KreedOn Sports Buzz | Today’s Latest News in Indian Sports

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Have a look at what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

India through to final of SAFF championship with the help of Chettri’s Brace

IPL final all set between CSK and KKR

Changes made by BCCI in the Indian squad for the upcoming world cup, New kit also unveiled

SAFF Championship: India through to the Finals, Chettri scores a decisive brace

Indian football team cruised through the final of the SAFF championship after beating hosts Maldives 3-1 on Wednesday at Male.

Tight 1st Half

India was coming into the match hanging onto third place, and a win was a must for the blue tigers.

India opened the scoring with Manvir Singh early on. The Maldives came back and scored through a penalty at stoppage time after 45 minutes.

Legendary Chettri

The Talismanic captain had to be the one to take India to victory. Chettri scored 2 goals in the span of 10 minutes. It helped the 7 times champions to advance to the final.

Amongst the Elite

With the brace, Chettri also went past Legendary Pele’s 77 goals mark with his 2 goals. He is also in the top 3 of active international goalscorers only behind the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Final

India topped the league round and will face Nepal in the final on Saturday. Previously India beat Nepal 1-0. This will be India’s 12 final appearances in the championship.

IPL: A mega final all set between CSK and KKR

The 14th season of the IPL is all set to end on Friday, Chennai super kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the classic final.

Road to the final

CSK was the first to qualify for the finals of the Vivo IPL 2021. CSK beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets on Sunday. The MS Dhoni led side was chasing a target of 172, Skipper MS Dhoni finished it off in style with a boundary.

KKR had to take the long route home as they had finished 4th in the table. KKR defeated RCB by 4 wickets on Monday with 2 balls left to play, KKR had to chase a low-scoring total of 138 in the eliminator.

In the second Playoff, they faced DC who were still recuperating from the loss from CSK. In a nail-biting finish, KKR won by 3 wickets on Wednesday.

The final

CSK is the more successful team with 3 trophies while KKR has 2 on their cabinet. The final will be played at Dubai International Stadium tomorrow at 7:30 PM.

T20 World Cup: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel, India release their new kit

Changes in the squad

Shardul Thakur has made his way into India’s T20 squad replacing Axar Patel. This comes after Hardik Pandya‘s fitness issues and to fill the pacer void in the team. Shardul Thakur has been playing an excellent IPL season with CSK cruising to the final. Axar Patel is still there for Standby alongside Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar.

Additional players have also joined to help in India’s preparations. These players are Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, and K Gowtham.

India unveils new kit for the WC

The BCCI unveiled the latest Indian team’s jersey for the upcoming T20 world cup on Wednesday. The new kit is known as ‘billion cheers’ which replaces the retro jersey.

The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. The jersey has been launched by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the team.

The jersey retrieves the dark blue shade from the previous jersey and has an inspired sound frequency pattern on the front.

The jersey will make its debut against Pakistan on October 24th in the opening match for India in the Summit cup.

