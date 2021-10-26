KreedOn Sports Buzz | Today’s Latest News in Indian Sports

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Have a look at what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

IPL set to expand to 10 teams with Lucknow and Ahmedabad coming on board from 2022

The IPL bidding process for the 2 new teams for 2022 concluded at Taj Hotel, Dubai on Monday.

Big Bucks in the Air

A total of 10 Bidders took part in the auction, out of which 1 Indian conglomerate and 1 American venture came out on top. A whopping total of Rs 12,200 crores between them to win the bids.

Lucknow Franchise

The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group put the highest bid of Rs 7000 crore to win the bid for the Lucknow Franchise.

RPSG has a bit of experience in the cash-rich league. They used to own the 2 season wonder Rising Pune SuperGiants which had filled up for the 2 banned teams in 2016-17.

The RPSG conglomerate includes power, music, and plantation concerns. RPSG also owns ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL.

Ahmedabad Franchise

The US-based Capital venture fund CVC Capital came up with the second-highest bid at Rs 5200 crore to get the Ahmedabad franchise. They will set up camp at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Motera.

The Luxembourg-based CVC has in recent years used its cash chest of more than $130 billion to change international sports.

It has major stakes in international rugby union, volleyball, and top football properties such as in the Spanish La Liga, one of the world’s renowned leagues. It previously owned F1, which is high profile and operates on loads of cash.

Road Ahead

The winning bids beat 20 other top Indian conglomerates and international concerns such as the Glazer family, owners of EPL giants Manchester United, to secure the new teams.

The 2022 season will be back to a 10 team format and IPL will seek to capitalize on its growing international popularity with increased fees for its television and other rights.

Hardik Pandya Deemed fit to play against New Zealand in the T20 WC

Good news for Team India as all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be available for the second match against New Zealand in the T20 world cup on 31st October.

Injury Concerns

Pandya had taken a hit to his shoulder while batting in the opening fixture against Pakistan on Sunday. Later on, he was taken for scans to ensure his fitness levels and availability against New Zealand.

Road Ahead

India’s world cup streak against Pakistan came to an end on Sunday. India lost by 10 wickets in the opening encounter. There’s still a long way to go as India will next face New Zealand on 31st October and Afghanistan on 3rd November in the Pool fixtures.

Md Shami faces online abuse after India’s defeat to Pakistan in the T20WC, former cricketers back him

After India’s defeat to Pakistan on Sunday, The Internet trolls targeted the Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on social media. Many abusive comments were hurled on his own posts on platforms like Instagram.

Virender Sehwag Backs the Pacer

Many former cricketers backed the experienced pacer from Jammu and Kashmir. Amongst them was former India international Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

“The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa,” Sehwag said in a tweet.

Star Bowler

Shami is the only Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in an ODI away from home. He has a whopping 148 wickets from just 79 ODI matches. Shami also has 195 Test wickets under his name.

Skipper Kohli explains why Team India decided to take a knee before the T20 WC opener

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli on Monday opened up about the Team taking a knee to show their support in the fight against racism.

What does it mean?

Taking a knee or raising a fist in support of racial equality became a common gesture in the world of sports ever since the Black Lives Movement gained strength following the death of African-American George Floyd Minneapolis in May last year.

Camaraderie

Kohli revealed the team management had asked the players to take a stand and support the cause in its opening fixture in the T20 world cup on Sunday. Indian players took a knee while their Pakistani counterparts kept a hand on heart to pay tribute towards the same cause.

A world cup with a cause

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan was the second match in the ongoing World Cup in which players took a knee before the first ball after the second game on Saturday between the West Indies and England. The gesture was applauded by the fans.

Notably, India also took the knee during the home series against England earlier this year to raise the issue and support the cause.



