KreedOn Sports Buzz | Today’s Latest News in Indian Sports

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Know what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

Sunil Chettri equals Legend Pele’s International Goals Tally

Arjun Maini becomes the 1st Indian on Podium at DTM Racing Championship

BCCI Selectors to wait till Oct 15 to take the final call on Hardik Pandya

India win their opening matches at Thomas and Uber Cup respectively

SAFF Championship: Sunil Chettri equals Legend Pele’s record

From one legend to another, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chettri keeps cementing his name in the record books.

India v Nepal

The Talisman scored his 77th international goal for India in the 1-0 victory over Nepal in the SAFF Championship in Male on Sunday.

Elite List

Chettri equaled legendary Brazilian Pele’s international goals tally in his 123rd appearance for India.

He is currently joint third with Ali Mabkhout of UAE at 77 In the list of highest scorers among active players, only legends Lionel Messi with 79 and Cristiano Ronaldo at 112.

Road Ahead

India came back to its winning ways in the championship with its 1st win, with the winner from Chettri. India still needs to win its final league match against hosts Maldives to make it to the final.

DTM Championship: Racer Arjun Maini becomes the 1st Indian on the podium with 2nd place finish

Racecar driver Arjun Maini made history at the esteemed DTM championship becoming the 1st Indian on the DTM podium at the Norisring circuit.

Maiden Podium

The Mercedes AMG and Get speed driver finished second on his maiden podium finish. Maini started from 4th on the grid after showing excellent pace in the practice and qualifying sessions.

Close Finish

Maini managed well to keep off F2 starlet Liam Lawson in the closing stages to hold onto the second-place finish.

Other Podium places

Maximilian Gotz won the race while Redbull Junior Liam Lawson finished third.

T20 WC: BCCI Selectors to wait till Oct 15 to take a call on Hardik Pandya

The BCCI has time till October 15 to make changes to the team submitted if required for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Selectors are having second thoughts on Hardik Pandya’s availability as a medium-pacer in the team.

Crucial Decision

The BCCI will only be changing the teams over fitness concerns. The deadline to submit the final team to the ICC is 3 days away. Indian Selectors are contemplating whether to add one more fast bowler to the roster.

BCCI wants to be absolutely sure that Pandya would be fit enough to bowl in the upcoming crucial matches.

Ideal Replacements

Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Harshal Patel look to be ideal replacements if the situation arises, they are already part of the reserves.

Mouthwatering opening match

India opens its World cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24th.

Thomas and Uber Cup: India smash Holland and Spain 5-0 and 3-2 in opening matches

Thomas Cup

Indian men’s badminton team led by K Srikanth beat The Netherlands 5-0 in the opening tie of Group C of Thomas Cup at Aarhus.

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, Indian doubles duo of Satwik Sairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty, B Sai Praneeth, MR Arjun, and Dhruv K all won their respective matches to ensure Indian domination.

India is up against Tahiti next in the Thomas Cup.

Uber Cup

In the Uber Cup, the women’s team produced an incredible comeback against Spain to win 3-2. Starlet Saina Nehwal was forced to retire in the opening match.

But the young Indian shuttlers kept their composure to assure India’s comprehensive win. India will face Scotland next in the Uber Cup.

