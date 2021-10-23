KreedOn Sports Buzz | The 5th & crucial Test between Ind & Eng Rescheduled

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Have a look at what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

Final Ind v Eng Test Rescheduled for 2022

IPL teams to probably launch fan tokens by December

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly opens up about Kohli and the next head coach

The fifth and crucial Test between India and England rescheduled

The final test between India and England which was suspended due to the Covid outbreak has been rescheduled for July 2022.

Summer 2022

The ECB announced that the deciding test will be part of India’s white-ball tour of England in the Summer of 2022.

Reasons for Rescheduling

-- Advertisement --

The penultimate test was suspended due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.

Some support staff, players and Head coach Ravi Shastri had been affected by Covid. The series was indefinitely suspended for safety reasons.

New venue

The Final test will now take place in Edgbaston instead of Manchester. There is a mutual agreement between ECB and BCCI for shifting the venue.

Long-awaited Win

India will have an upper hand going into the game, India is leading the series 2-1. If India goes on to win, it will be India’s first win on English Soil since 2007.

After ISL, IPL teams set to launch their fan tokens

After many sporting clubs around the world ventured into NFTs and fan tokens, Indian Cricket teams are set to take a hand in it too.

What is a Fan Token

Fan tokens are a subset of Non-fungible Tokens or NFTs. Fans can buy it with non-digital money like currencies to get certain advantages and gain some influence in their favorite club.

New Revenue Stream

Capital is always an issue for a club, and Covid Pandemic has only added more restraints. Ticket sales plummeted and stadiums were practically empty.

Perks for Fans

Most of these are likely to be powered by the Indian blockchain platform, Polygon.

The perks are still unclear as of now. In many Football clubs, fan tokens give voting rights to kit design, celebratory music, and other minor influencing decisions.

The first set of tokens are likely to launch by December this year.

NFTs in Cricket

NFTs is not a new concept in the world of cricket. IPL teams like KKR, RCB, and PBKS are listed as partners on Socios, one of the world’s leading players in sports NFTs.

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly opens up about Kohli relinquishing T20 captaincy

Clearing The Air

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was asked about Virat Kohli stepping down as India’s T20 Captain after the world cup campaign. The former Indian international said it was Kohli’s own decision and the board did not put pressure on him. Ganguly also attributed the intense schedule also takes a toll on mental and physical health.

Ganguly On Kohli’s Form

Over the past 2 years, Kohli has not registered a single international hundred. On this Dada said every great player goes through this phase, Kohli being consistently on the field for more than 10 years. He was positive that Kohli will regain his deadly form in the near future.

Next Head Coach

The T20 world cup will also mark an end to Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the Head coach. A former teammate of Gangly, Rahul Dravid according to many reports is the top target as the successor. On this Ganguly said Dravid had come to Dubai to discuss NCA and future roadmap for Indian Cricket and when asked about the position, Dravid didn’t show much interest.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]