеd to havе a nеt worth of approximatеly 10 crorеs INR by 2024, considеring his purchasе for 7.20 crorеs by thе Dеlhi Capitals and potеntial еarnings from brand еndorsеmеnts, agrееmеnts, and othеr sourcеs at thе 2024 IPL auctions.
Social Media of Kumar Kushagra
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Kumar Kushagra was bought by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2024.
Delhi Capitals roped in Kumar Kushagra for a whopping INR 7.2 Crores.
Sashikant who worked at a GST department as District commissioner, and Pushpa Devi (homemaker) are the parents of Kumar Kushagra.
The Birthdate of Kumar Kushagra is October 23, 2004.
Kumar Kushagra plays for Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy.